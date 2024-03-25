While the long-running Godzilla series isn’t just about having the titular monster face off against other giant foes (be they actors in rubber suits or CGI creations), many films in the series do feature monster opponents. The original from 1954 was less action-packed and more of a disaster movie with a giant monster at the center instead of a natural disaster, and certain films that have followed – including 2023’s acclaimed Godzilla Minus One – have also focused on a humanity vs. Godzilla story.

But fans of the entire Godzilla series will be well aware of just how many fights the King of the Monsters has gotten himself into, and how fearsome and strong some of his foes have been. The following rank among the mightiest monsters Godzilla has fought at least once (usually more) at some point in the decades-spanning series, with these enemies ranked below from strong to strongest.

10 Mothra

First appeared: 'Mothra' (1961)

While Mothra is iconic, and herself almost as old as Godzilla – introduced in a 1961 Godzilla-free cult classic – it would be a stretch to call her one of the strongest monsters in the series (with some iterations and versions of the character being more capable than others). Also, like a fair few monsters, she’s not always necessarily an enemy of Godzilla; it really depends on whether Godzilla himself is taking on the role of villain or not.

Still, this monster – essentially a giant silkworm or silk moth, sometimes changing her appearance over the course of a film – can prove surprisingly adept in battles when she needs to be. Her giant wings can cause strong winds, and she’s able to fire strong silk, too. Though Mothra often seems kind of squishy and easily killed, as far as kaijus go, she frequently lays eggs and is able to be effectively reborn continually as a result, so that’s got to count for something. She has a cool song, too.

9 Anguirus

First appearance: 'Godzilla Raids Again' (1955)

Like Mothra, Anguirus has been part of the Godzilla series for almost as long as Godzilla himself (there’s only one Godzilla foe who appeared on-screen earlier than 1954, but more on him in a bit). Anguirus first showed up in a Godzilla film just one year after the 1954 original, notably being the first giant monster to be an opponent in the series in the less-than-amazing – but still not terrible – Godzilla Raids Again.

Though he looks like he might be kind of slow and clunky, Anguirus is surprisingly agile, and his spikes both make him look cool and give him a way to cause a little more pain. He might not be the most ferocious or capable fighter, but he’s able to take a lot of damage (unlike the more fragile Mothra), and his resilience makes him an overall strong opponent, as well as an occasional ally of Godzilla, too… again, it depends on the movie.

8 Rodan

First appearance: 'Rodan' (1956)

Another old-school Godzilla foe who gets points for being a legacy character as well as a solid opponent, Rodan’s first appearance in a film was way back in 1956’s Rodan, which lacked the character of Godzilla. This giant Pteranodon (he’s essentially a very big dinosaur) then crossed over with the Godzilla series beginning in the 1960s, and then had occasional appearances in various films in the decades that followed.

Rodan’s also one of the few classic Showa era Godzilla foes who’s had a direct appearance in an American-produced Godzilla film, with some of the very best moments in the admittedly uneven Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) focusing on Rodan. This monster is probably faster than he is strong, but uses his flying abilities to his advantage and is still capable of doing some serious damage with his beak and claws.

7 SpaceGodzilla

First appearance: 'Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla' (1994)

Mixing things up a little now with a somewhat more recent Godzilla foe, SpaceGodzilla is pretty much exactly what you’d expect him to be, and he’s only appeared in one film to date: 1994’s Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla. That film isn’t one of the high points of the series, but it’s goofy enough to be fun, and the way it unapologetically tackles the concept of Godzilla fighting another Godzilla – from space – is strangely admirable.

Still, quality of the movie aside, SpaceGodzilla is surprisingly powerful, even though he’s defeated by the end of the movie and is yet to be resurrected or brought back in any capacity. He’s bulkier and able to match his Earth opponent easily when it comes to brute force, and has a fairly wild origin story: being created in space after Godzilla cells went through a black hole and came out as SpaceGodzilla. As mentioned before, it’s silly, but the monster itself is undeniably mighty.

6 Gigan

First appearance: 'Godzilla vs. Gigan' (1972)

Gigan might look like a bit of a joke at first, and he is also a character that’s associated with the somewhat goofy late Showa era period of Godzilla, with Gigan being featured in 1972’s Godzilla vs. Gigan and then 1973’s particularly bizarre Godzilla vs. Megalon. He was brought back in a fairly big way for the ludicrous Godzilla Final Wars in 2004, fighting Godzilla, losing, but then getting resurrected complete with chainsaw hands (instead of his usual hooks) before then battling Mothra.

The hook hands look intimidating, sure, but everything else about Gigan looks silly in a misleading way, because he’s pretty vicious and cruel as far as Godzilla monsters go. Though he can’t count himself as one of the few monsters who’s beaten Godzilla in combat, he has at least done some serious damage, considering his introductory film was where he earned the honor of being the first monster to make Godzilla bleed.

