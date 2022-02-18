The Foo Fighters really hold nothing back in this gruesome new trailer for their film Studio 666. Released on Friday, the trailer opens with lead singer Dave Grohl and the rest of the band preparing fans for a truly unfiltered red band trailer. Viewers know that red band trailers are typically uncensored, as they promote R-rated movies, and contain more violence, swearing and emotionally charged scenes than trailers released for all audiences.

Studio 666 features the band set on making a killer record. They aren’t prepared for how literal that will turn out as one of their own comes under the possession of a downright nasty demon. Set in a haunted mansion in Encino, California, Grohl is on a mission to kill his bandmates with some truly nasty weapons. From chainsaws and grills, this demon cannot be stopped. “You’re welcome music.” Grohl comments before decapitating drummer Taylor Hawkins with a drum cymbal.

The Foo Fighters pack the minute-and-30 second trailer full of gore and humor. As any fan would expect, Grohl’s possession scene is full of him screaming curse words while his guts are removed by shadowy figures. Intermingled with the violence is loads of killer puns and a rocking soundtrack. In true Foo Fighter fashion, nothing is held back and absolutely no one is safe with Grohl on the hunt.

Image via Foo Fighters

RELATED: Dave Grohl Gets Possessed in New 'Studio 666' TrailerStudio 666 will be the band’s tenth studio album along with their first feature film. The film is set in the same mansion the band recorded the album, which Grohl is convinced is haunted. In an interview with NME, inspiration for the film came after the band noticed frequent interference with their recording software, with tracks being randomly added and deleted, and guitars becoming detuned overnight. “There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn’t put on there.” Grohl stated, “But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room. And we didn’t hear any voices or anything really decipherable. But something was happening.”

Though inspired by the ghostly presence during recording, the film pays homage to the horror-comedies of the 80s and 90s. Studio 666 is directed by Bj McDonnell and stars band members Grohl, Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee. Other cast includes Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman, and Jeff Garlin. The Foo Fighters act as executive producers for the feature film with Wes Hagan, James Masciello, Tom Ortenberg, Matthew Sidari, John Silva, Gaby Skolnek, Kristen Welsh, and Mitchell Zhang.

Studio 666 will hit theaters February 25. You can check out the killer red band trailer below:

Foo Fighters Make a Killer Record in First 'Studio 666' Trailer 'Studio 666' is slated to be released in theaters on February 25.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email