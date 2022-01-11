Open Road Films released the first official trailer for the Foo Fighters' upcoming wacky horror-comedy Studio 666, that sees Dave Grohl and company move into a haunted rock-and-roll mansion. As soon as the crew gets settled in to record their tenth studio album, things start to go nuts and Grohl, the normally level-headed leader of the band, goes a little crazy after being taunted and possessed by demons.

With this trailer, we get an extended look at the Foo Fighters preparing to record. For the most part, they love the mansion as a venue for album ten, except for the fact that it has a basement that looks like a ritual site, creepy dolls hanging from trees outside, and a general feeling of death. As the Fighters record, things start to go bump: nobody can concentrate on the music, their instruments are being ruined, shadow creatures start popping up just out of view, and oh yeah, it's a grisly rock-and-roll house that acts as a portal to hell. It all culminates in Grohl being attacked and possessed by demons, driving him "one flew over the cuckoo's nest crazy." The frontman gets a little murder-happy with his bandmates and they have to work together to survive, save Grohl, and finish the track.

Studio 666 is based on a story behind the band's tenth album Medicine at Midnight. As earlier reported by Collider, the setting for the film, a mansion in Encino, California, was the same place the Foo Fighters recorded said album, and a place Grohl is convinced is haunted. In an interview with NME, Grohl said during recording, the band noticed instruments out of tune and interference with their recording software, with tracks being deleted and new ones popping up full of bizarre open mic noise. The whole experience inspired him to write Studio 666, albeit with more supernatural elements in an homage to '80s and '90s horror-comedies, where the band fights against the supernatural to save their souls.

Image via Foo Fighters

RELATED: Foo Fighters Make a Killer Record in First 'Studio 666' Trailer

Studio 666's cast is made of band members Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee, who are joined by the likes of Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman, and Jeff Garlin. There are a couple of fun cameos in store for music lovers in the trailer, with beloved balladeer Lionel Richie popping in to give Grohl advice on writer's block, and former Slayer songwriter and guitarist Kerry King helping the band wheel their equipment into the mansion.

Studio 666 is directed by BJ McDonnell, with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes from an original story by Grohl. The Foo Fighters executive produce teh film alongside Wes Hagan, James Masciello, Tom Ortenberg, Matthew Sidari, John Silva, Gaby Skolnek, Kristen Welsh, and Mitchell Zhang.

The Foo Fighters' killer new movie about their killer new track premieres in theaters on February 25. Check out the all-new trailer and poster below:

Image via Open Road Films

Jason Sudeikis Stars as an Intense Swimming Coach in Foo Fighters Video for “Love Dies Young” Sudeikis' coach is more Led Tasso than Ted Lasso.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email