5 Mechagodzilla

First appearance: 'Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla' (1974)

Image via Toho

For some reason, Mechagodzilla just feels right and not as lazy as something like SpaceGodzilla, even though both foes just put something of a novel spin on the more regular Godzilla. It helps that Mechagodzilla is a more well-established opponent, and that the design is more compelling and distinctive than what was done for SpaceGodzilla, with Mechagodzilla originating as a being from space, too.

But, like many monsters, the “origin story” for Mechagodzilla differs across the series and its various – and sometimes confusing – continuities, with Mechagodzilla also sometimes being built by humanity as a weapon that can effectively engage Godzilla in battle. Mechagodzilla has gone on to appear in numerous Godzilla films (including as recently as 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong), and is usually, at the very least, Godzilla’s equal, proving hard to destroy and also equipped with numerous powerful weapons.

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla Release Date March 21, 1974 Director Jun Fukuda Cast Masaaki Daimon , Kazuya Aoyama , Reiko Tajima , Akihiko Hirata Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Adventure

4 King Kong

First appearance: 'King Kong' (1933)

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Perhaps the only giant monster series that can rival Godzilla is the King Kong series, a mostly consistent and fun one that actually began two decades before the original Godzilla film. Kong is therefore the only Godzilla opponent who was established before the King of the Monsters ever was, with the 1933 original King Kong being a landmark technical achievement and a still entertaining blend of fantasy, horror, action, and adventure.

They might be uneasy allies for now, but much of the time in the past, when Godzilla and Kong have clashed, the results have been destructive and spectacular (as well as more than a little goofy). Kong might seem like the underdog when going up against Godzilla, but this giant ape has to be counted among the strongest Godzilla opponents because, in 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla, Kong became the first monster to actually defeat Godzilla in combat.

King Kong (1933) Release Date April 7, 1933 Director Merian C. Cooper , Ernest B. Schoedsack Cast Robert Armstrong , Bruce Cabot Runtime 100

3 Hedorah

First appearance: 'Godzilla vs. Hedorah' (1971)

Perhaps one of the most underrated Godzilla foes, Hedorah has only appeared in two feature-length Godzilla movies so far, with its appearance in Godzilla Final Wars really only being a cameo. But 1971’s Godzilla vs. Hedorah certainly gave the monster ample opportunity to shine, essentially being smog and pollution come to life in a strange beast with the appearance of a huge mound of sludge with eyes.

Hedorah might look and sound silly, but the monster puts up a remarkable fight in Godzilla vs. Hedorah, and has the distinct advantage of being immune to many of Godzilla’s standard attacks, including his famed atomic breath. Hedorah seems unimpacted by brute force, too, and has some novel attacks that spew out of its hazardous body. It can also fly, and very nearly kills Godzilla, and probably would have been victorious if not for some human assistance coming Godzilla’s way.

2 King Ghidorah

First appearance: 'Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster' (1964)​​​​​​​

Image via Toho

King Ghidorah is easily one of the most prolific monsters in the Godzilla series, and is understandably considered a fan-favorite. As far as appearances go, it’s hard to get much cooler than Ghidorah, as it’s a giant yellow dragon with three heads, all of them capable of shooting gravity beams that are somewhat the equivalent of Godzilla’s atomic breath… but again, three heads means three beams getting fired at once.

Even without being able to fire any beams, Ghidorah is ferocious owing to its size and appearance, with three heads capable of biting and three necks also capable of strangling. Ghidorah also played a part in defeating (a villainous) Godzilla on at least one occasion: in 2001’s Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, though he also had some help from Mothra and a few surprisingly capable humans, too.

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster Release Date December 20, 1964 Director Ishirô Honda Cast Yôsuke Natsuki , Yuriko Hoshi , Hiroshi Koizumi , Akiko Wakabayashi Runtime 85 minutes

1 Destoroyah

First appearance: 'Godzilla vs. Destoroyah' (1995)

Image via Toho

Destoroyah has only appeared in a single Godzilla movie to date, but what a Godzilla film it was: 1995's Godzilla vs. Destoroyah. This film pits Godzilla and his son against what’s arguably the most terrifying and powerful monster in the entire series, with Destoroyah besting Godzilla Jr. in combat and holding his own against Godzilla Sr., leading to Godzilla himself also dying in a harrowing and downbeat finale.

Destoroyah has proven capable of killing one iteration of Godzilla and fighting brutally against another, and towers over the bleakest of all the Godzilla movies; one where fans essentially have to see Godzilla die twice (though one is resurrected at the very end, at least). Destoroyah is violent, capable of mutating into larger and more dangerous forms, and seems unstoppable for much of his single film, being a mighty and undoubtedly intimidating foe. Also, Destoroyah’s creation came about because of the device that killed Godzilla back in the 1954 original, tying him to the first instance of Godzilla being defeated in an eerie symbolic way that just makes him all the more menacing and imposing. He’s a top-tier Godzilla enemy, and arguably the single strongest one in the entire series to date.

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Release Date December 9, 1995 Director Takao Okawara , Ishirô Honda Cast Takurô Tatsumi , Yôko Ishino , Yasufumi Hayashi , Megumi Odaka Runtime 103 minutes

