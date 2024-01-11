With the increase of their popularity through the years and the Western audience's familiarization with the enchanting world of Japanese animation, Studio Ghibli's films have become some of the most beloved, and their appeal is undeniable. Founded on June 15, 1985, by iconic filmmaker Hayo Miyazaki, the production company has earned a spot among the most celebrated and treasured in the film industry, even collecting Academy Awards over time.

As expected, given the overall quality of these films, Studio Ghibli's box office earnings are phenomenal; Miyazaki's most recent feature The Boy and the Heron is proving that once more as it slowly ascends to the top — but where does it rank among other popular Miyazaki movies? From The Tale of the Princess Kaguya to the iconic Spirited Away, these are the highest-grossing Studio Ghibli films in the international sphere.

10 'The Tale of the Princess Kaguya' (2013)

Worldwide Earnings: $19,312,701

Image via Toho

Isao Takahata's The Tale of the Princess Kaguya is one of Studio Ghibli's most touching and possibly saddest features, given the themes it tackles of women's oppression and restriction. The film centers around its titular character, a young woman coveted by five nobles. When Kaguya tries to avoid marrying a stranger she doesn't love, she has to face punishment for her choices.

Earning $19,312,701 at the worldwide box office, this 2013 film takes tenth place among the highest-grossing Studio Ghibli movies. Although it isn't the most popular of the bunch, it is pleasing to see that such a poignant film was sought by many audience members. Part of what makes it so memorable is its characters and, of course, stunning animation that fully immerses viewers.

Watch on Max

9 'From Up on Poppy Hill' (2013)

Worldwide Earnings: $49,741,540

Image by GKIDS

Revolving around a group of teenagers who attempt to save their school's clubhouse from the wrecking ball in preparation for 1964's Tokyo Olympics, From Up on Poppy Hill is an engaging comedy-drama that provides audiences with a simplistic, sweet, and lighthearted story.

Goro Miyazaki's delightful 1960s-set melodrama has grossed over $49 million internationally, and it is not hard to understand why. While it is arguably not among Ghibli's masterwork features, this charming effort from Miyazaki junior sends out important messages about adolescence, coming-of-age, and innocent romance in a captivating manner, all while evoking feelings of nostalgia with its stunning color and absorbing storyline. Plus, it counts on the production company's beautifully crafted shots that elevate it to higher grounds.

From Up On Poppy Hill Release Date July 16, 2011 Cast Masami Nagasawa , Junichi Okada , Keiko Takeshita , Yuriko Ishida , Rumi Hîragi , Jun Fubuki Rating PG Runtime 91 Genres Animation , Documentary , Drama , Family Director Goro Miyazaki

Watch on Max

8 'Tales from Earthsea' (2006)

Worldwide Earnings: $68,048,658

Image via Toho

Tales from Earthsea is far from being among Ghibli's best. Still, it gathered $68,048,658 at the box office. The ambitious film follows a mysterious force that threatens to bring destruction and chaos to humanity. It's up to a powerful wizard named Sparrowhawk (Bunta Sugawara) to seek the source of his world's imbalance and rescue a prince named Arren (Jun'ichi Okada). The two then join forces to stop the evil of destroying the land of Earthsea.

Despite its $68 million grossing at the box office, this slow-paced 2006 film isn't a particularly good effort from Studio Ghibli. Tales from Earthsea's narrative drags for longer than audiences would like, and the characters aren't as intriguing as other inhabitants of Ghibli's cinematic universe. Still, the Goro Miyakazi film highlights important topics such as global warming and environmental devastation.

Tales from Earthsea Release Date July 29, 2006 Cast Junichi Okada , Aoi Teshima , Bunta Sugawara , Yûko Tanaka , Teruyuki Kagawa , Jun Fubuki Rating PG-13 Runtime 115 Genres Animation , Adventure , Fantasy , Sci-Fi Director Goro Miyazaki

Watch on Max

7 'The Wind Rises' (2013)

Worldwide Earnings: $117,910,911

Image via Toho

The bittersweet The Wind Rises focuses on a young man named Jiro (Hideaki Anno) whose lifelong dream is designing and flying beautiful planes, inspired by Italian aeronautical designer Caproni. The film chronicles his life, from 1927, when he joined a major Japanese engineering company and became one of the world's most innovative airplane designers, to the creation of a 6M World War II fighter plane.

In spite of dividing audiences given its portrayal of war, which is said to have conflicted with the filmmaker's anti-war stance, the Oscar-nominated Japanese film The Wind Rises is the first Studio Ghibli movie to hit the $100 million mark, and understandably so. A breathtaking, highly emotional feature, Hayao Miyakazi's film is an inspiring watch that benefits not only from incredible visuals but also from a strong and enthralling narrative.

Watch on Max

6 'The Boy and the Heron' (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $140,512,808

Image via Toho

Ghibli's latest movie, which was initially thought to be Miyazaki's last, tells the story of a young boy named Mahito Maki (Soma Santoki) during the Pacific War. In the same vein as Spirited Away, the protagonist ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. While grieving his mother, Mahito ends up finding a new beginning in the fantastical world where he meets a talking Grey Heron (Masaki Suda).

The Boy and the Heron has quickly earned a spot among the production company's highest-grossing, gathering a total of $140,512,808 all around the globe. The way it sheds light on important topics such as grief and responsibilities is one of its most valuable aspects. It is worth noting that, because it is still playing in theaters, the earnings for the 2023 film will likely increase even further, resulting in the film later taking a higher spot on this list.

