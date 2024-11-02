Studio Ghibli films are the most popular animated films that anime and non-anime fans absolutely adore. With vibrant colors, beautiful art direction, and lovely storytelling, Studio Ghibli films are always fun to watch. They also tend to lean toward emotional storytelling, dealing with characters who adapt to the ever-changing world around them and believing that the greater good will come of it.

While most Studio Ghibli films tend to share common themes with each other, they are also diverse in their storytelling. This is very similar to the twelve zodiacs, which while they carry similarities, are very different from one another. Based on your zodiac, discover which Studio Ghibli film you are or closely connect to based on your zodiac.

1 Aries - 'Ponyo' (2009)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki



Ponyo follows young princess Brunhilde, who sneaks off her father's submarine and finds herself trapped in a jar. However, she is saved by a young boy named Sōsuke, and hereinafter, he names her Ponyo. Disobeying her father, Ponyo does everything in her power to be with Sōsuke, even if it means stealing his magic and changing her life completely to get what she wants.

Ponyo is a film about responsibility and overcoming challenges, which is much like the Aries zodiac. The Aries (March 21-April 19) is a bold and ambitious creature of sorts, much like the curious and bold Ponyo who's determined to be with Sōsuke, diving headfirst into any way to be with him and see him. Bravery and ambition takes an Aries a long way, as it does for Ponyo and Sōsuke.

2 Taurus - 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki



Having won numerous awards and being a cultural icon, My Neighbor Totoro follows sisters Satsuki and Mei as they encounter mystical creatures in the new home they move into. One such creature is named Totoro, a giant, playful, and fluffy spirit that has won the hearts of many with its iconic and sweet look.

Focusing on the themes of childhood and life-changing moments, My Neighbor Totoro is a beautiful film of childhood innocence. Taurus (April 20–May 20) is an Earth sign, which is the setting of My Neighbor Totoro as the film follows the spirits of the land in its natural essence. Tauruses are known for overcoming obstacles and challenges, and My Neighbor Totoro deals with mature and difficult themes, such as Satsuki and Mei's mother being ill and growing worse. And much like Satsuki and Mei, Tauruses find peace in the world around them.

3 Gemini - 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki



After Chihiro's parents are turned into pigs, a ten-year old Chihiro signs a contract of employment with the witch Yubaba in the spirit world. She does this while trying to find a way to turn her parents back to normal. Friendly boy Haku warns Chihiro that should she forget her own name, she will never leave the spirit world.

An enchanting and magical film, Spirited Away is a masterpiece of a film. Its message is deeply rooted in the self, reminding viewers that we shouldn't forget who we are or where we come from. The Gemini (May 21-June 20), much like Spirited Away, is charismatic, compelling and pulling people toward them because of who—and what—they are. Also, much like Chihiro, Geminis are intelligent and wise, though they may not be aware of it in the presiding moment. Still, their curiosity is like that of a child's, and similarly to Chihiro, they fear the unknown and don't quite know how to confront their problems head-on, though they are versatile and capable of learning.

4 Cancer - 'Kiki's Delivery Service' (1989)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki



Young thirteen-year-old witch Kiki finally takes off on her own with her cat Jiji and a family broomstick. She finds herself in the town of Koriko and opens her "Witch Delivery Service." However, insecurities plague the young Kiki, and she finds herself questioning her own abilities.

Cancers (June 22-July 22) are known for being sensitive and helping others with their own problems. Like Kiki, Cancers seek to help others out of the goodness of their heart, though it can be a bit overwhelming at times when they do so. Similarly to Kiki in Kiki's Delivery Service, both Kiki and Cancers tend to be weighed down by their own burdens and grievances, but this just proves that both are in tune with their complex and very real emotions.

5 Leo - 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki



Young hat-maker Sophie Hatter is convinced that, as the oldest of three, she is meant for the most boring life. However, things change when a witch curses her, causing her to become old. Sophie, realizing that she no longer belongs, travels to find Howl, and she stumbles upon his ever-moving castle.

Leos (July 23-Aug 22) and Howl go hand-in-hand in terms of their dazzling personality. Both are people of vitality, living life to its absolute fullest while also shining brightly among the people they know and love. Like in Howl's Moving Castle, full of heart, Leos are passionate lovers, and they are dedicated to seeing their partners thrive and succeed, which undoubtedly matches Howl's passionate love and protective nature for Sophie.

6 Virgo - 'Whisper of the Heart' (1995)

Directed by Yoshifumi Kondō