Studio Ghibli is one of the best animation film studios to exist in modern times. Known for its popular and culturally influential My Neighbor Totoro and other lesser-known classics like Ponyo, Studio Ghibli has created many classic films that have garnered attention in Western media. All Studio Ghibli films carry meaningful messages and relatable themes, ranging from self-doubt and insecurities to overcoming trauma and exploring one's grief.

Likewise, while there are plenty of clear messages presented in Studio Ghibli films, there are also dozens of mysteries and secrets hidden throughout. Many of these questions are eventually answered, and secrets are uncovered. Still, there are a few mysteries within these Studio Ghibli films that are never solved straightforwardly or even addressed. These are the biggest Studio Ghibli mysteries that have yet to be uncovered, ranked by how major they are and how much they still bother fans today.

10 Where Does the Catbus Come From?

'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

In My Neighbor Totoro, Satsuki and her younger sister Mei are standing in the rain with two umbrellas, waiting at a bus stop so that they may give one to their father upon his arrival. While they wait, giant Totoro, a friendly spirit, approaches the bus stop as well, also seemingly waiting for the bus. Thus, the magical Catbus is introduced.

There are many spirits and mysterious creatures in the world of Studio Ghibli, but the Catbus is the most mystifying, considering that it runs at fast speeds, is invisible to the human eye, and can warp its body. Later on in the film, when Satsuki and Mei ride in this almost always empty bus, the seats seem to be made out of the cat's fur. The Catbus is a mystery in itself, leaving fans wondering where this creature or spirit came from, especially since it knows where to find everything, from humans to actual locations.

9 Why Did Ponyo's Father Give Up His Humanity and Hate Humans So Much?

'Ponyo' (2009)

Early on in the film Ponyo, it is revealed that Ponyo's father, Fujimoto, married the Gran Mamare, who is the queen of the ocean. Viewers of the film learn early on that Fujimoto was once human, though not much else is revealed apart from the fact that Fujimoto hates people and their trash.

Fujimoto's obsession with collecting trash makes sense; his daughters live in the ocean, and he wants to protect them, just as he wants to protect Ponyo at all costs. But one may wonder: where did this hate come from? Furthermore, why did Fujimoto give up his humanity to become the sea guardian? So many questions lie in Fujimoto's story that just don't get answered, and he becomes one of the most curious and elusive characters in Studio Ghibli films.

8 Why Did Kiki Lose Her Ability to Fly?

'Kiki's Delivery Service' (1989)

In Kiki's Delivery Service, young witch Kiki sets out on her own with her familiar cat, Jiji, to a town where she sets up a delivery service. However, despite being a successful witch, Kiki faces many insecurities and briefly loses her magical abilities.

When this happens, it's not entirely clear how she loses her ability to fly or speak to Jiji. Rather, due to the culmination of her losing her powers and her feeling downcast, it is assumed that the loss of her powers was because of her insecurities. If that was the case, then why can't Kiki speak to Jiji again? Was Kiki's inability to fly due to something else? Fas of the beloved film can admit Kiki is among Studio Ghibli's best protagonists, even if there are more than a few questions about her arc.

7 Why Did Howl Give Up His Heart When He Caught Calcifer?

'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

In Howl's Moving Castle, Sophie attempts to help break the curse binding Calcifer to Howl, the great wizard that many fear. As she stays by Howl's side and learns many things about him, Sophie manages to see a moment of Howl's past. Howl chases after a falling star and catches it. Soon, Sophie realizes that the falling star Howl caught was, in fact, Calcifer, and upon catching him, Howl gave him his heart.

There's never a clear reason behind Howl catching a falling star or why he was waiting for this opportune moment. It's implied that perhaps by catching Calcifer, he was granted extreme power, but the rules of this contract seem rather mysterious, especially with Calcifer partly being used to move the mighty castle. Howl's Moving Castle is among the greatest animated movies of the 2000s, but it has its fair share of unanswered questions.

6 What Was Satsuki and Mei's Mother Sick With?

'My Neighbor Totoro' (2009)

The setting of My Neighbor Totoro is important. Because their mother is ill, they move to the countryside so that they can be closer to her while she undergoes treatment. There, they meet Totoro and his other spirit companions, kickstarting this enchanting and wonderful adventure.

But what exactly is their mother sick with? It is never confirmed nor stated what disease or illness Mei and Satsuki's mother have. The only tidbits of information viewers get is that even the smallest cold can be cause for concern and affect her greatly. It can be assumed that their mother has tuberculosis since whatever condition she has affects her lungs, but it is never fully confirmed and is left up to interpretation.

5 Did Natsuko Know About the Other World?

'The Boy and the Heron' (2023)

In The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki's most personal film, a young Mahito loses his mother to a hospital fire. His father remarries three years later, and Mahito goes to live with his new mother, Natsuko, who turns out to be the sister of Mahito's late mother. There are several instances where Natsuko attempts to protect Mahito, and even the servants try to prevent him from climbing the mysterious tower near his new house.

Though it seemed as though Natsuko was trying to keep Mahito from the tower, she eventually finds herself kidnapped and taken to the other world. In the film, it is said that the tower was a part of Mahito's great-granduncle's creation, and while Natsuko was aware of this revelation, it doesn't seem she fully knew about the parallel world. Though it begs to question, how much did Natsuko know? She was clearly trying to protect Mahito, but her awareness of the tower's true mysteries is unclear.

4 Are the Soot Sprites Proof That All Studio Ghibli Films Are Connected?

'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988) & 'Spirited Away' (2001)

The soot sprites — cute, little dust-like creatures that resemble baby spiders almost — make appearances in two Studio Ghibli films: My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away. These little creatures seem to be connected to the spiritual world, which is a major theme in both movies.

Though they make their appearances with spirits, it begs to question that maybe these soot sprites are indicators that the Ghibli worlds are more connected than originally thought. Do the soot sprites indicate a world of magic, or are they creatures that travel the world, appearing in the various stories that connect indirectly? The idea of a shared Ghibli universe is appealing and could very well be a possibility.

3 Why Did Mahito Bash Himself in the Head With a Rock?

'The Boy and the Heron' (2023)

In The Boy and the Heron, Mahito is forced to move in with his stepmother, Natsuko. During this time, he goes to school and attempts to fit in, though it becomes clear through a montage that he is struggling. In fact, Mahito is bullied. One day, Mahito walks home alone, where he finds a rock, which he uses to bash against his skull. Mahito is later treated by his family, and he recovers at home from such a severe injury.

Likely, Mahito was dealing with emotional trauma that he could no longer cope with.

But one wonders, why exactly did Mahito fake an injury? Was he trying to get the other children in trouble? Likely, Mahito was dealing with emotional trauma that he could no longer cope with and in a moment of impulse, he self-inflicted the injury to both avoid school and express some of the anger he had inside but couldn't let out any other way. However, all these are only conjectures, as the film chooses to leave much of its message in the subtext. Whatever the reason, it was certainly a mystery to viewers.

2 How Did Howl Know Sophie Was in Trouble?

'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)