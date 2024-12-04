Although the colder weather is only just beginning to settle in, the Disney Channel will look to warm up viewers early next year with the release of its new summer camp adventure series StuGo. The show follows six gifted middle schoolers who are invited to the tropical island home of a mad scientist under the guise of attending a three-month academic camp. Though it's not what they were promised, the trip becomes the adventure of a lifetime as the kids are introduced to the doctor's many wild and whimsical creations. Collider can exclusively reveal the official trailer for the new sci-fi series and share that it will debut on January 11, following a preview on January 1 through the channel's "Sneako Peako" programming stunt.

Immediately, the footage sets the scene for a summer full of fun as the kids arrive by boat on a remote island somewhere in the Caribbean. They're greeted at the tropical destination by the "camp director" Dr. Lullah (Lorraine Toussaint), a slightly unhinged scientist who has populated the island with some magnificent creatures and inventions, from dinosaurs to lava monsters, mind-reading manatees, fighting fungi, and a giant crab using the wreckage of a ship as its shell. Rather than be frightened by everything, the kids are thrilled to be stuck with their new evil genius pal, exploring everything her lair has to offer. It looks to be purely chaotic fun at this fake summer camp with no limits on what's possible.

Toussaint is a familiar face thanks to her roles in Orange Is the New Black, Selma, and CBS's The Equalizer, among other things, but she's also an accomplished voice actor with notable parts in Nimona, Star Wars Visions, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. StuGo isn't her only link-up with the Disney Channel either, as she also played a recurring role on Big City Greens. She brings her talents to a cast that also features Tania Gunadi, Zosia Mamet, Zach Reino, Gabourey Sidibe, Charlyne Yi, and Deborah Baker Jr. as the six kids and Jake Green as Mr. Okay.

There's a Personal Story Behind the Creation of 'StuGo'

StuGo marks a big step up for The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse writer Ryan Gillis, who gets his first credit as a series creator. He took inspiration from his childhood growing up around the wildlife and vibrant environment in Southern Florida to develop Dr. Lullah's tropical island of scientific creatures with a sense of child-like wonder. It also helped to have a few experienced creatives at his side for the series, including fellow Pickle and Peanut writer Sunil Hall, who also brings his experience from Gravity Falls to his role as co-executive producer. Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends writer Craig Lewis is also on board as the story editor. The series is produced by The Legend of Vox Machina studio Titmouse in association with Disney Channel.

StuGo will get an exclusive sneak peek through the "Sneako Peako" on January 1 at 8:50 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel before properly premiering with two episodes on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. New episodes will then debut weekly at 9 a.m. on Sundays. Viewers on Disney+ can expect the show to premiere sometime in Spring 2025. Check out the trailer in the player above and the new poster below: