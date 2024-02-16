Stuart Gordon was a cult director known for his wacky strand of comedy-horror and penchant for wildly gory special effects. He got his start in experimental theater before gaining attention with his bold feature debut Re-Animator. From there, he continued to explore horror, sci-fi, and film noir, often collaborating with actor Jeffrey Combs. In particular, he specialized in Lovecraftian horror. In addition to directing, Gordon also worked as a writer on movies like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and Abel Ferrara's Body Snatchers.

Gordon approached genre filmmaking with creativity, a sense of fun, and a lot of thoughtfulness. Even his silliest stories frequently touch on deeper themes. As he once said of his preferred genre: "Horror films are a rehearsal for our own deaths." Not for nothing, Edgar Wrightsaid that Gordon held a spot in "the Horror Hall of Fame". These are his best movies, ranked.

10 'Space Truckers'

Released: 1996

Set in a future where space travel is commonplace, this sci-fi comedy follows the misadventures of John Canyon (Dennis Hopper), a seasoned trucker who hauls cargo across the galaxy. When Canyon reluctantly agrees to transport a mysterious shipment, he finds himself embroiled in a high-stakes conspiracy involving a corrupt corporation and a dangerous new weapon. Along the way, he teams up with Mike (Stephen Dorff), a fellow trucker, and a spunky waitress named Cindy (Debi Mazar). Together, they dodge pirates, evildoers, and a host of cosmic calamities.

Gordon said he made the movie because he had been obsessed with the cosmos since childhood and had dreamed of being an astronaut. "As a filmmaker, I can finally venture into space," he said at the time. Unfortunately for him, Space Truckers was a critical and commercial disaster. Nevertheless, it has its moments. Charles Dance, for one, is entertaining as a cyborg pirate. The actor said it was one of the most enjoyable scripts he'd ever read and that he accepted the part "for the sheer fun of it".

9 'Fortress'

Released: 1992

Fortress centers on John Brennick (Christopher Lambert) and his wife Karen, who are expecting their second child in a world where conceiving beyond the government's limit is forbidden. When the authorities find out, the couple are apprehended and sentenced to a high-tech maximum-security prison facility run by the ruthless Director Poe (Kurtwood Smith). Inside the fortress, the inmates are subjected to brutal treatment and surveillance, but John refuses to succumb to his captors' control.

John plots a daring escape with his fellow prisoners. To succeed, they must outwit the fortress's sophisticated security systems and evade the relentless pursuit of Poe and his guards. Here, Gordon combines prison movie tropes with dystopian sci-fi. He also tries to comment on the prison-industrial complex and government spying. The result doesn't always work, but the decent action and well-crafted set design go a long way. While critics were lukewarm toward Fortress, it performed well at the box office, grossing $46m against a $12m budget.

8 'The Pit and the Pendulum'

Released: 1991

The Pit and the Pendulum is Gordon's take on the classic story by Edgar Allan Poe, though he also incorporates story elements from Poe's The Cask of Amontillado and some original ideas. The resulting project doesn't rise to the heights of Roger Corman's 1961 version, but that's to be expected. Nevertheless, many of Gordon's fans consider it underrated. In contrast to the Corman film, the main character here is Torquemada (Lance Henriksen), the Grand High Inquisitor in 15th-century Spain. He's a damaged, power-mad figure who unleashes torment on the people around him.

When Torquemada finds himself attracted to a young woman named Maria (Rona De Ricci), he is wracked with guilt and becomes even more unstable. He accuses her of witchcraft and starts torturing her, though he is still transfixed by her beauty. Maria's husband Antonio (Jonathan Fuller) attempts to save her, while she and a fellow prisoner also plot their own escape. Their mission brings them up against the full might of the Inquisition.

7 'Edmond'

Released: 2005

"Every fear hides a wish." William H. Macy stars in this thriller written by David Mamet as Edmond Burke, a discontented businessman whose chance encounter with a fortune-teller (Frances Bay) sets off a chain of events that unravels his life. She tells him that he will die soon, prompting him to consider all the ways his life has fallen short of his expectations. Specifically, he decides that his masculinity has been stifled. As a result, he leaves his wife, casts off his inhibitions, and embarks on a dark odyssey through the underbelly of New York City.

Along the way, Edmond pursues a new philosophy of hedonism and instant gratification. Sex and reckless abandon are the order of the day, but this soon leads to crime and violence. It makes for a grim and harrowing portrait of an ordinary man's descent into madness. It can be tough viewing, but ultimately Macy holds the whole thing together.

6 'Robot Jox'

Released: 1989

This action sci-fi takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where international conflicts are resolved through giant robotic battles. Achilles (Gary Graham) is a skilled robot pilot for the Western Market (the remnants of the United States) who must face off against Alexander (Paul Koslo), a champion from the Eastern Confederation. As tensions between the two factions escalate, Achilles is thrust into a high-stakes showdown that will determine the fate of humanity.

