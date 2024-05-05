The Big Picture Stunt coordinators and performers may soon get recognition at Academy Awards, thanks to ongoing efforts and support within the industry.

The Fall Guy, directed by Leitch, highlights the importance of stunt work in Hollywood, with Gosling and Blunt in leading roles.

Leitch's advocacy and industry support may lead to a breakthrough in acknowledging essential contributors at prestigious awards ceremonies.

In a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, director David Leitch shared some promising updates about the long-awaited recognition of stunt coordinators and performers at the Academy Awards. Leitch, who is currently promoting his new film The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, expressed optimism about the ongoing efforts to establish a dedicated category for stunts at the Oscars.

“It’s really in process now. I’m really encouraged,” Leitch stated. He detailed the significant strides made by stunt community leaders such as Jack Gill, Gregg Smrz, and Melissa Stubbs, who have tirelessly advocated for this cause within the Academy. Historically, stunts have not had their own branch within the Academy, leading them to join as members at large. However, progress has been marked by the inclusion of nearly 100 stunt performers into the new Production and Technology branch.

Leitch elaborated on the current state of affairs, noting, “Now, that being said, inside Production and Technology we're working through the Academy, kind of following the same models casting has done.” He highlighted the roadmap laid out by the casting branch as a clear guideline that could lead to the formal recognition of stunts. “I think that we’re on track. I hope, soon, it’s gonna happen, and I think there’s real support from everybody inside the Academy. It’s just really getting through the bureaucratic steps.”

The push for a stunt category has also seen substantial support from within the industry, not least from the stars of The Fall Guy, Gosling and Blunt. “You can see positivity from the video that 87North produced for the awards, and the support of, obviously, Ryan and Emily,” Leitch added, underscoring the widespread backing from actors, directors, and other departments. “There’s tremendous support with the actors, with directors, with all the departments. It’s just process.”

What is 'The Fall Guy' About?

The Fall Guy itself is highly relevant to the conversation about stunt work in Hollywood. The film features Gosling as a stuntman drawn into an escalating whirl of danger and deception, with Blunt playing a key role alongside him. Set against the backdrop of Hollywood’s stunt performing industry, the film not only entertains but also subtly underscores the vital contributions of stunt performers to the industry.

Leitch’s comments come at a pivotal time when the conversation around the recognition of technical and behind-the-scenes contributions in filmmaking is gaining momentum. As efforts continue to formalise a stunt category at the Oscars, Leitch’s advocacy and the visible support from prominent figures in the industry may soon lead to a significant breakthrough in how these essential contributors are recognised at cinema’s most prestigious awards ceremony.

The Fall Guy is in theaters now.