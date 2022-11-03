When it comes to female Disney characters, everyone's minds typically go straight to princesses. Classics like Cinderella and Snow White, Disney Renaissance gals like Ariel and Belle, or strong young women who knew they didn't need a man like Moana and Mulan.

But not every strong Disney female has a tiara and a castle. From badass Pixarwomen to inspiring little girls to a fairy you do not want to mess with, Disney's strongest female characters aren't always crowned princesses.

Lilo Pelekai ('Lilo And Stitch')

When Lilo and Stitch isn't following the story of a wayward alien learning to find his way on earth, the film is all about Lilo Pelekai and her happy-go-lucky attitude despite the trials she's faced, and continues to face.

At only 6 years old, Lilo has always experienced the tragic loss of both of her parents, leaving her in the hands of her loving teenage sister who is still trying to find her way herself. Despite all the loss she's experienced and the bullying she endures, Lilo was always on track to becoming a strong, independent woman.

Megara ('Hercules')

This unofficial Disney princess from Hercules has always been a fan favorite for her snarky attitude and secret soft side. Despite the dark past she faced and the cynical attitude it left her with, Megara still finds a sliver of hope after meeting Hercules.

Strong and independent, Meg became the heroine of her film after sacrificing herself to save Hercules, despite the movie following Hercules' own heroic journey. And while she was unwilling to admit she was in love at first, when she finally does, her feelings for Hercules never take away from her self-assured nature.

Edna Mode ('The Incredibles')

Edna Mode has got to be one of the most popular Pixar characters, despite being a side character in The Incredibles and Incredibles 2. Although she's small in stature, this woman has a big personality hiding under those round glasses and dark bob.

As the fashion designer to the supers, Edna knows all when it comes to super suits, and is never afraid to tell it like it is to her super friends. But despite her confident and quick-witted attitude, as soon as Jack-Jack enters a room, she turns into Auntie Edna and allows her maternal instincts to shine as she examines the baby super's powers.

Vanellope Von Schweetz ('Wreck-It Ralph')

Sure, Wreck-It Ralph is strong, but he's got nothing on Vanellope Von Schweetz. This little arcade game character may play in the pink and cutesy Sugar Rush, but she's nothing like her fellow characters.

Vanellope is a wise-cracking chic with a desire for success and only a soft side for those she trusts. She thrives in her uniqueness in comparison to the other girls in Sugar Rush, and opens her heart to the one man in the world of arcade games that most people fear.

Colette ('Ratatouille')

While Ratatouille mostly centers around Remy's love of cooking that sends him on a journey to working alongside clumsy chef Linguini, Colette plays an integral role in both the rat's story and Linguini's.

While she ends the film as part of a beloved Pixar supercouple, Colette is introduced as serious and hardworking, allowing no time for Linguini's antics. Although reserved at first, when Colette learns Linguini and Remy's secret, she decides to help them succeed because while wishes to impress in the kitchen, she's also a firm believer in Gusteau's motto "anyone can cook."

Nala ('The Lion King')

The Lion King may center around a lot of males - King Mufasa, aspiring King Simba, the evil Scar and beloved best friends Timon and Pumbaa - but none of them hold a candle to the confident and independent Nala.

As a young cub, Nala is carefree during her adventures with Simba, daring to explore the elephant graveyard with her best friend. As an adult lioness, she's mature and poised when she reunites with Simba, skipping the princess part and going straight to Queen of the Pride Lands.

Joy ('Inside Out')

Joy is exactly that in Inside Out - a joy. Despite being surrounded by intense feelings of sadness, fear, anger and disgust all day, Joy always manages to stay on the bright side and see the positive in any situation.

Similar to the way Woody must navigate Andy growing up, Joy learns the struggles of Riley becoming a moody teenager who finds it tougher to see the joys in life, but it never stops Joy from trying to help Riley remain positive when Sadness wants to creep in.

Tinker Bell ('Peter Pan')

Although she's no longer considered a Disney princess, Tinker Bell always has and always will be a badass fairy that you won't want to mess with. Known for her sassy attitude and bratty behavior, Tink may be puny and sparkly, but she's a force to be reckoned with.

Despite her stubborn temper, Tinker Bell demands respect and nothing less from those she encounters in Peter Pan and beyond, which is why she continues to literally shine as one of Disney's leading ladies.

Bo Peep ('Toy Story 4')

While Bo Peep may have been a side character in Toy Story despite being Woody's love interest, when she did take center stage in scenes, she always presented herself as level-headed among the frantic toys.

By Toy Story 4, Bo's unexpectedly difficult journey comes to light, revealing where she had been since she was last seen in Toy Story 2. Out of all the toys in the franchise, Bo became one of the strongest not only for her survival skills, but her tendency to continue loving Woody as if they were never separated.

Elsa ('Frozen')

When it comes to strong Disney females, they don't come stronger than Elsa. During the course of Frozen, this ice queen masters separate from those she loves in order not to hurt them with her powers.

But as soon as Elsa learns to simply let it go and embrace who she is, powers and all, that is when she becomes an inspiration to young girls everywhere by living as her authentic and only welcoming in those who love her for who she is.