The special effects may be limited and the script a little undercooked, but Robot Jox makes up for it with an abundance of robot-on-robot beatdowns. The fights are created through stop-motion, and they look surprisingly good. Perhaps because its premise was a little too out there, the movie was not successful on release but went on to become something of a cult film. For example, some critics have recognized its influence on later mecha movies like Pacific Rim. Indeed, Gordon himself said that watching Guillermo del Toro's movie gave him "déjà vu".

5 'Dagon'

Released: 2001

Gordon adapted this horror from two stories by H.P. Lovecraft. The plot focuses on Paul Marsh (Ezra Godden) and his girlfriend Barbara (Raquel Meroño), who, while sailing off the coast of Spain, encounter a sudden storm that wrecks their boat near the fishing village of Imboca. They seek refuge in the seemingly deserted town, where they soon discover that Imboca harbors sinister secrets. The villagers worship an ancient sea deity, Dagon, and practice horrific rituals to appease it.

Dagon was a Spanish production with a very limited budget, but Gordon does a lot despite having a smaller canvas to work with. In particular, he nails the gothic mood and sense of impending doom. Visually, everything is drenched in rain, fog, and shadow. Some shoddy CGI notwithstanding (this was the early 2000s, after all), the tentacled monster is pretty memorable too. While it won't win over any new converts, Dagon should entertain devotees of eldritch horror.

4 'Dolls'

Released: 1987

Dolls is Gordon's foray into the 'killer doll' subgenre and an underrated one at that. It revolves around a young girl named Judy (Carrie Lorraine) and her neglectful parents, who take shelter in a remote mansion during a storm. The place is home to a puppet maker (Guy Rolfe), his wife (Hilary Mason), and their collection of eerie dolls, each with a macabre secret. Malevolent spirits inhabit them, and they don't take kindly to these trespassers.

Trapped within the mansion's walls, the characters must fight for survival against the vengeful toys. This is a lean, mean horror that crams a lot into its 77-minute runtime. The house is suitably creepy and the practical effects are surprisingly entertaining. Plus, the frights are balanced out with some goofy but enjoyable jokes and one-liners. Although far from the first haunted doll movie, Dolls does deserve props for coming out a full year before the subgenre-defining Child's Play.

3 'Stuck'

Released: 2007

"It's got his blood everywhere." Stuck is a black comedy thriller, unnervingly inspired by true events. It's about Brandi (Mena Suvari), a young caregiver struggling with financial hardships, and Tom (Stephen Rea), an unemployed man who has just been evicted from his apartment. When Brandi accidentally hits Thomas with her car one night, she panics and leaves him lodged halfway through her windshield, injured and bleeding. Consumed by fear of the consequences, Brandi makes the fateful decision to drive home and keep Thomas trapped in her garage.

The movie flies by at just 85 minutes, serving up one intense sequence after another (a macabre highlight is Brandi driving around in a state with Tom jutting out of the windshield). These are grim events, but Gordon plays them off as a farce. The whole movie is essentially one sick joke. This only makes the underlying inhumanity of Brandi's actions more apparent. She treats Tom like little more than a bug. That similar events actually did happen makes it rather chilling.

2 'From Beyond'

Released: 1986

Another Lovecraft adaptation, From Beyond follows scientist Edward Pretorius (Jeffrey Combs), who creates a device that allows people to perceive a parallel dimension. However, entities from this realm attack Pretorius and transform him into a malevolent, otherworldly being. Pretorius's assistant, Dr. Crawford Tillinghast (Jeffrey Combs) survives but is committed to a psychiatric hospital, where he meets psychiatrist Dr. Katherine McMichaels (Barbara Crampton). Together, they return to the house to recreate the experiment, hoping to restore cosmic order.

While lacking the humor of Re-Animator, From Beyond is still a fun ride, jam-packed with campiness, sexual overtones, and ridiculously gruesome visuals, including an abundance of slime. The effects are impressive, particularly the scenes where human characters transform into monstrous hybrids. The creature design in general is quirky, down to the insect- and eel-like critters the protagonists must fend off. The acting is suitably over-the-top. Combs, especially, is called to play a ludicrous character with some wild scenes, but he's totally down for it. Watching him is a pure treat.

1 'Re-Animator'

Released: 1985

"He's dead?" "Not anymore." Re-Animator was Gordon's feature debut, yet it remains the purest distillation of his trademark humor and horror. Combs stars as medical student Herbert West, who develops a serum capable of reanimating corpses. He and his skeptical roommate Dan Cain (Bruce Abbott) carry out a series of increasingly dangerous and unethical experiments, raising the dead with disastrous results. The zombies come back violent and vengeful and, in one case, even telepathic.

Gordon's obvious affection for exploitation cinema is on clear display here, especially in the zany special effects and no-holds-barred storyline. His direction is amazingly confident for a first-time director, perhaps as a result of his stage experience. He serves up a volley of visual gags alongside gory kills and gross-out sex scenes. There's one especially memorable scene involving a decapitated body walking around carrying its own head, and getting up to all kinds of shenanigans. Simply put, this is '80s comedy-horror at its very best.

