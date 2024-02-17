Is there anything more horrifying than suburbia? While often presented as a calm, idyllic place where nothing bad ever happens, suburban horror takes the opposite approach, presenting it as anything but. Suburban horror shatters the illusion of the suburbs as a safe place, whether they're being infiltrated by serial killers and nightmarish monsters or are horrifying on their own merits. While particularly common in '80s horror films, the genre has roots going back even further, and it's still explored in horror films today.

Suburban horror shows that suburbia isn’t safe from horror, and even worse, sometimes the real horrors are suburbia itself. Whether ghosts, monsters or even our own neighbors, horror can be found lurking in our own backyards. Suburban horror often presents compelling stories, but at its best, it can be an unnerving reminder that things aren't always what they seem.

10 'The People Under the Stairs' (1991)

Directed by Wes Craven

In the horror-comedy, The People Under the Stairs, with his family facing eviction and his mother suffering from cancer, a 13-year-old boy nicknamed Fool breaks into his landlord’s home to steal their prized coin collection but finds something much more disturbing instead. The house is occupied by two adult siblings, a brother and sister, who have mutilated young boys and imprisoned them under the stairs of their large home. The movie was written and directed by Wes Craven.

Unlike Craven’s other work, The People Under the Stairs had an element of black comedy to it, which isn’t to say the landlords aren’t suitably disturbing and creepy. Most importantly, though, the movie touches on the themes of poverty, class disparities and race, among others. Although not as successful as Craven’s other films, it’s become something of a cult classic, praised for commentary that was, in some ways, ahead of its time.

9 'The Purge' (2013)

Directed by James DeMonaco

In The Purge, any and all crime is legal for a span of 12 hours, although with some limitations - certain weapons, such as explosives, are off-limits, and breaking the rules of the Purge is punishable by execution. But as a result of the practice, unemployment and overall crime rates are low, and the economy is doing well. The Purge has grown into a full franchise, with a total of five films and a sixth in the works, as well as a television show which lasted for two seasons.

The Purge presents a true nightmare scenario, where no one is safe no matter where they are and no one will come to help in the event of an attack, as all emergency services are unavailable. Although the exact scenario is unlikely, the horrors of The Purge are very real, but there’s more to it than just violence; the film is also a commentary on class warfare, among other issues.

8 'Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

Another Wes Craven film, slasher A Nightmare on Elm Street tells the story of the killer Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), who terrorizes teenagers in their dreams, leading to their deaths in real life - all to get revenge against their parents, who burned Krueger alive. As her friends were each brutally killed, teenager Nancy sought to find out the truth about who Krueger was and how to stop him. A Nightmare on Elm Street went on to spawn an entire franchise.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is a horror classic that manages to make nightmares even worse. It doesn’t get much worse than infiltrating a person’s dreams. Freddy Krueger is an iconic figure in the genre, and his razor glove is just as recognizable and famous. It’s no wonder he’s now a staple of Halloween costumes and decorations every year. The movie’s reputation is well-deserved, as not only does it present a scary story, but it’s hard to forget the teens’ violent, gruesome deaths.

7 'Vivarium' (2019)

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan

In Vivarium, young couple Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) and Gemma’s (Imogen Poots) search for the perfect home leads them to a suburban town with identical houses on identical streets, and their attempts to leave only keep leading them to the same home until their car finally runs out of gas. In frustration, Tom sets the house on fire, but it’s still there the next morning, completely unscathed. Along with the house is a box with a baby inside, as well as a note which reads, “Raise the child and be released.”

Vivarium is creepy from the start. The rows of identical cookie-cutter houses are inherently unsettling, and everything is too perfect-looking. It presents suburbia as not just a place devoid of personality and anything interesting or different, but an actual inescapable prison. And things keep getting worse, as Tom and Gemma are forced into a life they never chose. The film also has a sci-fi element to it, as the baby and its origins aren’t exactly human.

