The “suburban gothic” aesthetic is described as a style of thriller, horror, and crime films that examine the anxieties of non-urban communities. While traditional neo-noir films were largely set in massive cities, the suburban setting helped to appeal to an audience that doesn’t always see themselves represented on the big screen. The subgenre has found an interesting way to commentate on the lurking sense of evil that may be hiding behind a seemingly idealistic version of a secluded community.

Suburban gothic films have the potential to develop compelling social commentary, as they can often provide insight into class divisions, race relations, and the disenfranchisement of young people. Although the genre has existed ever since the birth of idealized American communities in the 1950s, it will likely continue to evolve well into the future. These are the best movies that capture the suburban gothic aesthetic, many of which are certified classics.

10 ‘Disturbia’ (2007)

Directed by D.J. Caruso

Disturbia is an inventive homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Rear Window that was told from the perspective of a teenage boy in an isolated suburban community. Shia Labeouf gives one of the best performances of his career as a troublesome high school student forced to stay confined in his room as punishment for a petty crime; soon, he believes that he has witnessed evidence of a murder, leading him to conduct an investigation.

Although aimed at a younger audience, director D.J. Caruso includes some genuine moments of suspense in Disturbia. The use of a suburban gothic aesthetic in what was otherwise a fairly straightforward Hitchcock wannabe allowed Disturbia to be much more profound and far more entertaining than it would have been if it were a simple retread of the past.

9 ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’ (1992)

Directed by David Lynch

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me was the perfect continuation of David Lynch’s groundbreaking television series Twin Peaks, which had popularized the notion of a suburban gothic investigative mystery. While the series focused on FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he investigated the death of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me takes place in the weeks leading up to her murder.

Lee shows the pain, anguish, and perseverance that make Palmer one of the most powerful characters that Lynch has ever created. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me went to a much darker place than the original series, with many graphic scenes of rape and murder. While initially divisive among fans of the show, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me has been accepted as an essential piece of the Twin Peaks canon and remains a prime example of the Gothic vibe that permeates Lynch's suburban nightmares.

8 ‘Heathers’ (1989)

Directed by Michael Lehman

Heathers is an outrageous dark comedy that turns the traditional coming-of-age narrative on its head with a violent twist. Winona Ryder stars as a lonely high school girl who falls for an enigmatic classmate (Christian Slater) only to discover that he is a sociopath intent on attacking the school. The film becomes a twisted romance that satirizes the self-important haughtiness of rich, white students and their even more pretentious parents.

Subversive and biting, Heathers is the rare type of suburban gothic film that can make the viewer laugh, cry, and cringe in an equal manner. It offered a searing bit of very ruthless social satire because of how disturbing it gets despite the tongue-in-cheek sense of humor. Heathers instantly became a cult classic and later inspired a very popular Broadway musical of the same name.

7 ‘It Follows’ (2015)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

It Follows served as a compelling throwback to the work of John Carpenter that took a bold new take on what was “scary” for a suburban gothic atmosphere. Considering how close-minded many suburban communities are in their discussions of teenage sexuality, It Follows was highly inventive with its boldly original premise about a mysterious demonic force that is transferred through sexual contact. It’s an incredible commentary on shaming culture that also works as an effective slasher film in its own right.

Director David Robert Mitchell does a great job outlining the mythology of It Follows, so the film never feels like it's making up rules for the sake of the plot. After becoming a “word of mouth” hit in the independent horror scene, It Follows became popular enough to inspire a sequel, which Maika Monroe promises will be even more disturbing than its predecessor.

6 ‘Fright Night’ (1985)

Directed by Tom Holland

Fright Night added vampires to the classic Rear Window premise in a story about a teenage boy who suspects his next-door neighbor is actually a blood-sucking vampire intent on transforming both him and his family. Director Tom Holland incorporates the type of graphic body horror content that is usually reserved for more serious entries in the genre, but Fright Night serves as a hilarious satire of both coming-of-age dramas and cliches within high fantasy horror cinema.

A great appearance by Vincent Price introduces an older generation of horror films to a much younger audience, making the film stand as a love letter to the genre. Fright Night became an instant cult classic that inspired several sequels. Director Craig Gillespie made an excellent remake in 2011 featuring a villainous yet sexy performance by Colin Farrell as the ruthless vampire that lives next door.

5 ‘We Need To Talk About Kevin’ (2011)

Directed by Lynne Ramsay

We Need To Talk About Kevin may be one of the most disturbing movies ever made, as it examines the prevalence of school violence in a completely uncompromising manner. Lynne Ramsay’s 2011 masterpiece examines the relationship between a loving mother (Tilda Swinton) and her cruel, violent son, Kevin (Ezra Miller), who hints at plans to eviscerate his community.

Starkly terrifying yet harrowingly plausible, We Need to Talk About Kevin examines motherhood through a dark lens by focusing on a child who appears to be inherently evil and incapable of showing any signs of redemption. Although it features some very graphic moments that may disturb most viewers, We Need To Talk About Kevin is just as scary for its bleak, dread-filled atmosphere. Swinton gives a heartbreaking, awards-worthy performance as a woman ostracized by her peers, and Miller has never been quite as terrifying, delivering a career-best performance.

4 ‘Get Out’ (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Get Out was instantly heralded as a modern horror classic, as it used the influence of classic haunting movies like Rosemary’s Baby and The Stepford Wives to create a powerful work of commentary on the state of race relations in modern-day America. In an outstanding directorial debut, Jordan Peele examines how privileged, seemingly liberal white elites may claim to support the empowerment of minority groups despite only wanting to benefit from them.

Although it starts as a rather amusing, awkward comedy, it soon transforms into a much more terrifying conspiracy thriller. The use of the suburban gothic atmosphere in Get Out helped usher in a new generation of supposedly “elevated” horror films and turned Peele into one of the most exciting directors of his generation. The rare horror movie that earned serious awards traction, Get Out won Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.