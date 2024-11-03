Submarines offer a unique setting from which to portray war stories. The closed setting can offer a unique, intimate perspective on war. War movies that are either set in submarines or involve submarine warfare in some way emphasize the unique challenges that this type of fighting involves. These settings offer a unique opportunity to portray characters, both fictional and those based on real people, to experience war in a particularly intense way.

Many American movies about submarine warfare focus on the experiences of those who served in World War II, particularly in the Pacific. However, some movies, like Das Boot, showcase the experience of those who fought in submarines against American forces. Others, like The Bedford Incident, take place during the Cold War and highlight how American sailors had to navigate difficult personal dynamics when faced with threats on the global stage.

10 '1941' (1979)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

1941 is a war comedy movie from Steven Spielberg. The story is loosely based on real events that took place during World War II. The story follows Sergeant Frank Tree (Dan Aykroyd) and his fellow soldiers who make up a tank crew who get caught up in progressively chaotic hijinks involving Japanese forces targeting the American Pacific coast. Panic rises among civilians in Los Angeles as they become convinced that Japanese forces are about to attack.

What makes 1941 so compelling is the fact that it uses satire to capture the fear and paranoia that existed in the United States following the attacks against Pearl Harbor. While the movie uses humor throughout the story, there is a dark undertone about this paranoia that was all too real. 1941 also showcases how frantic submarine warfare can be and how this can influence civilians' perception of war overall. 1941 was an infamous commercial and critical disappointment in its day; it's also brilliant in many aspects, arguably Spielberg's most underrated movie.

9 'Operation Pacific' (1951)

Directed by George Waggner

Operation Pacific follows the fictional crew of the USS Thunderfish led by Commander John T. "Pop" Perry (Ward Bond). Lt. Cmdr. Duke E. Gifford (John Wayne) takes over command of the submarine after it is attacked by Japanese forces. The Thunderfish faces several battles in the course of the Battle of the Pacific and sustains massive damage. Throughout Operation Pacific, the crew of the Thunderfish confront their personal problems while navigating the realities of war.

Operation Pacific is a classic movie that also serves as an early portrayal of submarine warfare. The fact that this movie was released so close to the end of World War II gives viewers crucial insight into how Americans at that time saw their role in the Pacific. The tension that is maintained throughout the story showcases just how dramatic real submarine battles can be. Operation Pacific highlights the personal sacrifices that were required of those fighting the war from submarines.

8 'Run Silent, Run Deep' (1958)

Directed by Robert Wise

Run Silent, Run Deep stars Clark Gable as Commander P.J. "Rich" Richardson and Burt Lancaster as Lieutenant Jim Bledsoe. The movie is based on the 1955 novel of the same name by Edward Latimer Beach Jr. The story follows the crew of a United States submarine as they seek revenge against a Japanese destroyer whose crew was responsible for sinking several American submarines. Run Silent, Run Deep also features Don Rickles in his debut movie role.

What makes Run Silent, Run Deep a compelling story about submarine warfare is that it adds additional drama by showing a crew that becomes obsessed with seeking revenge. The movie also showcases the camaraderie and rivalry that existed among those who fought in the confines of a submarine. While Run Silent, Run Deep may be a stylized version of submarine warfare, it focuses on the relationships and motivations that those fighting in submarines no doubt experienced on some level.

7 'Torpedo Run' (1958)

Directed by Joseph Pevney

Torpedo Run stars Glenn Ford as Commander Barney Doyle, a leader who is obsessed with sinking one Japanese naval vessel in particular. The story highlights how personally many Americans saw the events of the Battle of the Pacific during World War II. Torpedo Run is another example of a fictionalized story that emphasizes the unique dynamics that existed among those who fought the war from submarines in World War II.

Torpedo Run has a claustrophobic feel, demonstrating just how heightened the stakes of submarine warfare were during World War II in particular. This is another example of a story that focuses on the emotional stakes that come with submarine warfare, rather than representing historically accurate experiences. Torpedo Run also showcases how Americans perceived themselves and their role in World War II and how intensely they viewed Japan in particular.

6 'The Hunt for Red October' (1990)

Directed by John McTiernan

The Hunt for Red October is based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name. The story follows Captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery), a rogue Soviet naval officer who expresses a desire to defect to the United States. CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) is brought in to consult and ultimately uncovers a much larger plot. Red October refers to the Soviet ballistic missile submarine captained by Ramius that is being tracked by the Americans.

