Glory in cinema can come from a range of different sources, from record-breaking superhero blockbusters which pave their way to immortality with their box office success to Academy Award-winning masterpieces which showcase film at its absolute best. However, it can also come in the form of a film embracing exactly what it is without apology and winning over a cult following because of it. Stupid movies do this better than most.

The question of which stupid movies were the most glorious was put to the r/AskReddit community and received over four thousand comments. Embedded in the post’s ten most popular responses were major spoof movies like Spaceballs to underrated horror-comedy cult classics like Bubba Ho-Tep.

10 'Kung Pow! Enter the Fist' (2002)

Image via 20th Century Studios

As a martial arts comedy which parodied Hong Kong action movies, Kung Pow! Enter the Fist has become something of a cult hit with American comic Steve Oedenkirk writing, directing, and starring in the ridiculous comedy. It follows a rugged though skilled martial artist as he seeks revenge on the kung fu master who murdered his parents.

Despite being panned by critics, the film became a modest box office success upon release and has enjoyed a more welcome reception from general audiences, particularly fans of Hong Kong action cinema who appreciate the film's spoofing antics. cashew1992commented “Looooved this one as a kid. It also introduced me to the world of Steve Oedenkirk.”

9 'Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story' (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Ripping on rock stars and self-important biopics in equal measure, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story excelled as a sharp though silly parody that has aged phenomenally well over the years. It stars John C. Reilly as the titular Dewey Cox, a musical genius capable of transcending genres whose immense talent is often overshadowed by his drug addiction and his anger issues.

Stevepiersdescribed the movie as being “absolutely brilliant and hilariously silly” while other Redditors sung Reilly’s praises with GTOdriver04even stating the actor should have received Oscar recognition for his performance. In addition to Reilly, the film also featured Jenna Fischer, Kristen Wiig, Chris Parnell, and Ed Helms among a litany of comedic talent.

8 'Bubba Ho-Tep' (2002)

Image via Vitagraph Films

With Bruce Campbell appearing as an aged Elvis Presley and a black John F. Kennedy as its leading characters, Bubba Ho-Tep is exactly as gloriously whacky as it sounds. The comedy-horror film follows the unlikely nursing home duo as they decide to fight back against an Egyptian mummy which is sucking people’s souls out through their anuses.

Even considering it was released as B-movie pulp, the film performed disappointingly at the box office though it has become a cult classic and was largely praised by critics at the time who highlighted its balancing of comedy and horror while also highlighting its disarming dramatic punch. Gazornenplatzstated “it is gloriously stupid, amazingly hilarious, and altogether humorously out there. I highly recommend it.”

7 'Spaceballs' (1987)

Image via MGM

A true cult classic that relentlessly parodied Star Wars as well as other major sci-fi films and television shows of its time, Spaceballs is, for many, the pinnacle of spoof cinema. From comedy master Mel Brooks, it follows a mercenary pilot and his alien accomplice as they rescue a princess from being captured by the Spaceballs.

Sexual innuendo, smut, and silly names meshed with the film’s spoofing of sci-fi staples to make it a comedy hit and a stroke of immature genius. Responding to the question of what the most gloriously stupid movie of all time is, Dogs-r-goodsimply said “Spaceballs and I love it.”

6 'Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story' (2004)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Not only a hilarious comedy but a surprisingly genuine sports flick as well, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story has become one of the most enduring comedy films of the 21st century so far. It follows a small gym owner who, along with some of his employees, enters a dodgeball competition with hopes of winning enough money to save his struggling business from the onset of a corporate fitness chain run by arrogant health nut White Goodman (Ben Stiller).

The film is jam-packed with hilarious characters, ridiculous training methods, brilliant cameo performances, and a great sporting parody to fire on all cylinders as a bona fide comedy masterpiece. False-theblackbearcommented “rewatching it as an adult made me appreciate that it’s even stupider than I remember it being as a kid.”

5 'Zoolander' (2001)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Satirizing the fashion industry while also poking fun at action-spy thrillers, Zoolander is still one of the most ridiculously chaotic comedies of the 21st century over twenty years since it was released. It follows an oblivious male model nearing the end of his career as he is brainwashed by a designer to assassinate the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

While its deliberately dumb gags were incredibly effective, the film was deceptively smart and pointed in its skewering of models and fashion at large. Ill_Level4790mentioned it which prompted many Redditors to share their favorite quotes and moments from the movie in the replies.

4 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Image via New Line Cinema

Presenting Jim Carrey at his brilliantly stupid best, Dumb and Dumber has become a defining comedy of the 90s and one of the most enduring films of the genre ever made. It follows two idiotic though good-natured friends as they try to return a suitcase full of money to a woman, inadvertently becoming embroiled in a mobster scheme in the process.

Carrey and Jeff Daniels are a comedic tour de force and almost single-handedly make the film the masterpiece of silly humor that it is. dickfingers27said “I can quote basically the whole movie. It’s so stupid. It’s amazing.”

3 'Team America: World Police' (2004)

Image via Paramount Pictures

From the creators of South Park, Team America: World Police was an appropriately irreverent satirical comedy that used puppets to lampoon the politics of its time and numerous celebrities. It follows an American counterterrorism squad as they recruit a stage actor to infiltrate a terrorist organization that is revealed to have links to Hollywood screen actors and North Korean politicians.

It doesn’t skewer with its satire as much as it bombards, using graphic and foul-mouthed gags as it takes aim at all points of the political compass. cool_weed_dadsaid “it’s amazing that it holds up so incredibly well for being a political satire from three presidents ago.”

2 'Dude, Where’s My Car?' (2000)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Not only one of the most lovable stupid comedies ever made but a delightful stoner comedy as well, Dude, Where’s My Car? became an instant cult hit of the genre and has only enhanced its legacy in the years since. It follows two slacker friends as they retrace their steps after a night of hard partying to discover what happened to their missing car.

With little lines like “and then?” and “sweet, what does mine say?” it is easy to see why the film became such a cherished classic. Lamenting the decline of stoner comedies and films like Dude, Where’s My Car, rvyas619commented “I completely understand why these kinds of movies aren’t made today, but damn, do I miss them lol.”

1 Airplane! (1980)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Undoubtedly the pinnacle of spoof movies and one of the all-time great comedies, Airplane! continues to thrive in pop-culture consciousness over 40 years after it was first released. Poking fun at disaster movies of the 1970s, it follows the voyage of a commercial flight as the crew becomes incapacitated with food poisoning leaving a traumatized ex-fighter pilot to safely land the plane.

Spearheaded by a career-defining shift to comedy from Leslie Nielsen, the film was jam-packed full of laugh-out-loud gags which left the audience in stitches. Commenting on its abundance of fantastic jokes, punksmostlydeadsaid “I’ve seen it dozens of times and still catch things I missed. It’s a work of genius, really.”

