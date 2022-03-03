The official Studio Ghibli Fest is back with an all-new slate for 2022. GKids and Fathom Events are bringing the event back to United States theaters starting this coming spring, with the first film being shown starting on April 3 and running until this fall. Both subtitled and dubbed versions of each film will be shown, along with bonus content.

The festival begins with a twenty-fifth anniversary showing of Academy Award-winning classic, Princess Mononoke on April 3, 4, and 6, and the screenings will also include a twentieth anniversary screening of The Cat Returns on June 26 and 27. Other films included on this year's lineup include Ponyo in May, Kiki's Delivery Service in July, Only Yesterday in August, Howl's Moving Castle in September, and Spirited Away in October.

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio known for iconic films like My Neighbor Totoro and Howl’s Moving Castle. The studio was formed in 1985 by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, as well as producer Toshio Suzuki, after the success of their film Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind the previous year. The studio’s animated works are known for their attention to detail and realistic movement. Though most fans might be more familiar with Miyazaki’s whimsical works of fantasy, with such classics as Princess Mononoke, a tale of industrialization versus nature, and Ponyo, a film about the importance of taking care of our oceans, it’s worth noting that Takahata has made wonderful releases that would be a tragedy for fans of animation to ignore. Among them is the heartbreaking film Grave of the Fireflies, which follows a teenage boy named Seita and his little sister, Setsuko, in their struggle to survive the last months of World War II in Japan. It received critical acclaim and has earned several awards since its release in 1988. The many works of these two directors will remain classic anime and Ghibli fan favorites for generations to come.

The studio also recently announced plans to build a Ghibli Park in Japan. The park is expected to have five main areas for guests to visit, which include “Youth Hill,” “Ghibli Large Warehouse,” “Dondoko Forest,” “Princess Mononoke,” and “Witches’ Valley.” Ghibli Park will officially open for touring in November, and with the return of the Studio Ghibli Fest and the opening of Ghibli Park, fans of the studio might as well consider 2022 another Studio Ghibli success and well-deserved continuation of its legacy.

For full information about screening dates, locations, and tickets, fans can visit the Studio Ghibli Fest website.

