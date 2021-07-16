Disney+ has released a trailer for its upcoming documentary, Stuntman. The film follows veteran stuntman Eddie Braun as he prepares to end his decades-long career by attempting to complete one of Evel Knievel's most famous failed stunts.

After over thirty years of stuntwork, spanning from shows like The Dukes of Hazzard and Magnum, P.I. to blockbuster action films like The Avengers and Transformers, Braun was contemplating retirement when he learned about a plan to recreate Knievel's Snake River Canyon jump, a daring rocket-powered stunt Knievel famously failed to complete in 1974, nearly costing his life. Braun leaped at the opportunity to pilot the rocket. "Growing up, the guy that inspired me to be a stuntman was Evel Knievel," Braun explains in the trailer. "This rocket was on my lunchbox as a kid."

The trailer introduces Braun and his family already grappling with the risks of his stuntwork now facing a notoriously dangerous stunt. "I'm betting everything on this," Braun reflects. "My reputation, and ultimately, my life." But of course, this isn't just any stunt — the almost legendary story of Knievel's attempt lends this particular jump symbolic weight. "This literally is jumping off a cliff," Braun says. "Would you follow your hero over the edge of a cliff?"

That heady mix of hero worship and foolhardiness is remarkably compelling, garnering the film the Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 2018 Los Angeles Film Festival. The documentary arrives as stunt performers are gaining increasing notoriety and respect across the industry, including a brand new category at the Emmys. Audiences may just be ready for a closer look at the performers behind some of Hollywood's most daring stunts.

Stuntman is directed by Kurt Mattila, who produced the film alongside Braun and Steven Golebiowski. Dwayne Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia are executive producers, along with Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewirtz.

Stuntman arrives on Disney+ on July 23. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis:

The documentary film follows legendary stuntman Eddie Braun as he attempts one of the most dangerous stunts in history. Contemplating retirement and having survived over three decades of hellacious car crashes, explosions, high falls and death-defying leaps, Eddie decides to complete what his childhood hero never finished – the infamous Snake River Canyon rocket jump – an audacious televised event that almost killed famed daredevil, Evel Knievel.

