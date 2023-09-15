On top of being incredibly artistic and visually pleasing with meticulous attention to detail, the magical movies of Hayao Miyazaki, — also known as the films of Studio Ghibli, an acclaimed Japanese animation film studio founded in 1985 — have, throughout the years, stood out due to the unique manner they depict universal emotions and portray memorable characters.

Because they often send out thoughtful messages on environmentalism and pacifism while also handling themes of friendship, love, family, and culture, these beloved films have captured the attention and conquered the hearts of many moviegoers, particularly those who enjoy the animation genre. And while there are tons of light-hearted and fun Studio Ghibli features, others assuredly play on heartstrings.

10 'Ocean Waves' (1993)

Image via GKIDS

Ocean Waves is one of the earliest and most overlooked Studio Ghibli movies. Based on the novel of the same name, this 1993 TV coming-of-age drama depicts a charming tale of love and friendship during high school years in the small town of Kochi, illustrating a love triangle that happens between two good friends and a newly transferred girl.

RELATED: Studio Ghibli's Most Underrated Movies

Directed by TomomiMochizuki, the animated film reflects on teenage relationships and provides audiences with a nuanced perspective on love, enduring one of Studio Ghibli's most mature, authentic, and nostalgic features despite its premise.

9 'Porco Rosso' (1992)

Image via Toho

Set in 1930s Italy, the incredible 1992 animated Porco Rosso is a highly imaginative and absorbing feature that invites audiences to sneak peek inside the life of a veteran World War I pilot who is cursed to look like an anthropomorphic pig.

Even if fit for both younger and older audiences, there is no doubt that Porco Rosso will likely appeal to the latter most; that is due to the themes of anti-fascism, societal norms and war that it tackles, which can generally be understood better by mature viewers. Because of its striking but somewhat tragic message, this well-written 1992 feature is also really sad.

8 'The Red Turtle' (2016)

Image via Toho

In the deserted island film The Red Turtle, a man becomes stranded on a remote island and must use his skills to build shelter and survive. In the meantime, he encounters a mysterious red turtle that ultimately changes his life.

Like many other movies by Studio Ghibli, The Red Turtle is fit for both kids and adults. It tackles environmentalism by capturing the beauty of nature and the cycle of life, loneliness, and highlighting the ever-long quest for purpose and meaning, which is what ultimately makes it so moving.

7 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Image via Studio Ghibli

Illustrating the quest of a young Emishi prince who finds himself in the middle of a war between the forest gods and the humans who exhaust its resources, Princess Mononoke remains one of the most iconic movies from Studio Ghibli and certainly one of the most memorable.

What makes the 1997 film so unforgettable and heartbreaking is the way it depicts man vs. nature and highlights how mankind can't coexist with the natural world without becoming too greedy and resorting to violence. Overall, the unforgettable Princess Mononoke shines a light on how Mother Nature is much more powerful than humanity.

6 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' (1984)

Image via Toei Company

Similar to Princess Mononoke, this masterfully executed film by Hayao Miyazaki, which is considered a masterpiece in animated cinema to this day, delivers a compelling environmentalist message portraying a warrior and pacifist who strives to prevent two nations at war from annihilating themselves and their dying planet.

RELATED: How 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' Can Teach Us To Thrive in Our Current Climate Crisis

All in all, the visually striking classic Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is yet another epic tale that transmits a wonderful, time-transcending message on empathy and kindness for all living things, as well as the importance of protecting, respecting, and preserving the environment. It is both a visionary and heart-wrenching warning to the current and future generations.

5 'Only Yesterday' (1991)

Image via Toho

In Isao Takahata's incredibly moving but underappreciated Only Yesterday, viewers get a glimpse inside the life of twenty-seven-year-old office worker Taeko Okajima as she travels to the countryside for a 10-day getaway and reminisces about her childhood in Tokyo.

Presenting viewers with a captivating narrative that calls attention to the importance of connecting with our inner child and the way people change over time (especially when transitioning from childhood to adulthood), Only Yesterday is perhaps one of the most sensible and realistic movies of all Ghibli features, which is what makes it so memorable.

4 'When Marnie Was There' (2014)

Image via Toho

The gorgeous animated fantasy When Marnie Was There tells the story of the asthmatic twelve-year-old Anna who, due to her chronic disease, is sent to stay with her relatives in Japan's countryside. There, the introverted Anna forms an unlikely bond with a new friend with beautiful long blonde hair named Marnie.

Filled with twists and turns — especially near its ending — this intimate and delicate tale of loneliness and alienation provides audiences with an intriguing and touching narrative that awakens feelings of melancholy and nostalgia in viewers while also reflecting on the healing journey.

3 'The Wind Rises' (2013)

Image via Toho

After years of dreaming of creating his dream plane and being inspired by Italian aeronautical designer Caproni, aviation-obsessed engineer Jirô Horikoshi finally managed to fulfill his ambitions. However, his world comes crashing down when he learns that his prized creation will be used for battle in World War II.

Miyazaki's historical melodrama is breathtakingly gorgeous with a compelling premise to match. It not only evokes strong emotions in viewers but also encourages them to reflect on the past and present. It highlights the significance of pursuing one's goals and celebrating inspiration and craftsmanship.

2 'The Tale of Princess Kaguya' (2013)

Image via Toho

The Tale of Princess Kaguya is an enchanting family tale that narrates the fascinating story of a tiny girl who is discovered inside a stalk of bamboo by an old bamboo cutter and his wife. The girl grows rapidly and blossoms into a beautiful young lady. Eventually, five men from prestigious families propose to her, but they fail to impress. In the meantime, the Emperor of Japan proposes to her.

RELATED: Every Studio Ghibli Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Like many other Ghibli films, this 2013 is feature beautifully crafted with stunning animation and an incredible score. Because of its thought-provoking themes, including the struggles that a young girl is forced to undergo and the social pressure on how to behave as a woman, Princess Kaguya is undoubtedly a sad and impactful movie that deserves a high spot on this list.

1 'Grave of Fireflies' (1988)

Image via Toho

There is no way to deny that Grave of the Fireflies is one of the most gut-wrenching animated features, mostly because it deals with the sensitive topic of war by depicting two siblings and war orphans who attempt to make it through the final months of the Second World War.

Illustrating the loss of innocence and family relationships, the unforgettably tragic 1988 movie is guaranteed to make viewers grab the tissues. It is based on the semi-autobiographical short story by Japanese author Akiyuki Nosaka andhis own experiencesbefore, during, and after the firebombing of Kobe in 1945.

KEEP READING: The Best Studio Ghibli Movies Ranked According to IMDb