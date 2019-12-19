Studio Ghibli Collection Now Available on Digital for the First Time Ever

0

GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of animation for adult and family audiences, announced earlier this month that it will release the catalogue of Japan’s legendary, Oscar-winning animation house, Studio Ghibli, for digital download-to-own in the United States and Canada. As of right now, films are available to purchase in both English and Japanese languages on all major digital transactional platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon VOD, Vudu, Google Play, Sony, Microsoft and FandangoNow.

This marks the first time the Studio Ghibli films will be available for digital transactional anywhere in the world. But another first is in the works. It was previously reported that the Studio Ghibli catalog will also be available to stream for the first time ever when HBO Max launches in May 2020. However, if you want to add the acclaimed titles to your digital collection, or gift them to a Ghibli fan in your life, you can do that today!