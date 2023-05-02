The abortion road trip is a subgenre that has long existed but sadly, as abortion rights continue to be targeted and rolled back in the United States, has become more relevant than ever. These movies can take the form of a heartwarming comedy or a dark, sobering look into the various obstacles and trauma pregnant people face when trying to exert control over their own bodies. These films typically feature two women, usually friends or family members, forced to travel considerable distances or jump through hoops in order for one of them to get an abortion or emergency contraception. Reflective of reality, the characters in these films are typically impoverished women who struggle to terminate a pregnancy due to lack of legal access, lack of financial means, or both.

The Abortion Road Trip Is Not a New Phenomenon

Though several of the films portraying the often long, difficult road to abortion have been released in the past decade — Unpregnant, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Plan B, Little Woods, Grandma, and Happening — this subgenre is not a new phenomenon. In 2007, the Romanian film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, which follows two college students seeking an illegal abortion in 1987, won the Palme d’Or at that year’s Cannes Film Festival. It later inspired the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to reform their procedures for selecting the nominees for Best Foreign Language Film after it was up for consideration but ultimately not shortlisted for the category. It also went on to inspire the aforementioned American film Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always.

4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days takes place against the backdrop of Nicolae Ceaușescu’s Romania, a dictator who ruled from 1967 until his execution in 1989, and outlawed abortion and contraception via Decree 770 (with very few, specific exceptions). Prior to Decree 700, Romania had one of the most liberal abortion policies in Europe, but Ceaușescu’s policy, implemented to increase the country’s birth rates, instead increased Romania’s maternal mortality rate to the highest in Europe. This decree had horrific consequences both for those seeking abortions and those who performed them illegally, as anyone involved with unauthorized abortions could face incarceration.

This is the historical context in which we are introduced to protagonists Otilia (Anamaria Mariana) and Găbița (Laura Vasiliu), as Olitilia tries to scrape together enough money to pay a doctor to perform an unauthorized abortion for Găbița in a hotel room. It's a traumatizing experience for the both of them as they are eventually coerced into having sex with the doctor as an alternate form of payment. The film is a bleak depiction of the tragic conditions so many Romanian women were forced to endure under the rule of a dictator who viewed their bodies as public property.

Audrey Diwan's 2021 film Happening, adapted from French author Annie Ernaux's novel L'Événement, provides a similar historical account of the conditions women in Europe faced before abortion and emergency contraception were legalized. The film takes place before France legalized oral contraception in 1967 and decriminalized abortion via the Veil Act in 1975. It follows college student Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei) whose life takes a drastic turn for the worse when she finds out she's pregnant and must seek an illegal abortion, even attempting to induce one herself.

While 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days and Happening remind us of the dangerous conditions faced by women decades ago, they also provide a reflection of the present and look to the future with the overturn of Roe v. Wade last year and states across the country implementing even stricter abortion regulations and bans like Florida's most recent 6 week ban. As the more recent crop of American films show, pregnant people are still subject to similar conditions across the country where abortion is illegal or financially inaccessible to a large percentage of the population.

The Great American Abortion Road Trip

Though it's quite a serious topic, some filmmakers have managed to infuse it with comedy, making for some worthy additions to the road-trip comedy genre. The 2015 comedy Grandma stars Julia Garner as Sage, a teenage girl who, fearing her mother's reaction, turns to her grandmother Elle (Lily Tomlin) to help pay for her abortion. But Elle doesn't have the money either, so she takes Sage on a road trip around Los Angeles to collect the $630 she needs for the procedure, visiting old friends and flames along the way.

Unpregnant follows high schoolers Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson) and Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), former best friends who take a road trip from Missouri (where abortion is forbidden without parental consent), to New Mexico so Veronica can get an abortion. After a number of mishaps, the girls inadvertently end up hitchhiking with a pro-life couple who try to stop Veronica from having the abortion, but with the help of an anti-government survivalist, they're ultimately able to reach the abortion clinic in Albuquerque and get the procedure done.

