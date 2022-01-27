Studio Ghibli is one of the biggest and most influential names in anime. Now, their films will be able to come to life in a whole new way for fans. Later this year, Ghibli Park will be opening to the public in Japan. Naturally, Ghibli Park will be a theme park with sections and attractions inspired by Studio Ghibli’s most popular films.

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation film studio founded by Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, and Isao Takahata in 1985 and has since made a number of films that have been adored across the world. From their first film Castle In The Sky to the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away, Studio Ghibli’s influence on animation and the world at large is undeniable and will surely inspire fans from all around to try to experience Ghibli Park.

Today, in a tweet from the studio, it was officially announced that Ghibli Park will be opening on November 1, 2022. Also, in a tourism video posted today, some areas fans will be able to visit in the park were teased. The park will be located in Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagakute City, Japan, on the site of the 2005 World Expo., which is about 150 miles west of Tokyo and 90 miles east of Kyoto.

Image via Studio Ghibli

As it's currently planned, Ghibli Park will have five areas, although only three will be open to the public at the time of the park’s grand opening. The five areas will be called, as translated into English, Youth Hill Area, “Ghibli Large Warehouse Area”, “Dondoko Forest Area”, “Princess Mononoke Area” and “Witches’ Valley Area”.

The Youth Hill Area, which will act as a sort of main gate area for the park, will be lined by buildings resembling those seen in the studio’s film Whisper of the Heart and that film’s spin-off sequel The Cat Returns. Inside the “Ghibli Large Warehouse Area”, fans will find themselves visiting the town of Spirited Away, an area that will also include an exhibition room and cafeteria. When fans make their way over to the “Dondoko Forest Area”, they will be able to see an area recreating Satsuki and Mei's house from My Neighbor Totoro, and other locations seen in the film. “Princess Mononoke Area” and “Witches’ Valley Area” will not become open to the public until 2023 and official details on the area have yet to be revealed. But it has been said “Princess Mononoke Area” will be inspired by Irontown and “Witches’ Valley Area” will feature buildings inspired by Howl's Moving Castle and Kiki's Delivery Service.

Ghibli Park opens in Japan on November 1st. See Studio Ghibli’s announcement tweet and the tourism video for the park below:

