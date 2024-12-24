Anil Kapoor is suited, booted and ready for combat in a teaser for his upcoming new film Subedaar. Honoring his 68th birthday in true style, the icon of Indian cinema took to Instagram to offer his legion of fans a brief snippet into the action feast.

The teaser clip captures Kapoor in the titular role dragging a chair across his room as his enemies attempt to break down the bolted door in front of him while simultaneously cursing him as a weak "old man." Simply unbothered by the chaos, Kapoor calmly takes a seat on the chair perfectly positioned in the middle of the room, his foot tapping impatiently as he wields his rifle before confidently declaring, "the soldier is ready" as he awaits their forced entry. Just as the teaser hits a climax, the clip cuts to the film's title credits. The final line hints that Kapoor could be a soldier that has broken away from the fold or perhaps a soldier that has unsurprisingly made some enemies defending the greater good.

The film, which is slated for release on Amazon's Prime Video, is reportedly expected to start filming the final leg of the project in the New Year, per Variety. In a statement, quoted by the outlet, Kapoor highlighted that Subedaar is "much more than just an action film." He added: "It’s about resilience, honor, family and the relentless fight we face in life."

'Subedaar' is Set to Delve Much Deeper than Just the Action

Subedaar, which has been directed by Suresh Triveni, follows confidently in the footsteps of Kapoor's arial action epic Fighter, which landed earlier this year. The film saw Kapoor take on the role of airforce captain Rocky who was also a character with more depth than initially meets the eye. In an interview with Collider earlier this year, the Bollywood legend opened up on how he actively pursues looking for roles that enable his growth as an actor - despite over four decades of experience in Indian cinema.

"In my heart and my mind, I think more about the character and how I can improve my craft as an actor, than I would think about how to become a bigger star," he explained. "So I focus on the characters, and the characters have become so popular in my career. Because the characters became very popular, people thought I had become very popular but it was actually those characters." He went on to add: "The characters have resonated with the audiences all over the world. Today, if I'm speaking to you, I think that the reason is the filmmakers, these co-stars I worked with, the scripts, the choices I made, and that has really helped me become."

Subedaar does not yet have a release date but stay tuned at Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can watch a teaser for the film above.