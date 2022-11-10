Legendary Japanese animation studio Ghibli announced today on Twitter they are working on a mysterious project with Lucasfilm, the company responsible for franchises such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Willow. While Studio Ghibli didn’t offer any details about what the new project could be, it wouldn’t be surprising if the two companies partnered up for an episode of Star Wars: Visions.

For more than three decades, Ghibli has been developing critically-acclaimed animation films. Led by visionary directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, Studio Ghibli has produced 23 animated features, hauling dozens of awards. Among the most prestigious prizes Studio Ghibli ever got is an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for Spirited Away, as well as five additional Academy Award nominations for Howl’s Moving Castle, The Wind Rises, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There, and The Red Turtle.

Besides being recognized for the technical excellence of their productions, the films of Studios Ghibli also reflect real-world issues and a deep concern with environmental questions. From Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind to Ponyo, Ghibli’s movies are constantly questioning our place in the world and how we can learn to respect the life that blooms all around us. While we've heard from someone close to the project that this has been in the works for some time, there’s still no confirmation about what Studio Ghibli is developing for Lucasfilm. However, since the Star Wars company has been working with multiple Japanese animation studios for their Star Wars: Visions series, we would bet that the mysterious project is somehow related to this initiative.

RELATED: GKIDS Brings Entire Studio Ghibli Catalogue to the United States and Canada

What Is Star Wars: Vision?

Star Wars: Visions’ is an anthology of short non-canon stories set in a galaxy far, far away. The first season invited Japanese anime studios to put their own spin on concepts such as the Jedi, the Force, and the Empire, expanding the Star Wars universe into new and exciting directions. Each episode also had a unique tone and animation style inspired by classic Japanese anime and elements of Japanese culture. As a result, fans got the freshest Star Wars experience in years, which led to the series being a resonant success and Disney+ ordering a second season.

So far, we know that Season 2 of Star Wars: Vision will count with episodes developed by studios from the United States, the UK, South Africa, Chile, Spain, France, and India. However, given the first season's success, we expect a couple of episodes to come from Japan. And if that’s the case, a partnership with Studio Ghibli is the best way to breathe new air into the Star Wars franchise.

While the Star Wars Twitter account shared the announcement, the partnership between Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm might be related to a project that’s attached to another big IP. Indiana Jones is returning to theaters next year, with a new series being developed for Disney+. Willow is also making his Disney+ debut this month. That shows Disney is determined to expand Lucasfilm’s IPs, which means Studio Ghibli might be working on any of these big franchises. Be it as it may, we’ll certainly report it here at Collider as soon as we find out what exactly is this mysterious project.

Season 1 of Star Wars: Visions is available right now at Disney+. There’s no release date for Season 2 yet, but executive producer James Waugh previously told us they're aiming at a Spring 2023 release. Check out Studio Ghibli’s mysterious tweet below.