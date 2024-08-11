The term “style over substance” is often used as a way to criticize something that, clearly, may well be lacking in substance and overly focused on style (duh). It’s possible to see this applied to movies by reviewers sometimes, especially when films don’t initially seem to offer a ton to chew on. It might look, sound, and feel appealing, as a film, but people using this term critically might think the film in question lacks thematic depth, interesting characters, or a compelling story.

But, to be a little more positive, “style over substance” isn't inherently a bad thing, because style is great. Style can be everything, and sometimes, when style overwhelms substance, things can still be compelling and even awe-inspiring. The following movies will hopefully demonstrate the ways in which film can get away with focusing on style more than substance in the traditional sense. For some of these examples, there are some substantive things, but they might be slim while the style ultimately overwhelms and dazzles. And, if the style’s stylish enough, there’s really nothing wrong with that.

10 'Redline' (2009)

Director: Takeshi Koike

Close

A ridiculously cool cult classic animated movie, Redline mostly feels like an excuse to show some amazing racing sequences, with a premise that involves an interplanetary car race competition. The stakes are ludicrously high and racers risk it all for the chance to be crowned the greatest racer in the universe. Pacing-wise, it starts near 11 and then just climbs higher and higher as it goes along.

You could call Redline shallow, because the characters are relatively straightforward, and the narrative follows the sorts of beats you'd expect a movie about some kind of sporting event to follow. However, it’s the nature of that sport that helps make Redline exciting, and the same goes for the incredible animation, with the set pieces contained within having to be seen to be believed.

Buy on Amazon

9 'Koyaanisqatsi' (1982)

Director: Godfrey Reggio

Close

Koyaanisqatsi is included here cautiously, it needs to be specified. Depending on how you want to approach a movie like this, it could well be one of the deepest and most thought-provoking documentaries out there, or it could just be a unique visual experience. It “lacks substance” in the sense that there’s no real story here, no voiceover, no central figures being followed, no interviews, and only a little by way of structure.

But it’s still mesmerizing for the music and look of the film alone, and it’s an impressive blank canvas upon which viewers can project their own thoughts and feelings. Koyaanisqatsi comments on human nature, technology, and the changing nature of the planet in a wonderfully indirect way. You get out of it what you put into it, and some might come away thinking very different things to others… or just not thinking much at all, instead choosing to feel the whole thing on more of a gut level.

Watch on Amazon

8 'Climax' (2018)

Director: Gaspar Noé

Image via A24.

Essentially, Climax is one extended bad trip in cinematic form. It has a premise that is introduced and then explored, with things playing out how you'd expect and the location being pretty confined. It follows a group of dancers partying, and then shows chaos unfolding when the sangria they're all drinking ends up being spiked with LSD.

Awesome dance sequences segue into terror, and then things just sort of go on like that for a while, arguably building in intensity in some ways, but remaining a little one-note in other ways. Still, this proves to be enough because of how effectively visceral and intense the filmmaking is. Climax is a rather extreme and unique-feeling horror movie, and the kind that feels intentionally exhausting and mind-bending; kind of tiring in a strangely good way.

Climax Release Date September 18, 2018 Director Gaspar Noe Cast Sofia Boutella , Souhelia Yacoub Runtime 97

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Elevator to the Gallows' (1958)

Director: Louis Malle