Studio Ghibli Films Head to Netflix … But Not in the U.S., Canada, or Japan

Netflix announced today that beginning on February 1st, 21 films from Studio Ghibli, the Academy Award-winning Japanese art house, will be made available on the service globally, through distribution partner Wild Bunch International, as part of the company’s continued efforts to grow its best-in-class library of animated films. This rollout excludes, of course, the U.S., Canada, Japan; in the U.S., at least, that’s because they’ll be coming to HBO Max when the WarnerMedia streaming service launches this May. You can also buy the collection on Digital for the first time ever if you’d rather have a copy of your own instead of relying on the shifting exclusivity deals of competing streamers.

For the first time ever, this expansive catalogue of Studio Ghibli films will be subtitled in 28 languages, and dubbed in up to 20 languages. This partnership will enable fans in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America to enjoy beloved classics, such as Academy Award-winner Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Arrietty, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, and The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, among others, in their native languages.

Below is the release schedule for Studio Ghibli films on Netflix:

February 1, 2020:

Castle in the Sky (1986) My Neighbor Totoro (1988) Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) Only Yesterday (1991) Porco Rosso (1992) Ocean Waves (1993) Tales from Earthsea (2006)



March 1, 2020:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) Princess Mononoke (1997) My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999) Spirited Away (2001) The Cat Returns (2002) Arrietty (2010) The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)



April 1, 2020: