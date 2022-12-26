A good dumb comedy movie can be just the tonic you need after a long and tiring day. They allow us to switch off our brains and simply enjoy whatever silly amusements they have in store for us. While there have been plenty of stupid movies that we get a few giggles from and then forget all about, there have also been some that have become iconic classics of the genre with their underlying brilliance and have kept movie lovers coming back for repeat rewatches.

While all of these movies run with a silly brand of comedy, beneath their exteriors of crude humor and low-brow appeal there lies a creative comedy mastery that is easy to overlook in itself, but gives these films a quality that many others lack. From satirical masterworks to the gold standard of stoner comedies, the characters in these films may be dumb, but don’t go thinking the movies themselves are too.

30 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' (2004)

Directed by Adam McKay

A hilarious example of Will Ferrell at his eccentric and outlandish best that has also become one of the most quotable movies of all time, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy can only be viewed as one of the best comedy films of the 21st century thus far. It follows a famous newsreader in 1970s San Diego as his celebrity appeal is threatened when the network hires the ambitious Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) to be his co-anchor.

With a stellar supporting cast including Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, and David Koechner, the film thrives off the back of its gag-a-minute silliness and its absurd buffoonery that primarily takes aim at the issues of sexism in a male-dominated industry. Remaining relevant after 20 years – and one not so good sequel – Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is stupid comedy at its brilliant, unbridled best.

29 'The Mask' (1994)

Directed by Russell Chuck

There are few comedians who have used physical comedy to explore silly humor with the pizzazz and pop-culture punch of Jim Carrey. One of the best examples of his excellent eccentricity comes in the form of the 1994 movie, The Mask. Carrey stars as a meek banker whose life is transformed when he adorns the magical mask of the Norse god Loki. Becoming a confident and charismatic playboy, he pursues a relationship with a nightclub singer and even robs a bank, landing him in trouble with a local crime lord.

Both bombastic and breezy, The Mask whisks by at a rapid pace that, while it doesn’t always hit its mark, is wise enough to hinge its comedic might on Carrey’s starring role and Cameron Diaz’s equally strong supporting performance. An icon of 90s comedy, its zany appeal has endured for three decades as an inspired dose of pure, unadulterated ridiculousness.

28 'Wet Hot American Summer' (2001)

Directed by David Wain

Despite releasing as a critically derided box office flop, Wet Hot American Summer has gradually amassed a cult following, largely as its spectacular comedy cast has found fame in the ensuing years. A parody of 80s sex comedies, it takes place on the last day of a summer camp as the young counselors scramble to fulfill all their romances and desires as the camp builds up to an evening talent show before finishing.

While it can still be divisive, many have come to appreciate it as a wonderfully silly send-up that has enough love for 80s comedy to be sincere in its parody while still taking aim at the obvious pitfalls within it. It also served as a launchpad for the likes of Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Joe Lo Truglio and Bradley Cooper.

27 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Directed by Judd Apatow

The film that consolidated Steve Carell as a comedy star capable of leading a film, The 40-Year-Old Virgin excels as a crude yet sincere rom-com that features a profound love story and plenty of laugh-out-loud hilarity. It focuses on an ordinary store clerk who, it is discovered, has never had sex. As his colleagues try to help him pop his cherry, he begins to develop a romance with local entrepreneur, Trish Piedmont (Catherine Keener).

Managing to be both sweet and smutty, the film continues to be celebrated for its deft balancing act of raunchiness and romance and the manner in which it blends the two to form a realistic love story. That being said, it is still difficult to go past moments like the famous chest-waxing sequence as the most ridiculously funny moment the film offers.

26 'The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!' (1988)

Directed by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker

With spoof movies standing as some of the greatest hits of 80s comedy, it should come as no surprise that genre star Leslie Nielson stands as one of the cinematic icons of the decade. Among his very best outings with the directing trio known as Zucker, Abrahams and Zucker is 1988’s police parody The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!. The film follows Nielson’s bumbling NYPD officer as he hunts down a notorious criminal with a plan to assassinate the queen of England.

Flying by at a rapid rate with visual gags, obscene puns, and plenty of unapologetically crass humor, the film is a relentless assault of ingeniously stupid hilarity. Interestingly, it is based on an earlier television collaboration between Nielson and the directors known as Police Squad!, a 1982 comedy series that ran for just one season.