Watch in Theaters

5 'Princess Mononoke' (1999)

Worldwide Earnings: $150,345,863

Image via Studio Ghibli

Meditating on Shinto and environmentalism, this 1999 love letter to Mother Earth depicts a warrior stricken by a deadly curse, Ashitaka (Yôji Matsuda), as he finds himself in the middle of a war between the forest gods and a mining colony named Tatara. In the meantime, he meets Mononoke Hime, San (Yuriko Ishida), who was raised by a wolf-god.

Not only does the stunning and thoroughly entertaining Princess Mononoke send out powerful messages about humankind's failed attempts to dominate nature and Japanese folklore and religion, but it also does incredibly well at that. The Miyazaki man versus nature watch is an essential among Studio Ghibli films; its astounding grossing of $150,345,863 further proves its relevance.

Princess Mononoke Release Date July 12, 1997 Cast Yôji Matsuda , Yuriko Ishida , Yûko Tanaka , Kaoru Kobayashi , Masahiko Nishimura , Tsunehiko Kamijô Rating PG-13 Runtime 134 minutes Genres Anime , Adventure , Fantasy Director Hayao Miyazaki

Watch on Max

4 'The Secret World of Arrietty' (2010)

Worldwide Earnings: $151,496,097

Image by Toho

Based on Mary Norton's classic award-winning The Borrowers, The Secret World of Arrietty is a fresh hand-drawn take on the novel that follows a tiny teenage girl (Mirai Shida) who lives with her parents in the recesses of a suburban home. When she meets 12-year-old Shawn (Ryūnosuke Kamiki), an unlikely bond forms between the two. However, their relationship threatens Arrietty's family.

Charming and simple, this 2010 film has deservedly gathered $151,496,097 at the box office. Like other more popular Studio Ghibli features, the heartwarming The Secret World of Arriety deals with loneliness and friendship. Plus, it is the perfect pick for those who are "cottagecore" themed films, as it provides audiences with an entrancing, rustic world that fully immerses viewers.

Watch on Max

3 'Ponyo' (2009)

Worldwide Earnings: $205,162,666

Image via Toho

Among the most popular Studio Ghibli features is Ponyo, a film centering around a 5-year-old's (Hiroki Doi) relationship with a beautiful goldfish (Yuria Nara) he finds trapped in a bottle on the beach of an oceanside cliff. After he rescues and names her Ponyo, he soon realizes that she is not an ordinary goldfish but rather the daughter of a masterful wizard and sea goddess. When Ponyo falls for Sosuke, she longs to become human, going to great lengths to achieve that.

Through its beautifully crafted storyline, Ponyo highlights how the world's natural balance must be respected, reminding audiences of nature's true value and how sacred it is to maintain a harmonious relationship with planet Earth, something that humankind often fails to do. Like other films by the astounding production company, Miyakazi's film is a thought-provoking, essential watch that has made great numbers at the box office (via The Numbers).

Ponyo Release Date July 19, 2008 Cast Yuria Nara , Hiroki Doi , Jôji Tokoro , Tomoko Yamaguchi , Yûki Amami , Kazushige Nagashima Rating G Runtime 101 Genres Animation , Adventure , Family , Fantasy Director Hayao Miyazaki

Watch on Max

2 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Worldwide Earnings: $237,814,327

Image via Toho

The second highest-grossing Studio Ghibli film is Howl's Moving Castle, which has collected over $237 million at worldwide movie theaters. This tale of pacifism, beauty, and technological advancement follows a shy young woman named Sophie (Chieko Baisho) who is cursed with the body of a spiteful witch and reaches out to an insecure wizard (Takuya Kimura) who lives in a legged, walking castle for help.

This must-see Ghibli feature ranks high among the studio's best, as it is elevated by an entertaining premise and some of the most memorable characters in their fictional universe. In addition to being exquisitely animated, the touching Howl's Moving Castle is truly unique and creative, beaming with Miyazaki's love for animation and the fantasy genre.

Howl's Moving Castle Release Date November 19, 2004 Cast Chieko Baisho , Takuya Kimura , Akihiro Miwa , Tatsuya Gashûin , Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Mitsunori Isaki Rating PG Runtime 119 minutes Genres Anime , Adventure , Family Director Hayao Miyazaki

Watch on Max

1 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Worldwide Earnings: $383,883,823

Image via Toho

With a worldwide gross of $383,883,823, Spirited Away is the world's second highest-grossing anime movie, only behind Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. This is not to wonder, given the Oscar-winning feature's massive success and popularity. In fact, Spirited Away, which follows the story of a 10-year-old girl (Rumi Hiiragi) as she accidentally wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits, endures one of the if not the most well-known anime tales in film history.

Dealing with themes of identity and isolation, Hayao Miyazaki's stunningly crafted, surrealist Spirited Away is the quintessential Studio Ghibli movie and a great starting point for those looking to get into the films by the beloved production company. Furthermore, it is widely considered to be the best animated movie of all time.

Spirited Away Release Date July 20, 2001 Cast Rumi Hîragi , Miyu Irino , Mari Natsuki , Takashi Naitô , Yasuko Sawaguchi , Tatsuya Gashûin Rating PG Runtime 125 minutes Genres Anime , Adventure , Family Director Hayao Miyazaki

Watch on Max

NEXT: The 15 Best Studio Ghibli Characters, Ranked