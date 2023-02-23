With House of the Dragon winning big at the Golden Tomato Awards, Ryan Condal's Game of Thrones prequel has been a raving success. Season 1 of the HBO fantasy epic managed to deliver the politically driven stories that the original show was renowned for. It was also known for its sheer brutality, and that has certainly carried on in the prequel.

The franchise has birthed some ferocious warriors; from the Clegane brothers to Jaime Lannister and Daemon Targaryen, fans have been spoiled.

1 Ser Brienne of Tarth (Glendoline Christie) 'Game of Thrones'

Brienne was first introduced as the first female member of Renly Baratheon's Kingsguard. Following Renly's death, Brienne became a loyal servant to the Starks.

Christie's portrayal of Brienne made her a fantastic feminist icon, and a great role model for younger girls. Her highlights as a fighter included a victory against The Hound (Rory McCann), and she also survived the Battle of Winterfell in Season 8. The moment she was knighted was an absolute highlight for the final season.

2 Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) 'Game of Thrones'

Drogo was introduced as the Dothraki leader, before his arranged marriage to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) eventually began to turn more romantic. Drogo's story ended after his wife was forced to put him down to end suffering.

With Momoa's departure at the end of Season 1, it has been easy to forget just how brutal his character was. As a warrior, not only was he able to make himself the leader of the Dothraki, but he also won a fight to the death regardless of a gaping wound in his chest. Whilst it ultimately contributed to his death, Drogo was clearly a badass.

3 Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frenkel) 'House of the Dragon'

Cole originally served as a member of the Kingsguard, and sworn protector of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). His influence eventually grew as he became the Lord Commander.

Cole was one of the most fascinating characters to watch in the first season of House of the Dragon, in part due to Frenkel's excellent performance. Whilst a lot of his brutality is surely yet to come, Cole quickly demonstrated his ability after beating Daemon Targaryen in a jousting tourney. His cold-hearted nature leads to him ruthlessly killing Joffrey Lonmouth in a fit of jealousy.

4 Ser Gregor (The Mountain) Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) 'Game of Thrones'

Gregor was infamously renowned for his ruthlessly violent nature. After being reduced to a zombie-like state, He ultimately met his end at the hands of his brother Sandor.

Whilst far from a warrior in the elegant sense, you could not find anyone as brutal and fierce as Gregor. That was proven in the way he murdered Prince Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascall) That was by far one of the hardest scenes to watch in the whole show. He became even eviler after being revived before his true death.

5 Ser Barristan Selmy (Ian McEIhinney) 'Game of Thrones'

Ser Barristan began the show as a respected member of Robert Baratheon's Kingsguard. After being unfairly let go, his story then leads to him protecting Daenerys before his death.

Ser Barristan deserves a place on this list on reputation alone. Whilst far from physically imposing, his skills as a warrior were almost unchallengeable. He almost single-handedly defeated the Sons of the Harpy as an old man. However, as the character was utilized more in the source material, the show's version deserved more screen time.

6 Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) 'Game of Thrones'

Originally known as Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) bastard son, Snow overcame the odds to become the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. His storyline ended as he betrayed Daenerys, before ultimately going back to the Night's Watch.

It was quite tragic how badly Snow's storyline ended at the end of Season 8. However, it's important to recall how well his character had previously developed from an outsider to a genuine leader. His reputation as a fierce warrior was cemented after risking his life to help save the Wildlings against the White Walkers. It only went up from there.

7 Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) 'House of the Dragon'

Daemon was introduced as the temperamental younger brother of King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Following his brother's death, he ultimately fell to the side of Viserys' eldest daughter, Princess Rhaenyra.

Daemon certainly has merited a place on the list, in spite of the fact that there is still so much unexplored potential. Daemon's brutality was emphasized during the War for the Stepstones. He also murdered Vaelon Velaryon with very little hesitation.

8 Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) 'Game of Thrones'

Baratheon began the show as the seventeenth ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. After a drunken hunt, a boar proved to be the catalyst behind his death.

Baratheon's days as a warrior were certainly behind him as the main show began. However, from what we heard about his antics during his war stories, he was a great warrior. Whilst the story about the young Tarly boy was comedic gold, it demonstrated that he was once a fearless warrior that everyone respected. Debates have now begun about whether Paddy Considine's Viserys or Baratheon was the better king.

9 Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) 'Game of Thrones'

Jaime began the show as an antagonist; a highly skilled warrior that caused a lot of tension between the Starks and Lannisters. After losing his hand, and developing a bond with Brienne, he almost completely redeemed himself.

Jaime began the show's run as one the most skilled swordsman, as he effortlessly beat Ned. Then, his adaptability was on show after he lost his hand, which forced him to fight differently. He also survived the Battle of Winterfell, and 'almost' managed to fully complete his redemptive ark. His evil deeds must also be noted though, as he almost murdered Bran Stark.

10 Sandor (The Hound) Clegane (Rory McCann) 'Game of Thrones'

The Hound served as King Joffrey's loyal guard, before deserting his post at the Battle of Blackwater. He then began a new affiliation with the Starks, before a desire for revenge lead to his death.

The Hound was one of the most underrated characters in the whole show, with a great performance from Rory McCann. Not only physically imposing, but he was also great with a sword. He even managed to beat his brother with only one eye. As a fierce warrior, he was able to redeem past deeds by dedicating his life to others as the show progressed. He was also great meme material.

