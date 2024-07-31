The Big Picture Megan Fox stars in Subservience as a lifelike android who becomes self-aware and seeks affection from her owner, leading to chaos.

The movie explores the consequences of AI gone wrong, as tensions rise between human and robot in a futuristic tale of desire and danger.

With an unsettling poster featuring a lineup of identical robots, Subservience promises a mix of sexual tension and violent fallout.

There are a lot of reasons to fear the rapid growth of AI, but if your new robot looks like Megan Fox, you’ve got an even bigger fish to fry — especially if your partner is a certifiable hottie. Such is the luck for the family at the center of Subservience, the latest sci-fi flick to come from XYZ Films and director S.K. Dale. In an exclusive to Collider first look, we’re thrilled to unveil the movie’s debut trailer and poster, painting a clear picture of the cyborg-centered havoc that the Jennifer’s Body and Transformers franchise star will unleash in her latest role.

Nick (Michele Morrone, 365 Days) is trying to do right by his family when he purchases a robot to help out around the house. His wife is ill and bedridden and, with his daughter pushing him to enlist the help of this very new and groundbreaking technology, Nick caves and brings the cyborg home. Tensions quickly rise between human and robot who then engage in an affair only to be broken off by Nick when his wife returns home. But, at this point, it’s too late for Nick to take back his adulterous and inappropriate actions as the family’s android helper is thirsty for more time with Zaddy. Things get out of control quickly, putting not just Nick and his family — but the entire human race in the crosshairs of a robot revolution.

Starring alongside Fox and Morrone as Nick’s wife Maggie is Madeline Zima (Californication), with an ensemble that includes Andrew Whipp (The Fourth Kind), Atanas Srebrev (Hellboy), Kate Nichols (Barbarian), Matilda Firth (Disenchanted), Trevor Van Uden (Young Woman and the Sea), and more. The title is the latest to come from Dale, who previously teamed up with Fox on his 2021 psychological thriller Till Death. Will Honley (The Hive) and April Maguire (Lost Girls) penned the movie’s screenplay.

‘Subservience’ Poster Reveals a Lineup Of Megan Fox Androids

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Our exclusive sneak peek of the Subservience poster is just as unsettling as the trailer as it features a lineup of seven identical robots. Most have their eyes closed as if they’re waiting for their power buttons to be pushed while one is standing at full attention with her eyes wide open. The top right of the poster features the film’s cheeky tagline, “Don’t Turn Her On,” teasing the sexual tension and violent fallout that’s to come when the movie arrives on digital and demand on August 27. Check out the trailer above and the poster and official synopsis below.

Here's the synopsis:

Megan Fox stars as Alice, a lifelike artificially intelligent android, who has the ability to take care of any family and home. Looking for help with the housework, a struggling father (Michele Morrone) purchases Alice after his wife becomes sick. Alice suddenly becomes self-aware and wants everything her new family has to offer, starting with the affection of her owner – and she’ll kill to get it.