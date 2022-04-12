While Studio Ghibli is far from a hidden gem, not all the famed Japanese studio's films have found the same fame as titles such as Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. Still, a lack of attention doesn’t mean that the studio's lesser-known films aren’t as stunning as their more famous siblings. The following is a guide to some of Studio Ghibli's minor films, focusing on the aspects of each movie that make it worth the watch, from the story to the animation to the musical score.

Only Yesterday (1991)

Image via Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli is often associated with the fantastical and magical: spirits from traditional Japanese folklore, wizards and magic fire demons, or even fish that turn into little girls. So, it may come as a surprise to find a Studio Ghibli film that makes a point of being "realistic." Only Yesterday is an animated drama following 27-year-old Taeko (Miki Imai), who has lived her entire life in Tokyo and has dedicated herself to her work, rejecting love and childhood fancies. After deciding to take a trip into the country to visit family, Taeko begins to reminisce about her time as a child in school. Her nostalgia only grows when she makes it to her destination and reconnects with a childhood acquaintance, whose presence only adds to Taeko’s sudden wistfulness for more than the life she currently has.

The film, which was a surprise success in 1991 and has received widespread critical acclaim, is a wonderful illustration of the feelings that many adults have towards their childhood -- nostalgia for a time when math homework and school crushes were the only major concerns. Yet, the film is also a reminder that, no matter how old you are, you still have the power to make changes in your life and pursue the things you are truly passionate about. Not only is the film beautiful in its story and message, but it is visually stunning as well. A lack of magic in the story does not translate to a lack of magic in the artwork and animation. The simplicity of the story is like a blank canvas for the artists of this film to create a masterpiece on. Simple scenes of train rides through the night or walks through country fields are rich with small details and the painted scenery is nothing short of captivating.

Pom Poko (1994)

Image via Studio Ghibli

Though it was released in 1994, Pom Poko’s message of environmental awareness and respect still holds true today. When a clan of tanuki, Japanese raccoon dogs, are threatened by the construction of a suburban development project that is to be built over their home, the tiny creatures band together to fend off the humans, all the while discovering the ancient illusion magic that their species used to possess in mass. The film makes a point of urging viewers to keep nature in its creatures in mind as they go about their lives, especially when it comes to the wildlife that once resided in places now filled by cities and other modern developments.

Funny, poignant, and somewhat absurd, Pom Poko manages to be thought-provoking without depressing, and, while bitter-sweet at times, the comedic nature of the tanuki is hard to resist. The film was directed by Isao Takahata, and his unique style comes through in not only the story, but the animation as well. While the film still maintains a classic Studio Ghibli feel, it also stands out for its quirky character designs. It should be noted that, true to Japanese folk-lore, the tanuki in the film have magical ... uh ... scrotum, which they use as everything from parachutes to punching bags.

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Image via Studio Ghibli

Not to be confused with My Neighbor Totoro, My Neighbors the Yamadas is a slice-of-life compilation of short stories centered around the titular characters. While the stories certainly contain a fair amount of comedy and lighthearted antics, they also cover heavier topics, albeit with humor overall. From losing a child to the inner working of various relationships, My Neighbors the Yamadas is a beautiful and heartwarming looking the importance and strength of family.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of My Neighbors the Yamadas is its art style. Rather than the more refined art so often associated with Studio Ghibli, this film uses a more "unfinished" look, calling to mind comics and paper sketches. Rather than make the film feel unpolished, however, the animation and artwork brings the story full circle; it feels as though the viewers are almost privy to the private drawings and musings of someone that is a part of the characters’ lives, apt considering the title of the film. The art also lends to the more comedic and lighthearted nature of the film, as well as make the more fantastical elements of the film fit more neatly with the more realistic stories.

Tales From Earthsea (2006)

Image via Studio Ghibli

Based loosely on the novels by author Ursula K. Le Guin, Tales of Earthsea is an epic fantasy story of kings, dragons, knights, and magic. Be warned if you are a fan of the original novels: The movie, while inspired by Le Guin’s work, is "entirely different" (as the author put it), though that doesn't make it any less beautiful. The film follows the story of Prince Arren (Bunta Sugawara), who flees his home after killing his own father and travels across the land followed by a strange presence.

While the critical response was mixed -- generally favorable with some criticism for altering the original story -- this film's true beauty lies is in its visuals and audio. The film's animation, artwork, background, and character design are breathtaking, with sweeping landscapes and beautifully shot scenes. The soundtrack, composed by Tamiya Terashima, invokes feelings of magic and splendor, as well as the drama and emotion that such epic tales demand.

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

Similarly nostalgic in a way similar to Only Yesterday, From Up on Poppy Hill tells the story of two high schoolers as they attempt to save their school’s clubhouse from demolition. As they grow closer to each other, Umi Matsuzaki (Masami Nagasawa) and Shun Kazama (Junichi Okada) begin to not only learn more about the school they go to and the town they grew up in, but also reveal strange secrets about both of their families. Like many Ghibli films, From Up on Poppy Hill references war and how it has affected the characters and the world they live in. The country and its people are eager to leave behind a bloody history and make way for new ideas.

Like Only Yesterday, From Up on Poppy Hill’s beauty lies in its simplicity. Day-to-day life is given a magical aura through detailed artwork and scenery. However, the film also dives into the trauma that war can leave behind, with evocative and beautifully animated moments of the horror that battle can bring. The film is breathtaking and thought-provoking, while still remaining gentle in its approach to heavier topics and leaving behind a sweet sensation in its wake.

The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013)

Image via Studio Ghibli

The Tale of Princess Kaguya is based off the Japanese tale of the "bamboo cutter," wherein a man discovers a baby girl inside a stalk of bamboo. In the both the original story and the film, the girl is taken home by the man and raised as his daughter. As she grows older, she also grows more and more beautiful. Though she wishes to remain in her village, her beauty attracts many suitors, and she is soon forced into a life of luxury and royalty that she does not desire.

A striking art style, much different from those seen in classic Ghibli films, is what sets The Tale of Princess Kaguya apart and lends the movie an atmosphere of folklore and fantasy. The film was purposefully made with a more hand-drawn style of animation in an effort to have audiences reflect upon the artwork and find, for themselves, a deeper meaning. As director Isao Takahata stated, he wanted to have viewers “recollect the realities of this life by sketching ordinary human qualities with simple props.” The film has an ethereal quality about it, enhanced by the soundtrack, and the story is timeless and beautiful.

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Image via Studio Ghibli

When a young girl, Anna Sasaki (Sara Takatsuki), goes to visit her foster-parents’ family while sick, she discovers the rural seaside town where they reside is more than meets the eye. As she spends her days exploring the area, she begins to notice a strange young girl who always seems to hang around. Eventually the two meet, and, while they agree to keep their meetings secret, Anna starts to realize that there is something odd about Marnie (Kasumi Arimura). As the plot unspools, secrets surrounding Anna’s own family are uncovered.

When Marnie Was There is poignant and beautiful, with an undertone of sadness that seems to seep into even the brightest of moment. While it doesn’t quite contain the same magic and fantasy that many Studio Ghibli films have, it has a sort of bittersweet magic all its own. Like other "simpler" entries on this list, When Marnie Was There finds beauty in its small details, including beautiful backgrounds and a soundtrack that conjures feelings of nostalgia and longing.

