Studio Ghibli is an icon for animation films, revered globally for its ability to craft timeless stories that blend imaginative fantasy, poignant themes, and breathtaking visuals. Since its founding in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, the studio has set a benchmark for animated cinema. Its movies transcend cultural boundaries, offering tales that are as meaningful and heartfelt as they are visually stunning. From whimsical adventures to profound reflections on life and humanity, Studio Ghibli's works have shaped the animation industry and redefined what storytelling in this medium can achieve.

Studio Ghibli has created iconic movies, that even the lesser-known films are equally impactful. This article will focus on the essential works the studio has made, highlighting its unique ability to pair intricate narratives with universal themes. Whether through themes of environmental harmony, the resilience of the human spirit, or the wonder of childhood, these films have left an indelible mark on audiences across the world. Let’s dive into the Ghibli masterpieces that have not only defined the studio’s legacy but also cemented its influence on generations of storytellers and fans alike.

10 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' (1984)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where toxic jungles have taken over the Earth, and humanity is on the brink of extinction. The film follows Nausicaä, the compassionate princess of a peaceful valley, who seeks to understand the mysterious toxic forests and the massive insect creatures known as Ohmu. When an aggressive kingdom threatens her valley and aims to use a weapon of mass destruction to destroy the toxic jungle, Nausicaä embarks on a perilous journey to mediate peace and uncover the truth about the environment and humanity’s role in its decay.

This 1984 film was actually released before Studio Ghibli was formed but eventually was added to its library. It has all the foundations of the studio's ethos, such as themes of environmentalism, pacifism, and female empowerment. Its influence can be seen in later Ghibli works that also explore humanity’s relationship with nature. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the film also marks Ghibli's first collaboration with composer Joe Hisaishi. Without Nausicaä, Studio Ghibli might not have existed as we know it today, making it an essential and transformative part of the Ghibli canon.

9 'Kiki’s Delivery Service' (1989)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Kiki’s Delivery Service follows the titular Kiki, a young witch who leaves her home at the age of 13 to live independently, as per witch tradition. With her broomstick, her black cat companion Jiji, and a positive spirit, Kiki starts a delivery service. As she navigates the challenges of self-reliance and the pressures of growing up, Kiki begins to lose confidence in her abilities, including her magic. Through newfound friendships and moments of self-discovery, she learns to trust herself again and find her place in the world. The English dub features the voice of Kirsten Dunst as Kiki.

This 1989 film is a heartwarming exploration of adolescence and self-discovery, with a great depiction of grounded magic. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, it highlights themes of resilience, community, and the challenges of growing up. Its everyday magic contrasts with Ghibli’s more fantastical films. Kiki’s relatable journey of finding her footing in a new environment makes it a timeless coming-of-age story. Through vibrant, hand-drawn animation, the film’s charming depiction of urban life and its uplifting tone have made it a beloved entry in the Ghibli universe, making it an inspiration for anyone finding their way in the world.

8 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Directed by Isao Takahata

Grave of the Fireflies is a haunting tale set in Japan during the final days of World War II. It follows two siblings, Seita and his younger sister, Setsuko, as they struggle to survive in the aftermath of devastating firebombing raids. After losing their mother in a bombing raid, they attempt to build a life together in the countryside, only to face the harsh realities of famine, societal indifference, and the lasting scars of war. Despite their bleak circumstances, Seita does his best to protect Setsuko and create moments of fleeting joy, like catching fireflies to light up their dark nights.

Directed by Isao Takahata (The Tale of Princess Kaguya), this film stands as one of Studio Ghibli's most emotionally impactful works, showcasing the power of animation to tell stories of profound human suffering and resilience. Its unflinching portrayal of war’s toll on civilians, particularly children, sets it apart from the studio's other works. The film’s raw emotional power and haunting beauty serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict. Based on a true story, Grave of the Fireflies is considered as one of the greatest war films ever made and a landmark achievement in animation.