With over 22 films in its extensive quality catalog, Studio Ghibli is one of the most prolific and compelling animation studios in the film industry. Founded by Hayao Miyazaki, the Japanese company is known for its stunning visuals, bewitching world-building, and utterly likable and three-dimensional characters.

Furthermore, given how profound and touching the screenplays of Studio Ghibli movies are — often sending out comforting or thought-provoking messages about environmentalism, friendship, love, and family — it is logical that many relatable and moving lines stand out in these captivating movies. From Kiki's Delivery Service's ode to finding inspiration to Princess Mononoke's moving line on persistence, these are the best Studio Ghibli quotes to date.

10 "We each need to find our own inspiration. Sometimes that’s not easy."

Ursula, 'Kiki's Delivery Service' (1989)

Given how wholesome of a film Kiki's Delivery Service is, it only makes sense that it drops some inspiring quotes every now and again. This delightful coming-of-age tale, which was released in one of the best years in animation history, follows a young girl named Kiki as she moves to the port city of Koriko with her cat Jiji and starts a flying courier service.

Exploring the journey of self-discovery and identity, Takashi Shimizu's movie is, generally speaking, well worth watching for audiences of all ages. One of the movie's most poignant assets is how it presents important aspects of growing up and every challenge that comes with it, including independence, taking care of oneself, and facing common adolescent struggles. As Kiki's older friend Ursula would agree, it all comes down to accepting that this isn't always easy, and that is okay.

9 "Everybody, try laughing. Then whatever scares you will go away."

Tatsuo Kusakabe, 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

Tackling family, fears, and sisterhood, the heartwarming My Neighbor Totoro is easily among the best Studio Ghibli features (Akira Kurosawa, who recommends it, would agree). It centers around two girls moving to the countryside to be near their sick mother, who is hospitalized. The two then engage in an unforgettable adventure with the wondrous forest spirits who live nearby.

When the two girls first got into the house and shared a bath, they were initially spooked by all the Soot Sprites inside the house. However, being the kind father that he always is, Tatsuo reminds them that laughing will scare anything away, making for one of the most wholesome moments in My Neighbour Totoro. The best part? Viewers can take note of this, too — it is scientifically proven that laughing lessens your stress and anxiety.

8 "No matter how many weapons you have, no matter how great your technology might be, the world cannot live without love."

Sheeta, 'Castle in the Sky' (1986)

Miyazaki's enchanting Castle in the Sky sees a 13-year-old boy and a mysterious girl with a magic crystal who floats down from the sky. The two join forces and must flee for their lives against pirates and foreign agents in search of a legendary floating castle.

Given that the 1986 film questions humanity's relationship with nature and the role of technology, Castle in the Sky understandably features some thought-provoking quotes. This includes a scene in which Sheeta recites a song from her home in the valley of Gondo and explains how love is the one thing the world can not live without; something that pretty much captures not only the essence of Studio Ghibli but also how we all are social creatures built to connect with each other and build strong bonds.

7 "Whenever someone creates something with all of their heart, then that creation is given a soul."

The Baron, 'The Cat Returns' (2002)

Taking place in an imaginary world where the protagonist, a little Japanese girl, travels to the Cat Kingdom and shrinks to match their size, the charming The Cat Returns is one of Ghibli's most severely underappreciated movies. Among all the messages it sends, the most recurring and important is possibly how it reinforces the importance of believing in yourself.

This is one of the Baron's most memorable lines in this fun, magical, oddly existentialist film, mostly because it highlights how poignant it is to create things for yourself and fully commit to them. Although The Cat Returns is all about boosting viewers' self-confidence, it also sheds light on creation, creativity, and the never-ending quest to build something meaningful.

6 "Sometimes you have to fight for the things that are worth fighting for."

