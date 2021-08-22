The Japanese animation production studio Trigger Inc., best know as Studio TRIGGER, has launched a 10-anniversary reel on its official YouTube channel. The studio was founded precisely 10 years ago, on August 22, 2011, by the former Gainax co. employee Hiroyuki Imaishi, following his success with the emotionally resonant and outright epic Saturday Morning Cartoon-style mecha anime Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann (2007).

Some of Studio Trigger’s most famous original anime include popular titles like Kill La Kill (2013), Kiznaiver (2016), Little Witch Academia (2017), Darling in the FranXX (2018), and Promare (2019).

The celebratory video, unsurprisingly, bears the qualities of the best-edited kind of AMV (anime music video). It opens with a shot from SSSS.Dynazenon (2021) and revisits all of the studio's most important works. It’s an epic bundle of fast-paced cuts, seamless transitions and expertly punctuated sound effects, which masterfully combines snippets of all Studio TRIGGER’s animes. Especially cool is the smash cut of the many examples of the famed Gainax Pose. At the end of the minute and forty-second video, TRIGGER leaves us with these words: “See You Next TRIGGER Animation”.

In addition to the video, TRIGGER released a heartfelt message to their fans:

“Studio TRIGGER will become 10 years old on August 22 2021. This was not possible without the support of our loyal fans. We truly cannot thank you enough. The world went through a series of events that was unimaginable 10 years ago. Even now, the world is still in a very difficult situation. While we cannot better the situation physically, we hope that our animation will bring everyone enjoyment and joy, even if only in a small way. With your ongoing support, TRIGGER will continue to fire bullets of animation for the foreseeable future.”

If you wish to support TRIGGER's future works, their Patreon is available on the Studio's Twitter account.

As for their upcoming animations, studio Trigger revealed they have been involved Disney+ Star Wars: Visions which will begin streaming on September 22, and Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is scheduled to premiere next year.

