For nearly 40 years, Studio Ghibli has graced audiences with some of the greatest animated films in history, as well as some of the most unforgettable villains in recent memory. Ghibli is known for bringing to life breathtaking worlds with rich storytelling, emotional depth, and unforgettably colorful characters. Unlike conventional villains, Ghibli is known to feature a range of different villains, many of which defy traditional black-and-white morality.

Whether these villains are silly—like the goofy, yet likable Donald Curtis of Porco Rosso or haunting, like the chilling Lord Cob of Tales From Earthsea—Studio Ghibli has featured an extensive range of antagonists. From tyrannical sorcerers to misguided aristocrats and monstrous spirits, Studio Ghibli’s villains remain some of the most unforgettable in film history.

10 The Parakeet King

'The Boy and the Heron' (2023)

Hayao Miyazaki's latest film tells the story of young Mahito, a boy who relocates to the countryside after his mother tragically dies in a hospital fire. When Mahito's father swiftly remarries his late wife's sister, Natsuko, he struggles to adjust to his new stepmother and life in the countryside. A mysterious heron beckons Mahito to follow him, promising to take him to his mother. Mahito resists, but when Natsuko suddenly disappears into the forest outside their home, Mahito proceeds to search for her and finds himself in a fantastical world.

The Parakeet King is the anthropomorphic ruler of the Parakeet kingdom and the main antagonist of The Boy and the Heron, one of the best anime films in recent history. In the film, he kidnaps Himi to deliver her to Mahito's great-uncle in hopes of preserving his world and, by extension, his position as the king of the parakeet kingdom. When the Parakeet King discovers that his world is ruled by a set of magical blocks, he makes the rash decision of attempting to reorder them in a desperate attempt to preserve it. This error leads to its destabilization and dissolution. The Parakeet King can be seen as a metaphor for unbridled ambition and unrestrained control—ironically, his obsessive desire to preserve his world and status ultimately leads to their destruction.

The Boy and the Heron Release Date July 14, 2023

9 The Cat King

'The Cat Returns' (2005)

In this spin-off to Whisper of the Heart a teenage girl named Haru is whisked away to a fantasy world inhabited and ruled by cats after saving their prince, Lune. Lune's father, The Cat King, is thankful for this and decides to show his gratitude by kidnapping Haru and forcing her to marry his son. This sets the stage for a struggle between the Cat King and his forces, and The Baron who goes on a mission to rescue Haru from her forced marriage.

The Cat King is one of the best villains of the Studio Ghibli franchise because of his unique blend of comedy and threat. His zany mannerisms, over-the-top personality, and larger-than-life physical appearance make him one of the most memorable characters. With his outrageous personality and appearance, the Cat King steals every scene he's in. His duel with the Baron at the end of the film is also one of the most exciting sequences in any Ghibli film. His inclusion as the central antagonist of the film is just one of the few reasons why The Cat Returns remains one of the most underrated Studio Ghibli films.