Arrietty, 'The Secret World of Arrietty' (2010)

Centering around a family of tiny humans, able to fit in the palm of a normal human hand, The Secret World of Arrietty is the perfect cottagecore watch, as it is set against the backdrop of a beautiful western Tokyo cottage neighborhood. It offers a study of family and friendship that teaches two buddies of varying sizes all things that come with human connection.

Directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi as his feature film debut as a filmmaker, this adorable Ghibli movie includes one of the studio's most true-to-life and moving quotes. Arrietty reminds audiences about the importance of confrontation and standing up for oneself and others, even when one feels incredibly small. Despite her height, the tiny but mighty character is brave enough to take risks for her friends and family.

5 "Why do fireflies have to die so soon?"

Setsuko, 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Grave of the Fireflies is hands down one of the most heartbreaking Studio Ghibli films. Naturally, it features a good number of moving moments, including a scene where Setsuko, the younger sister of Seita Yokokawa, questions why fireflies have to die so soon.

Needless to say, this is a gut-wrenching moment in the famous Ghibli film, especially considering how it foreshadows what happens later on. Based on the short story of the same name by novelist Akiyuki Nosaka, Grave of the Fireflies is hard to watch at times thanks to the susceptible topics it tackles while revolving around the story of two siblings and war orphans, Seita and Setsuko, and their desperate struggle to survive such dark times.

4 "I'd rather be a pig than a fascist."

Porco, 'Porco Rosso' (1992)

Hayao Miyazaki's enthralling Porco Rosso tells the story of an Italian WWI Air Force pilot who is cursed to look like a humanoid pig after all his comrades die in battle. Now known as Porco Rosso, the fearless pilot carries on his battles fighting air pirates.

One of the most iconic quotes from Studio Ghibli films is "I'd rather be a pig than a fascist," a Porco Rosso line that possibly resonates with a lot of viewers. With an anti-fascist message at its core, Miyazaki's engaging but oddly emotional character study meditates on anti-war themes and social norms, highlighting the rise of fascism in Italy at the time and denying its rule.

3 "A heart's a heavy burden."

Sophie, 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Like many other Miyazaki films, Howl's Moving Castle deals with pacifism and anti-war while centering around a young woman named Sophie who is cursed with an old body by a witch. Her chance of breaking the spell lies with a young wizard in his walking castle.

Given how compassionate and touching Howl's Moving Castle is, "a heart's a heavy burden" (a line that Sophie tells Howl when he says there is a weight on his chest) is logically one of its most defining lines, and therefore one of its most unforgettable. With beautiful aesthetics as seen in most Studio Ghibli features, the heart-touching Howl's Moving Castle reflects on self-growth and development while also meditating on the difficulties of maintaining relationships.

2 "Once you've met someone you never really forget them."

Zeniba, 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Centering around the adventures of a ten-year-old girl who enters the world of the kami, also known as the spirits of the Japanese Shinto folklore, while moving to a new neighborhood, Spirited Away is possibly the most popular Studio Ghibli film ever made, and arguably one of the best animation films of all time.

Part of what makes the 2001 feature such a memorable ride is its screenplay and the lines it features. In the film, a witch named Zeniba provides audiences with a thoughtful reminder: "Once you've met someone you never really forget them," she said. "It just takes a while for your memories to return." Given the film's bittersweet ending and everything that Chihiro underwent, this unique quote perfectly captures the essence of this enchanting Ghibli film.

1 "The world is cursed, but still you find reasons to keep living."

Osa, 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

A highly regarded epic on environmentalism and man versus nature themes, Princess Mononoke is a must-see film by the renowned film studio. It focuses on the adventures of Ashitaka as he journeys to the west to undo a fatal curse inflicted upon him by Nago, where he ends up caught in the middle of a war between the forest gods and Tatara.

As a coming-of-age feature that deals with very mature themes, including life and death, it is not surprising that Osa's powerfully motivational line stands among the most rememberable. "Life is suffering. It is hard," the character noted. "The world is cursed, but still you find reasons to keep living." It sends a message about how uncertain the future is and how crucial it is not to fear the unknown.

