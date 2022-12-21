Megan Fox is heading back to the realm of science fiction. An exclusive report from Deadline reveals that the Transformers actor is attached to star alongside Michele Morrone (365 Days) in Millennium Media's upcoming thriller, Subservience. With production on the film expected to commence in January, Fox re-teams with director S.K. Dale after previously collaborating on Till Death.

While little information about the film has been revealed, Deadline reports that it will focus on the dangers of A.I. and centers on a struggling father, played by Morrone, who purchases a domestic SIM (Fox) to assist him in the house. However, things start to take a drastic turn when she begins to gain awareness and goes on a deadly rampage. While the science fiction genre has seen its fair share of A.I. gone wrong stories, Subservience could serve as another fun entry to the often revisited trope.

“Megan and Michele are perfect for this timely and provocative thriller. As Megan’s third film with us, this high concept and topical subject makes for a cautionary tale of AI and the frighteningly real dangers that could rise. With the addition of the talented Michele to add an extra layer of spice as our leading man, we are excited to see leading lady Megan and S.K. team up again with Megan lending her acting talents to an incredibly layered character,” said Jeffrey Greenstein, president of Millennium Media.

Will Honley, who previously wrote Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, pens the screenplay for Subservience with April Maguire (Lost Girls). Greenstein produces the project alongside Jonathan Yunger, Tanner Mobley, and Les Weldon with Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, and Jon Berg. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson are attached as executive producers for the film.

Fox is best known for starring in various iconic films from the 2000s, such as the cult classic horror comedy Jennifer's Body and Michael Bay's first two Transformers installments. While little is known about her role in Subservience, more details will likely be revealed as it goes furthers into production next year. Outside the eventual release of Subservience, Fox will also star in next year's The Expendables 4 in an undisclosed role alongside Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Dolph Lundgren.

With the film still in its early stages of production, no official release date for Subservience has been set yet.