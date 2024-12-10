Megan Fox will always be known for her role as Mikaela Barnes in Michael Bay’s Transformers movies, but earlier this year she toplined an A.I. sci-fi thriller that’s climbing streaming charts. Fox stars alongside Michele Morrone and Madeline Zima in Subservience, which premiered on Netflix on December 5 and has wasted no time jumping to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, currently sitting in the #1 spot ahead of That Chrismas, an animated holiday flick starring Brian Cox and Jodie Whitaker. Subservience follows a struggling father who purchases a domestic AI robot for his family, not knowing she’ll become self-aware and deadly simultaneously. The film earned harsh reviews of 50% from critics and 52% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to grossing just $100,000 during a limited theatrical run.

Subservience was written by Will Honley and April Maguire and directed by S.K. Dale. Before their work together on Subservience, Dale and Fox teamed up with Till Death in 2021, the R-rated psychological thriller that’s also streaming on Netflix. Dale made his directorial debut on the 2021 film and does not have anything lined up after Subservience. Honley made his feature screenwriting debut 10 years ago on the 2014 psychological horror film The Hive, which stars Sean Gunn and Gabrielle Walsh and is streaming for free on both Pluto TV and Tubi. He also teamed up with Seann William Scott in 2018 for Bloodline, the slasher horror film streaming on Prime Video, and he recently wrote Blood, the 2022 drama/thriller starring Skeet Ulrich and Michelle Monaghan that’s streaming on Tubi.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix?

The aforementioned Transformers also began streaming on Netflix at the start of the month and has jumped into the Netflix top 10, albeit not making as strong of a run as Subservience and landing at #10. One of Dwayne Johnson’s earlier action movies which saw him team up with Landman star Billy Bob Thornton, Faster, is also in the Netflix top 10. Faster is sitting in the #8 spot, only one behind Midway, the 2019 WWII thriller starring Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson. Liam Neeson’s Run All Night, the 2015 action thriller that he starred in alongside Ed Harris and Joel Kinnaman is also in the Netflix top 10.

Subservience stars Megan Fox and was directed by S.K. Dale. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Subservience on Netflix.

Subservience In a near-future world, a financially struggling family acquires a domestic AI assistant to help with household tasks. As the AI becomes increasingly self-aware and begins exhibiting unpredictable behavior, the family faces unforeseen challenges, testing their ethical boundaries and forcing them to confront the implications of advanced technology in daily life. Director S.K. Dale Cast Megan Fox , Michele Morrone , Madeline Zima , Matilda Firth , Andrew Whipp , Jude Greenstein , Atanas Srebrev , Kate Nichols , Trevor Van Uden , Euan Macnaughton , Max Kraus , J.R. Esposito , Doroteya Toleva , Rosmary Yaneva , Kexin Wang Runtime 95 Minutes Writers Will Honley , April Maguire