What makes The Hunt for Red October so important as a movie about submarine warfare is that it captures the intrigue of the Cold War through fictional characters. The story highlights how powerful submarines are in warfare and how they can be used to cause a lot of chaos for those fighting on the ground. The Hunt for Red October is also a notable submarine war movie because it uses a well-loved literary protagonist to showcase the massive stakes that can come with submarine warfare.

5 'Crimson Tide' (1995)

Directed by Tony Scott

Crimson Tide is a thriller starring Denzel Washington. The movie imagines a post-Soviet Russia in which Civil War breaks out due to ongoing conflict in Chechnya. During this period of significant turmoil, an American submarine is dispatched to manage a threat from a nationalist group. This group warns that they will deploy nuclear missiles if confronted. Lieutenant Commander Ronald "Ron" Hunter (Washington) leads the submarine crew as they face this existential threat.

What makes Crimson Tide such a powerful movie about submarine warfare is the fact that it focuses on the personalities of those who are drawn to this type of military career. The story also highlights how existential threats exist all over the world, and imagines how submarines can be used to address these. Ultimately, Crimson Tide effectively shows the sheer force of will that is required to lead those on a submarine when faced with such massive stakes.

4 'Destination Tokyo' (1943)

Directed by Delmer Daves

Destination Tokyo stars Cary Grant as Captain Cassidy, the commander of an American submarine sent on a secret mission to Tokyo Bay. The crew experience a series of harrowing events while completing their mission to obtain vital information in advance of an American attack on Japanese forces. The hazards the crew faces when trying to complete their mission emphasize how resourceful those who fought these battles had to be.

Destination Tokyo is so effective because it showcases the collaboration that has always been necessary in this unique setting. This movie also shows just how isolating this type of warfare is. For example, the scene where a pharmacist's assistant has to perform an appendectomy using instructions from a book underlines just how much those in this environment had to rely on one another. Destination Tokyo is also unique as it was made during World War II and so provides a unique perspective.

3 'The Bedford Incident' (1965)

Directed by James B. Harris

The Bedford Incident stars Sidney Poitier as Ben Munceford, a photojournalist who finds himself on board an American submarine during the Cold War. The crew of the USS Bedford find themselves in a position to follow a Soviet submarine off the coast of Greenland. As the crew pursues this adversary, they are held back by their personal conflicts. Captain Eric Finlander (Richard Widmark) constantly criticises those under his command and creates a toxic underwater workplace.

The Bedford Incident is a unique take on submarine warfare as it highlights the perspective of a civilian who acts as an observer. Like other stories set during the Cold War, this movie taps into the fear that characterized this time period, especially regarding the threat of nuclear war. The increased intimacy of the submarine also highlights how damaging poor leadership can be. The Bedford Incident highlights how personal the high stakes of the Cold War were.

2 'The Enemy Below' (1957)

Directed by Dick Powell

The Enemy Below depicts a battle between an American destroyer and a German U-boat during World War II. The movie is based on the 1956 novel of the same name by Denys Rayner. The Enemy Below follows Robert Mitchum as Captain Murrell, a British commander who faces off against his German adversary and counterpart, Kapitän von Stolberg (Curd Jürgens). Throughout the story, both submarine crews match each other's will as they face off against one another.

The Enemy Below provides a unique perspective on submarine warfare during World War II. The movie effectively uses the submarines' intimate settings to highlight the fact that a massive war can be made deeply personal. The entire war is reduced to a conflict between two commanders who match each other in intelligence and capabilities. The fact that each commander brings their personal history to their current role also effectively highlights how submarine warfare is constantly evolving.

1 'Das Boot' (1981)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

Das Boot is based on the 1973 novel of the same name by Lothar-Günther Buchheim. The story is based on the real events aboard a German submarine in World War II. Das Boot follows this U-Boat crew as they patrol dangerous waters during the Battle of the Atlantic. Das Boot shows a snapshot of the day-to-day operations of this crew and how they navigated interpersonal relationships while constantly being in danger.

What makes Das Boot stand out as a war movie is that it depicts the monotony of war against the backdrop of visceral danger. This movie uses the closed quarters of a submarine to provide an uncomfortably close look at the realities of being stuck with coworkers while being faced with immense danger. Das Boot also uses the submarine setting to allow the characters to explore their own morality and the qualms they had while fighting this particular war.

