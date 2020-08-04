‘Stuntwomen’ Trailer: Michelle Rodriguez’s ‘Furious 7’ Double Takes Her on a Wild Ride

Shout! Studios has unleashed a trailer for April Wright‘s high-octane documentary Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story, which boasts Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez as narrator.

The film follows a badass group of unsung professionals, their struggles to perform at the highest level onscreen, and their off-screen fight to be treated fairly and equally in Hollywood. The movie takes viewers behind-the-scenes and introduces the female stunt performers who have driven the action and thrills of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters from the silent age of cinema to present day.

Stuntwomen is based on the bestselling book by Mollie Gregory, who chronicled tales of sexism and harassment in the industry, as well as life-threatening injuries and miraculous recoveries. Rodriguez meets some of the stuntwomen who have doubled for her in numerous action sequences, while film historian Ben Mankiewicz guides Rodriguez and two stunt performers through film clips from the early days of cinema, when women performed their own stunts. Directors Paul Verhoeven, Paul Feig and Anne Fletcher and producer Al Ruddy discuss the importance of stunt performers in their films and reveal some tricks of the trade.

Stunt perfomers interviewed for the documentary include Jeannie Epper (Wonder Woman), Julie Ann Johnson (Charlie’s Angels), Jadie David (Foxy Brown), Donna Evans (Total Recall), Debbie Evans (The Fast and the Furious), Donna Keegan (True Lies), Amy Johnston (Suicide Squad), Alyma Dorsey (Captain Marvel), Heidi Moneymaker (Black Widow), Keisha Tucker (Black Panther), Jessie Graff (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Angela Meryl (Kill Bill Vol. 1), Cheryl Lewis (Luke Cage), Jennifer Caputo (Jason Bourne), Kelly Roisin (Venom) and Deven McNair (Green Lantern), among many other notables.

Nell Scovell (Lean In) wrote the provocative and insightful narration, while Diane Warren penned the original song “Without a Net,” performed by Mickey Guyton. The film was produced by Stephanie Austin, Michael Gruskoff and Marion Rosenberg, and executive produced by Alex Hamilton, Jay Strommen, Larry Nealy, Robert Hickman, Lynwood Spinks, Ryan Bury, James Andrew Felts and Rodriguez. Daniel Pour and Deborah Miller served as associate producers.

Shout! Studios will release Stuntwomen on digital platforms everywhere on Sept. 22, so watch the trailer below and leave a comment about your favorite female-led action movie or scene. And for a ranking of the most iconic stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise, click here.