25 'Bubba Ho-Tep' (2002)

Directed by Don Coscarelli

Few films have mixed such absurd stupidity with striking comedic genius to such a degree as Bubba Ho-Tep. The underrated cult classic follows an aged and in-hiding Elvis Presley (Bruce Campbell) and a Black John F. Kennedy (Ossie Davis) who reside in a nursing home and must join forces when an ancient Egyptian mummy starts sucking people’s souls out through their anuses.

Within the confines of its utterly ridiculous premise, the film excels with its razor-sharp comedic punch and two exceptional starring performances from Campbell and Davis. With its schlocky B-movie charm, Bubba Ho-Tep has an uncanny ability to put broad grins on the faces of viewers and even earned critical acclaim upon release, however, it sadly flopped at the box office and has struggled to find the popularity it thoroughly deserves retrospectively, even with its cult status.

24 'No Hard Feelings' (2023)

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky

One of the more recent entries in the wheelhouse of raunchy comedy hits, No Hard Feelings coasted on Jennifer Lawrence's star power and comedic prowess as it delved headfirst into the awkwardness of love and sex. Lawrence portrays Maddie, a struggling single mother who responds to a peculiar Craigslist ad from two over-protective parents seeking someone to date their 19-year-old son before he goes to college.

No Hard Feelings is rife with cringe comedy and social awkwardness, but also boasts an offbeat charm stemming from the underlying good nature of its two lead characters. While it is able to shock and even embarrass audiences at times, it never strives to be offensive or harmful and ends up being a bizarrely endearing romantic comedy.

23 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective' (1994)

Directed by Tom Shadyac

Jim Carrey is the unequaled master of ‘90s comedy, with 1994 a ridiculous year for the comic actor. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective was just one of his massive hits for the year, standing as one of his most celebrated comedy pictures as Carrey stars as the titular private investigator who specializes in cases concerning animals, with the Miami Dolphins contacting him to help them find their missing mascot, Snowflake.

The story seldom rises to astonishing heights, but it does serve as a more than adequate platform for Carrey to indulge in his physical comedic style with unreserved commitment. It is a tour de force outing from the famed leading man, and a quintessential watch for all Carrey fans as it sees the gross-out humor and the twitchy gags come thick and fast.

22 'Cocaine Bear' (2023)

Directed by Elizabeth Banks

With a very loose basis on a true story of a 500-pound bear ingesting a copious amount of cocaine, the aptly named Cocaine Bear was invigorated with a chaotic and ultra-violent vibrancy which made it a modern pop-culture sensation. Following misfit groups of kids, cops, and criminals, it centers on the Georgia forest, a botched drug smuggling operation, and an apex predator on a drug-fueled rampage.

Mixing its action-comedy ridiculousness with overtones of animalistic horror and crime-thriller, Cocaine Bear was never afraid to lean into its story's inherent absurdity with glorious vigor. The end result is an obscenely captivating spectacle that takes audiences on a pulsating ride of far-fetched stupidity which was much more brilliant than it had any right to be.

21 'Scary Movie' (2000)

Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayons

From Leslie Nielson’s comedies of the '80s to more recent and much more obvious parodies, the spoof movie genre has been a mainstay of low-budget, easily accessible comedy for decades. At its absolute best, the subgenre excels at lampooning trends in the film industry while also poking fun at the messages contained within the movies they spoof.

The first of the Scary Movie franchise did this incredibly well, targeting the horror genre, namely the Scream films which rose to prominence through the late '90s with their own sense of self-awareness. Such was Scary Movie’s brilliance, the film had many of its own moments which became iconic comedy scenes, and it even spawned a saga, though none of its sequels were able to match the original’s sense of pointed fun.

20 'Zoolander' (2001)

Directed by Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller is certainly no stranger to exaggerated, skewering spoofs of eccentric industries. His 2001 hit Zoolander still stands as one of Stiller's best films, excelling as both irreverently silly escapism and as a scathing jab at the fashion industry. It focuses on two rival male supermodels who are reluctantly united when they uncover a fashion designer's elaborate plot to use one of them to assassinate the Malaysian Prime Minister.

Making the absurd story work around the constant jokes within its 89-minute runtime is an impressive feat on its own, but it’s in the dialogue where Zoolander’s true genius resides. Not only is Zoolander an endlessly quotable movie, but it’s so unbelievably, perfectly stupid that it’s easy to underestimate how brilliant it actually is.