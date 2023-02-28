The celebration kicks off on March 25 with 'My Neighbor Totoro.'

Rejoice, Studio Ghibli fans — 2023’s Studio Ghibli Fest has announced its lineup and dates which include all of Hayao Miyazaki’s classics and a special presentation of the stage adaptation of Spirited Away. GKIDS, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and Fathom Events are once again teaming up for Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 with more screenings than ever and a complete retrospective of Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli works, which began with Castle in the Sky in 1986, with the most recent released film being The Wind Rises in 2013.

Each film will run from select dates, beginning on March 25 with My Neighbor Totoro, and will close out with Spirited Away, which will run from October 28 until November 1. What’s unique about this year’s Studio Ghibli Fest is that each film will be presented with the option of seeing it in Japanese with subtitles or the English dubbed versions of the film. Snippets from the documentary series 10 Years With Hayao Miyazaki will also be shown with each film.

The most notable new addition to this year’s Studio Ghibli Fest is the inclusion of the proshot recording of the critically-acclaimed Spirited Away: Live on Stage which ran in Japan last year. Unlike the feature films, these performances are only in Japanese with English subtitles and there will be two different variations shown in theaters. The first screening on April 23 will include Kanna Hashimoto as the main character, Chihiro. On the second date, April 27, the screening will include Mone Kamishiraishi as the lead character.

Speaking about this year’s Studio Ghibli Fest, Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said, “We’re excited to partner with GKIDS and honor Hayao Miyazaki this year by bringing his collective body of work to the big screen. He has always been a leader, visionary and inspiration to fans and critics alike and we know this series, including the debut of SPIRITED AWAY: Live on Stage will be well received by fans across the country.”

While we are approaching the 10th anniversary of The Wind Rises, Miyazaki’s most recent feature film, fans of the legendary director won’t have to wait too much longer for his next film, How Do You Live?, which is set to release in Japan on July 24, with a U.S. release date forthcoming.

For more information about Studio Ghibli Fest 2023, including participating theaters and screening formats, visit the official Ghibli Fest website. Check out the lineup and a first look of Spirited Away: Live on Stage below:

My Neighbor Totoro 35th Anniversary

Saturday, March 25 at 3:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Sunday, March 26 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed) and 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, March 29 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

SPIRITED AWAY: Live on Stage

*All performances in Japanese with English Subtitles

Sunday, April 23 at 4:00 PM (with Kanna Hashimoto as Chihiro)

Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 PM (with Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro)

Ponyo 15th Anniversary

Sunday, May 7 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed) and 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, May 10 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Sunday, June 11 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed) and 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, June 12 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Sunday, July 9 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Castle in the Sky

Monday, July 10 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Wednesday, July 12 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Princess Mononoke

Saturday, August 5 at 3:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Sunday, August 6 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed) and 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, August 7 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Tuesday, August 8 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, August 9 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Porco Rosso

Sunday, August 20 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

The Wind Rises 10th Anniversary

Monday, August 21 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Wednesday, August 23 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Howl’s Moving Castle

Saturday, September 23 at 3:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Sunday, September 24 at 4:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles) and 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Monday, September 25 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Spirited Away

Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Sunday, October 29 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed) and 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Tuesday, October 31 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, November 1 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)