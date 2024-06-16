The Big Picture The Golden Age of Hollywood was defined by the studio system, when the "Big Five" and "Little Three" controlled all aspects of film production.

From the "Pre-Hollywood Era" to the present "Blockbuster Age", Hollywood cinema has been deeply rooted in rich history since the late 1870s. Today, Hollywood continues to mold itself towards the ever-changing creative ways driven by emerging artists, independent companies, and overseas competition. And yet, to understand the importance of these constant transformations — for better or worse — one has to look back on the most important era of classic cinema, The "Golden Age" of Hollywood.

Hollywood's Golden Age was roughly between the late 1920s to the late 1960s, with influence from the rise of "talkies." This era gave birth to some of the most famous motion pictures of all time, like Gone With the Wind (1939), The Wizard of Oz (1939), Casablanca (1942), Cinderella (1950), Vertigo (1958), and hundreds more! Full of glamour, stardom, and riches, the Golden Age was a pivotal point in cinematic history. Rather than its creative contribution, this essential period was defined by its technological contributions, and the key business model that dominated Hollywood during this time was called the “studio system.”

The "Big Five" and the "Little Three" Controlled All Hollywood Business

According to Britannica, Hollywood's studio system took place during the Golden Age, generally around 1930 and 1945. The studio system was a business tactic in which all aspects of film production, star talent, distribution, and exhibition were dictated by the "Big Five" and the "Little Three" studios. The Big Five consisted of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Warner Bros., Paramount, Fox (20th Century-Fox after 1935), and RKO, and the Little Three was comprised of Universal, Columbia, and United Artists. As stated in the book Edison and the Rise of Innovation written by Leonard DeGraaf, these studios didn't start up until filmmakers battled patent wars against Thomas Edison's Motion Picture Patents Company (MPPC). Owning theaters in the 1910s, wealthy producers like Louis B. Mayer (MGM), Jack Warner (Warner Bros.), Adolph Zukor (Paramount), and Darryl Zanuck (Fox) then moved to California to start anew.

Where nowadays, the cinematic world applauds the little guy, indie films and independent studios were next to non-existent at the time. Under the studio system, movies were all created in one location. The major studios put out films like an assembly line, tightly monitoring every script and production detail. Films were produced as if they were made in a factory. Different departments were in charge of handling separate duties to ensure procedures were efficient and consistent. More importantly, the studios owned the production facilities and their own networks of theaters, known as "studio-owned theaters" or "first-run theaters."

"Block Booking" Packaged Sure-Fire Hits With Less Desirable Films

Each major studio owned its own theaters, meaning if a moviegoer went to a Warner Bros.-owned theater, they could only see films made by that company. As covered in the book The Big Tomorrow: Hollywood and the Politics of the American Way by Lary May, studios approached the theaters they didn't own with a different business method called "block booking." To ensure a steady stream of revenue, the Big Five and Three Little would sell their films in packages to the other theaters. The packages relatively contained one great, highly-anticipated movie with the others being average or less desirable. The independent theaters were practically forced to take these studio deals as they also included a hit film, making it extremely hard for indie companies to exhibit their pictures.

The studio system also implemented genre specialization. At this time, the Golden Age was manipulated by the Hays Code (a set of dos and don'ts that prohibited films from showing profanity, nudity, graphic violence, and sexual assault), which influenced the creative decisions of filmmakers. This meant the major studios had to specialize in distinct visual styles to stand out from one another. For example, MGM, the most wealthy and prestigious, was acclaimed for its musicals, Warner Bros., the more economical, was known for their working-class, gangster films, and 20th Century-Fox, budget-tight, was noted for its impressive special effects, per Britannica. This technique was a crucial part of a studio's reputation as it targeted specific audiences, but it also affected the careers of the actors.

The Star System Guaranteed Financial Success for Studios

With its many branches, the financial success of the Golden Age's studio system heavily depended on exclusivity contracts. Studios would sign staff responsible for creative development under long-term contracts including actors, directors, screenwriters, and below-the-line talent, according to a book titled The Hollywood Studio System: A History by Douglas Gomery. The employees were not paid per film, but rather everyone received a set salary. However, the ones who were the most controlled by the studios were the silver screen stars!

If an actor or actress signed with one of the big guys, they would be engraved into what was called the "star system". The star system in Hollywood meant the actors who signed these binding contracts were molded into an idealized personality that studios made for them. Changing their lives forever, they would be taken under the wing of the studio crew to be transformed into true celebrities. Famous stars like Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant, Grace Kelly, Rock Hudson, and Judy Garland are just a few of the names who lived through this meticulous system.

Neither the plotline nor the visuals mattered much during this time; a film's popularity and success were based on the big-name cast attached to it. To increase promotion, the major studios used their actors' romanticized personas to attract audiences to theaters. This was around the time when the names of the leading cast appeared in giant print on movie posters. The more famous the star was, the more sought after their name became. A great example of the star system is seen in one of the most legendary actresses of all time, Norma Jeane Mortenson, who was famously renamed Marilyn Monroe.

The star system might have been financially prosperous, but it had a dark side. Under these tightly managed contracts, the actors were expected to emulate their on-screen personalities off-screen! The studios put their lives under a magnifying glass. The ladies needed to be stylish and graceful, whereas the men had to be dignified and masculine. Per The Hollywood Studio System, studios went as far as fabricating false backstories and romances between celebs to cause public frenzy. Using the paparazzi to their advantage, the gossip became an instant source of free advertising for certain films, and fans fell for the facade every time. They just wanted to adore their favorite stars on the big screen.

What Broke the Hollywood Studio System?

​​​​​​​All things must come to an end, and the studio system eventually faded away. The system began to decline in the late 1940s and early 1950s due to several legal factors, including issues with the US government. In 1948, a lawsuit, the United States v. Paramount Pictures, Inc., deemed the studio system illegal under the violation of the nation’s antitrust laws.

Considered an unfair monopoly, the Big Five had to make crucial changes to their businesses, which involved giving up the ownership of their movie theaters. The lawsuit also forbade actors to sign into the star system and wiped out exclusivity contracts and salary-set income. Actors were then paid per movie, similar to how Hollywood operates nowadays. During this court conundrum, television was also a competing medium, and studios saw a decrease in ticket sales they couldn't financially keep up with. Other challenges persisted, like the rising costs of film production, the blacklisting of screenwriters, actors becoming "free agents", low admissions, and censorship.

Remarkably, over 7,500 feature films were produced under Hollywood's studio system, per Britannica. The Hollywood New Wave of cinema came into play in the late 1960s, when the directors took on a more powerful role in the studios. The decline of the studio system led to greater independence for filmmakers and actors, as well as the emergence of new production and distribution models in the film industry.

