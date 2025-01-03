Movies centered around the boom of artificial intelligence have been all the rage in recent years. With M3GAN 2.0 on the way, the past year saw the arrival of the Blumhouse-backed thriller, Afraid. 2024 also welcomed a new Megan Fox-fronted feature. Titled Subservience, the XYZ Films production told the story of an AI helper who took an extra-special liking to a married man. After topping the charts over at Netflix, the movie is finding success on two other streaming platforms, with both Max and Prime Video delivering the sci-fi thriller to homes around the world. According to FlixPatrol, Subservience has found itself on Top 10 lists in more than a dozen countries, including Jamaica, Brazil, Belize, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan and more.

Struggling to make ends meet after his wife becomes ill and bedridden, husband and father Nick (Michele Morrone) invests in an AI robot trained to keep up with housekeeping tasks. But this isn’t just any old uggo piece of machinery - it’s a hot one. The model that Nick picked is as gorgeous as they come, with Fox appearing as the android who comes to be known as Alice. While she starts her residency at the family’s home as an incredibly helpful addition, things quickly go off the rails when Alice and Nick engage in a steamy affair. Much to Nick’s chagrin, Alice takes on a life of her own with a deep desire to abscond with the married man and start a new life together.

Meet the Team Behind ‘Subservience’

Helmed by S.K. Dale, Subservience acts as a reunion between the filmmaker and leading lady, as the pair previously teamed up together on the 2021 psychological thriller Till Death. Filling out the rest of the call sheet is a lineup that includes Madeline Zima (The Nanny), Andrew Whipp (Not Going Out), Matilda Firth (Wolf Man) and Jude Allen Greenstein.

Jumping over a theatrical release in the U.S., Subservience was a direct-to-digital offering when it arrived back in September. The thriller would, however, celebrate a cinematic arrival in a handful of other countries around the world, with the likes of Russia, Spain and South Africa given the option to catch Fox’s latest project in the theater. During its limited theatrical run, Subservience earned just a little over $264,000 at the box office. Largely panned by critics, the title sits on Rotten Tomatoes with a choppy approval rating of 50%, while audiences went a little harsher, giving it a 37%.

In the U.S., Subservience is streaming on Netflix.