In Natalie Morales' directorial debut Plan B, seventeen-year-old best friends Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) and Lupe (Victoria Moroles) go on an overnight road trip in search of the emergency contraceptive Plan B pill when Sunny has her first sexual encounter the night before. The girls reside South Dakota, one of the states with the strictest abortion laws, so Sunny is unable to buy Plan B without parental consent. Once they finally reach their closest Planned Parenthood hours away, they find it's been shut down, and Sunny is forced to ask her mother to buy her the pill.

While these three films are able to make light of the matter in a sensitive way, Little Woods and Never Rarely Sometimes Always don't shy away the harsh realities that so many face as they seek abortions in the United States. Nia DaCosta's feature directorial debut, Little Woods, follows sisters Ollie (Tessa Thompson) and Deb (Lily James) who reunite after the death of their mother when Deb finds out she's pregnant and turns to Ollie for help. Despite trying to turn her life around, Ollie returns to illegally selling and transporting prescription medication across the Canadian border to prevent the foreclosure of their mother's home and help Deb get an abortion in Canada. Deb is already a single mother living in an illegally parked trailer, and when she finds out giving birth without health insurance would cost her at least $8000, she looks for options to terminate the pregnancy. After failing to get an illegal abortion in their home state of North Dakota, Deb finds herself in a dangerous situation as she buys a fake Canadian ID in order to get an abortion once they cross the border.

The critically acclaimed Never Rarely Sometimes Always follows seventeen-year-old Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) as they travel from Pennsylvania — another state where minors are prohibited from getting an abortion without parental consent — to a Planned Parenthood in New York City so Autumn can get an abortion. Autumn at first tries to self induce a miscarriage, but when this doesn't work, Skylar steals money from their job at their local grocery store to buy bus tickets to New York without their parents' knowledge.

What Do These Abortion Road Trip Movie Have in Common?

Though the films in this subgenre tell a variety of stories, they are all connected by a number of overlapping characteristics. They all feature women who are financially disadvantaged in some way, most often teenage girls or college students who have little money of their own, and are prevented from accessing safe abortions and emergency contraception due to strict government regulations or high cost. They sometimes try to take care of the situation themselves, putting their bodies at risk because safe alternatives seems unattainable. In almost every film mentioned, the protagonists are propositioned for sex — either explicitly or implicitly — in exchange for money, access to abortion/contraception, or resources needed to get the procedure, leading to one or both characters having to compromise their bodily autonomy yet again.

The films in this subgenre may differ tonally, but they are connected in their portrayals of women coming together to each other, forming a stronger bond through their traumatic journey, even if they were estranged or emotionally distant prior to the events of the film. It's a unique experience that only people capable of pregnancy can fully understand, and these films remind us of the importance of solidarity when it comes to supporting others in the fight for bodily autonomy and safe access to abortion and contraception. Though only two of these films feature women of color, the demographic that is most negatively affected by abortion bans in the United States, all feature women whose access to abortion is limited by fraught financial situations, another important factor to consider in the conversation around abortion.

And though the two European films mentioned — 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days and Happening — do not touch on the religious aspect of abortion bans due to cultural differences with the United States, those taking place in the U.S. never fail to include the effect that faith based anti-abortion laws and protests have on those seeking abortions. In Unpregnant, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Grandma, and Little Woods, when the characters arrive to the abortion clinic, they are met with protestors outside the facility, typically brandishing signs reading "abortion is murder" and similar slogans. In Grandma, it's played for comedic affect, but including these protestors, even very briefly, always serves as a reminder of the guilt added to those are already in emotionally vulnerable states by zealots looking to limit the bodily autonomy of others.

Films that fall into the abortion road trip subgenre can range from graphic and upsetting to lighthearted and whimsical, but they all critique not only oppressive abortion laws but the larger societal conditions they exist in. Unfortunately, these films are unlikely to change the minds of ardent anti-choice viewers, but they can be affirming to those who have gone through similar experiences, and important viewing to those whose minds are still open to change. It's unfortunate that this subgenre exists in the first place, and even more tragic that it has become more relevant than ever.