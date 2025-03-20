Studio Ghibli is known for its heavy hitters like Spirited Away and The Boy and The Heron. But there is a film that was never theatrically released in Japan. That's about to change, as the coming-of-age movie Ocean Waves will enter Japanese theaters for the first time this July, allowing fans to watch it on the big screen.

According to ComicBook.com, this will be a nationwide release and the first time this Studio Ghibli project will enter theaters. When it was initially released in 1993, it was a straight-to-TV picture, first broadcast by Nippon TV and later released on VHS and Laserdisc and, eventually, DVD and Bluray. Anime News Network reported that the film did have a theatrical release in the U.S. in 2016 and earned $12,000 during the first six days at the domestic box office.

Ocean Waves is based on a serial novel written by Saeko Himuro released between 1990 and 1992. It tells a story via flashback of a love triangle between two good friends and a transfer student. The film was well-received by fans and critics alike, generating a high average critics' score of 89% and an average audience score of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Ocean Waves' Is A Very Different Studio Ghibli Film

Image via TV Asahi

Unlike the other notable works produced by Studio Ghibli, Ocean Waves is the first film produced by the studio that was not directed by Hayao Miyazaki or Isao Takahata. It was directed by Tomomi Mochizuki, known for his works in Mysterious Disappearances and Gundam Neo Experience 0087: Green Divers, just to name a few. According to Nausicaa.net, the team behind Ocean Waves were younger Studio Ghibli staff members hoping to produce something "quickly, cheaply and with quality," but went over budget and over schedule. In 1995, a sequel novel, I Can Hear the Sea II: Because There Is Love, was released, and in that same year, a television drama based on the sequel was broadcast on TV Asahi.

This film stars Nobuo Tobita (Delicious in Dungeon), Toshihiko Seki (Mob Psycho 100), and Yoko Sakamoto. Other cast members include Kae Araki (Sailor Moon), Yuri Amano (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood), and Sonic the Hedgehog's Japanese video game voice actor, Jun'ichi Kanemaru. Unfortunately, Ocean Waves does not have an official English dub cast.

It's currently unknown if Ocean Waves will be released in U.S. theaters once more, but if you want to see it, it is available to stream on Max.