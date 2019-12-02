Yes, You Can Finally Buy All the Studio Ghibli Films on Digital Soon — Here’s How

0

Big news, Studio Ghibli fans: all of the animated films released under the studio’s banner will be available for digital purchase for the first time ever. This is an exciting turn of events, especially since it follows on the heels of the news from mid-October of this year that Studio Ghibli films would also be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max once the streaming platform launches in 2020.

According to a press release from distributor GKIDS, all Studio Ghibli films will be available for digital purchase in the United States and Canada on December 17. All films will be available in HD in both English and the original Japanese versions on all major transactional platforms including Amazon VOD, Apple TV, Google Play, Sony, and Fandango Now. Each film is expected to retail at $19.99 but that price point may change upon release. A six-film bundle which includes the Studio Ghibli titles Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away, will be available to purchase for $99.99. It’s unclear at this time if any or all films will come with any bonus features.

Studio Ghibli was launched in 1985 from the visionary minds of Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata. The studio has become renowned for their films, which continue to delight and fascinate audiences through their unique animation techniques that bring the worlds of reality and fantasy together. Studio Ghibli films have become a treasured part of not just Japanese culture but also widely-embraced by audiences around the world. To have the Studio Ghibli library available to buy and stream means even more access to these films by fans old and new alike.

You can buy any Studio Ghibli film on digital on December 17. Additionally, all films will be available to stream on HBO Max in May 2020. Check out the full list of Studio Ghibli films available to purchase below.