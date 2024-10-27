Studio Ghibli, a name synonymous with nostalgic storytelling, emotional depth, and breathtaking animation, is renowned worldwide for its distinct Japanese animated films. From Hayao Miyazaki’s soaring tales like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro to Isao Takahata’s heart-wrenching masterpiece Grave of the Fireflies, the Academy Award-winning studio has captivated audiences of all ages for decades. However, one of the studio's most stunning and unique projects, The Red Turtle, stands apart not just for its beauty but for being neither strictly Japanese nor dependent on spoken language to convey its rich narrative.

Released in 2016, The Red Turtle was a co-production between Studio Ghibli and the French-Belgian animation studio Wild Bunch, marking the first time that Ghibli collaborated on a non-Japanese feature. Directed by Dutch animator Michaël Dudok de Wit, The Red Turtle defies conventional filmmaking by forgoing dialogue entirely, yet its visuals and storytelling structure speak volumes about the human condition, survival, and the importance of family.

‘The Red Turtle’ Echoes the Relationship Between Love and Nature

Image via Toho

The Red Turtle bloomed to life because of producer Toshio Suzuki's quest to "innovate" Studio Ghibli to the next level. Per Variety, Suzuki directly sought out Michaël Dudok de Wit through French distributor Vincent Maraval and asked the director to make a movie for Ghibli. Dudok de Wit has a background in creating hand-drawn works of art for commercials and respected Miyazaki's filmography. Their collaboration was marked by mutual respect, with Ghibli providing creative input without overpowering Dudok de Wit’s vision. This balance is evident in the final product — a film that is distinctly Ghibli in spirit yet unmistakably the work of its European creators.

At its core, The Red Turtle is a tale about a lone man stranded on a deserted island. The film opens with this unnamed protagonist being tossed around in the ferocity of the sea, eventually washing ashore on the island. The initial scenes follow his struggles to find food, build a shelter, and attempt escape by constructing a raft. Sadly, each attempt to leave the island is thwarted by a mysterious red turtle that repeatedly breaks his raft. The film's absence of dialogue immediately creates a sense of intimacy between the audience and the environment. Without the distraction of words, viewers are immersed in the raw sounds of nature — the crashing waves, the rustling of leaves, and the calls of birds. The simplicity of this approach mirrors the purity of the man's isolation, and it emphasizes that communication need not rely on speech. In fact, it becomes clear that the man’s primary dialogue is with nature itself. The turtle, which at first seems like an antagonist, turns out to be much more — after the man angrily flips it onto its back, the turtle mysteriously transforms into a woman. This mystical event changes the course of the narrative, shifting from survival to companionship. Through these events, The Red Turtle explores profound themes such as solitude, love, and the cyclical nature of life — all without uttering a single word.

‘The Red Turtle’ Mirrors Studio Ghibli’s Signature Themes of Environmental Ethos

Close

Studio Ghibli is known for its breathtaking landscapes, and while The Red Turtle may not look the same, it carries forward the studio’s legacy of elevating nature to a character in its own right. The island is not just a backdrop; it is alive, constantly shifting and adapting along with the characters. The film’s relationship with nature is deeply rooted in Ghibli’s environmental ethos, echoing the themes found in Princess Mononoke and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Basking in a similar light, The Red Turtle suggests that humanity’s survival is intrinsically tied to its respect for and harmony with the natural world.

One of the most striking aspects of The Red Turtle is how it utilizes the visual language of animation to tell its story. Every frame is meticulously crafted to evoke emotion. The animation, hand-drawn but digitally polished, is minimalist but deeply expressive. The story often lingers on quiet, contemplative shots, such as the man gazing out at the ocean, the swaying of bamboo trees in the wind, or the gentle ripple of water in a lagoon. These moments of stillness allow the viewer to reflect alongside the characters, creating a profound experience.

Despite its simplicity, The Red Turtle is rich in allegory and philosophical depth. It is a meditation on the cycles of life — birth, love, parenthood, aging, and death. The man’s life on the island, initially a struggle for survival, becomes a peaceful coexistence with nature and his newfound family. His relationship with the turtle-turned-woman and their child grows organically, much like the flora and fauna around them. The pacing mirrors this natural progression, slow and deliberate, inviting the audience to contemplate the fleeting nature of existence.

Michaël Dudok de Wit Speaks Not to the Ears, but to the Heart

In the final act, as the man grows old, he watches his son leave the island to begin his own life journey. This moment is both heartbreaking and beautiful, capturing the bittersweet nature of parenthood — letting go so that your child can forge their own path. When the man eventually passes away, the woman reverts to her original form as the red turtle, and the cycle of life on the island begins anew. This cyclical structure, which echoes the rhythms of nature, reinforces the message that life, in all its forms, is transient yet eternal.

The Red Turtle is a bigger-than-life picture that transcends language, culture, and even traditional storytelling. Its beauty lies in its simplicity and its ability to convey complex emotions and themes through nothing more than visuals and sound alone. While it may not fit the mold of a typical Studio Ghibli classic, Michaël Dudok de Wit's Academy-nominated film embodies the power of international collaboration and the universality of the human experience. By stripping away dialogue, The Red Turtle invites us to experience cinema in its purest form, where every glance, every gesture, and every ripple in the water holds meaning; a lingering tale that speaks not to the ears, but to the heart.

The Red Turtle

The Red Turtle is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.