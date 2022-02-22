Over the course of his career, Dave Grohl has worn many hats. He’s been the drummer for Nirvana, the frontman for Foo Fighters, a director of films and television, an author, and a member of more bands than you probably remember. While Grohl has certainly made cameos in films like Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny and as Animal’s replacement in The Muppets, Grohl and the Foo Fighters are now movie stars with Studio 666, an absurd horror film that feels like the Foo Fighters celebrating their almost thirty years of their existence and the release of their tenth album.

Studio 666 finds the Foo Fighters struggling to create their tenth album, as Grohl is, as he puts it, "musically constipated." Their manager (Jeff Garlin) is desperate for the band to put out a new record, and when Grohl says he wants some of that Aleister Crowley/Led Zeppelin sense of death and doom with the latest album, their manager knows just the place where the band can record. The Foo Fighters move into a creepy mansion with some great acoustics and a history of murder. As Grohl struggles to create the band’s most epic album yet, he starts to succumb to the same evil that has haunted this house for decades.

Director B.J. McDonnell, who directed Hatchet III and co-directed the short film Slayer: The Repentless Killogy, knows how ridiculous and stupid Studio 666 should be. This is a movie where Grohl is haunted by a group of Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives-looking demons, forces the Foo Fighters to record a 45-minute song, and then starts to murder anyone who gets in his way. This is the type of movie where Will Forte gets impaled because he says he likes Coldplay more than Foo Fighters, and where Whitney Cummings tries to warn the Foo Fighters about a literal spooky mental haunted house. Studio 666 knows exactly what it is and revels in the insanity.

But to be clear, Studio 666 is primarily for an audience that wants to see Foo Fighters acting like a bunch of idiots and enjoy watching Grohl going batshit insane. This is made specifically for viewers that will find it hilarious to see Pat Smear wearing a nightcap to bed, will laugh at Taylor Hawkins and Grohl’s bromance, and find the antics of the band’s newest and most flamboyant member Rami Jaffee endearing. In fact, at some points, it almost seems like the Foo Fighters added Jaffee to the band solely so he could be a scene-stealer in Studio 666.

Yet Studio 666 does go all-in on its vibe, creating an especially gory and over-the-top horror film, mixed with some decent jokes and some solid music (Foo Fighters apparently have recorded an entire album as the film’s fictional band Dream Widow). As enjoyable as this weird project is, Studio 666 does drag on this concept for probably twice as long as it should, and while the band is clearly game to do whatever here, most of Foo Fighters clearly aren’t actors—even though they’re just playing themselves. But the sort of woodenness of these performances adds to the overall charm of what makes Studio 666, and even though this concept is spread incredibly thin by the end, the film always comes back around to being the type of ludicrous fun that it’s going for.

In addition to just being a fun idea for Foo Fighters to try out, Studio 666 is also just a delightful reminder of how consistent and amusing Foo Fighters have been since the 90s. Even regardless of one’s taste for Foo Fighters, it’s hard to not be charmed by their comedic music videos like “Learn to Fly,” “Big Me,” or even never videos like “Love Dies Young” and “Run.” Yes, Foo Fighters became a huge name in the 90s because this was the newest band from the Nirvana drummer, but a large part of what made Foo Fighters such an endearing band were those videos where the Foo Fighters were actors and comedians as well as musicians. Studio 666 almost feels like an extension of that playfulness, finally, a full-length opportunity for the band to explore their goofier sensibilities that have been a part of the band since its inception.

But even looking further back, Studio 666 works in the often forgotten tradition of iconic rock bands starring in their own films, as if these massive stars can’t simply be contained to music anymore. Especially with the way the band goofs on Jaffee, it’s hard not to think of Ringo Starr and the way he was treated in The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, or even more outrageous examples like The Monkees in Head or The Ramones in Rock ’n’ Roll High School.

Grohl especially seems to have seen the Foo Fighters’ tenth album as a way to celebrate the past and try some new things out. Grohl put out his first book, “The Storyteller,” which explores his history in the music industry, Foo Fighters joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, and Foo Fighters did, in fact, put out their tenth album, “Medicine at Midnight,” which featured a vastly different sound than what the band was used to putting out. If Foo Fighters are using the release of their tenth album as a way to commemorate all the band’s accomplishments over the course of their career, Studio 666 is another great way to toast the band’s impressive history.

Is Studio 666 too long—one could say, everlong? Sure. Are Foo Fighters not necessarily the best actors? Of course not. But is Studio 666 also a stupid fun way for Foo Fighters to take a victory lap at this point in their career? Absolutely it is. If anything, more bands should celebrate ten years together by ripping each other to shreds.

Rating: B

Studio 666 opens in theaters on February 25.

