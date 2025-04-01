What is the limit to the use of AI in art? If you go to social media, you will quickly find out that this is still up for debate. The latest trend that dominated timelines was using Open AI to transform photos so they look like a frame of a Studio Ghibli film. While fans argue whether the tool is disrespectful towards artists or not, a Ghibli re-release has underscored the potential of true art: the 1997 animated movie Princess Mononoke got a 4K restoration and made a splash at the box office over the last few days.

The Hayao Miyazaki movie had an IMAX release in the U.S. and managed to rake in $4.1 million so far. It became the biggest IMAX domestic debut ever for a non-English title, and the number is even more impressive when you factor in that it is a title that is almost 30 years old and is available to watch at home. The performance underscores two important facts: the moviegoing experience is still valued among viewers and classics are timeless.

While commenting about Princess Mononoke's performance in theaters — which took the all-time gross of the animated movie up to $174 million worldwide — GKids VP of distribution Chance Huskey celebrated the movie and referenced the Studio Ghibli social media trend by stating:

“In a time when technology tries to replicate humanity, we are thrilled that audiences value a theatrical experience that respects and celebrates Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s masterpiece in all its cinematic hand-drawn glory.”

"An Insult To Life Itself": Hayao Miyazaki Is Also Not A Fan Of AI

It sort of goes without saying, but Hayao Miyazaki and the Studio Ghibli team are fervently against the use of AI in art. In a section of the documentary NHK Special: Hayao Miyazaki — The One Who Never Ends, the filmmaker is shown having a baffled reaction to an AI-animated clip and he states that he is "utterly disgusted" and that he would "never wish to incorporate this technology" into a Studio Ghibli film because he feels like using AI in art "is an insult to life itself.” Miyazaki is known for hand-drawing every frame from each of his films, which is one of the reasons why his latest title (The Boy and the Heron) took a decade to make. The movie was considered a masterpiece and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.

Often listed as one of Studio Ghibli's best titles, Princess Mononoke tells the story of a prince who starts out the story searching for a cure to his cursed arm. The movie's timeless aspect centers on the fact that it comments on humans consuming natural resources carelessly while the guardians of the forest try to protect it. The name "mononoke" often refers to an evil spirit born out of greed.

You can watch Princess Mononoke in theaters or stream it on Max.