Hayao Miyazaki is not only renowned in the world of animation but is also regarded as one of the greatest living filmmakers. The director has been a part of the industry for nearly fifty years, and he has achieved a breathtaking body of work, leaving a deeply impactful cultural footprint. The image of his iconic character, Totoro, who appears in the 1988 film My Neighbor Totoro, as well as the Studio Ghibli logo, is instantly recognizable. While the director's best film is certainly up for debate, one of the many strong contenders is Princess Mononoke. Now, courtesy of GKIDS Films, the animated masterpiece is returning to theaters, exclusively in IMAX, with a 4K restoration.

Princess Mononoke, which was both written and directed by Miyazaki, was originally released in 1997. Nearly twenty years after its premiere, the film remains a beloved classic. The film tells the story of the warrior Ashitaka who begins a journey in the hopes of finding a cure to the curse that afflicts him. Ashitaka becomes embroiled in a conflict between the industrial hub of Iron Town and the mysterious Princess Mononoke, who is determined to protect the forest she was raised in and the spirits and animals that reside there.

'Princess Mononoke's in IMAX is a Must-See

The 4K restoration of Princess Mononoke is being released by GKIDS Films, who in recent years have been distributing the films of Studio Ghibli in streaming, theatrical releases, and home media formats, including in wonderful Blu-ray steelbook editions. The company has also been releasing many other beloved titles alongside their work with Studio Ghibli. GKIDS describes this new theatrical re-release as:

"The IMAX version of the film was created from a new 4K restoration directly overseen by Studio Ghibli’s own Atsushi Okui, who has been involved in nearly every major Studio Ghibli project since he first started at the studio in 1993."

Okui worked on Princess Mononoke, as well as several other Ghibli films, as cinematographer, and he has also worked on many other beloved titles like Gundam films and the ultimate anime classic Akira. Fans can rest assured that the 4K restoration will undoubtedly look tremendous if it was "directly overseen" by Okui, and the chance to see this restoration is certainly one that will not want to be missed, both for newcomers and those who saw the film in theaters back in 1997.

The 4K restoration of Princess Mononoke will be releasing exclusively in IMAX theaters in North America on March 26, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for more news on all things movies.