6 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Directed by David Lynch

After his father has a stroke, college student Jeffrey (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home in Blue Velvet, and while he’s in the area, he discovers a severed human ear in a field. He enlists the help of a local detective’s daughter, and their investigation of it leads them to a lounge singer, who’s being tormented by a gangster and whose son has been kidnapped. The movie was written and directed by David Lynch.

The surreal, visually stunning Blue Velvet is now considered to be among Lynch’s best work, even though early reactions were much more mixed. It combines genres - it’s part noir, part psychological thriller and part coming-of-age - as Jeffrey stumbles from his normal, quiet small-town life into something darker and more sadistic. And it suggests that small-town America is full of secrets, with something sinister lying just barely beneath the surface.

5 'Poltergeist' (1982)

Directed by Toby Hooper

A family is tormented by a malevolent ghost in their home in Poltergeist. While the ghost seems to be merely playful at first, its behavior soon turns more violent and antagonistic. After the family’s young daughter goes missing - apparently abducted by the force in the home - they turn to paranormal investigators to get to the bottom of what’s happening in the house and find her. The film has had multiple sequels, as well as a reboot.

In Poltergeist, evil isn’t just lurking in the suburbs, it’s taken up residence in a family’s home. It’s one thing to be unsafe in a certain neighborhood, but it’s another to be unsafe in your own home, the one place that’s supposed to be a refuge. It’s a terrifying scenario, and the horrors the family deals with are relentless, as they escalate from furniture moving to actual violence against the family.

4 'Ginger Snaps' (2000)

Directed by John Fawcett

Ginger Snaps follows teenager Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) who, after getting her first period, is violently attacked by a werewolf in the woods - and turns into one herself on the following full moon. But Ginger has also changed in other ways, from her physical appearance to her personality, while her sister is determined to help her. The movie was followed up with two additional films, a sequel and a prequel.

Part horror and part satire, Ginger Snaps managed to put an interesting twist on familiar werewolf lore. The movie is an entertaining - and even hilarious - look not just at suburbia, but specifically, what it’s like for a teenage girl, with Ginger’s transformation into a werewolf also serving as a metaphor for puberty. The movie is also notable for its impressive werewolf effects, as well as the gore from the damage they inflict.

3 'Halloween' (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter

John Carpenter’s slasher classic Halloween presented brutal killer Michael Myers. Fifteen years after being sent to an institution for killing his teenage sister when he was a child on Halloween night, Myers returned to his hometown, where he stalked and killed teenagers. Among them is babysitter Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, who at first thought the masked figure stalking her was just a prank. Meanwhile, Myers’ doctor, Samuel Loomis (Donald Pleasence), is determined to catch him.

Halloween is a classic for a number of reasons; it pioneered slasher movies, has an amazingly creepy theme, and made Curtis one of the most notable scream queens in horror. Myers’ mask is instantly recognizable, and the movie has spawned a massive blockbuster franchise, from numerous sequels to a series of reboots. And while it’s horrifying to watch a killer terrorize an entire town, it was just as satisfying to watch Laurie battle it out with him and take him down.

2 'The Stepford Wives' (1972)

Directed by Bryan Forbes

In The Stepford Wives follows a young wife and mother, Joanna (Katharine Ross), who moves with her family to the idyllic town of Stepford. There, she begins to suspect that something isn’t quite right with her neighbors. Gradually, all the women in town begin to change, becoming a little too perfect, and Joanna soon discovers that their husbands have murdered them and replaced them with robots. The film was remade in 2004 and was based on the novel of the same name by Ira Levin.

The Stepford Wives is quintessential suburban horror. Not only does it comment on the perfectionism of suburbia, but more importantly, it addresses misogyny, as Stepford’s free-thinking women are stripped of their identities and individualism and turned into subservient robots who exist solely for the benefit of men. The movie has had an undeniable impact on pop culture, as “Stepford” and “Stepford wife” have come to be common ways to describe the cookie-cutter aspect of suburbia.

1 'Get Out' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

In Get Out, Rose (Allison Williams), a white woman, invites her boyfriend, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a Black man, to spend a weekend visiting her parents. While things seem fine at first and Rose’s parents are welcoming, Chris begins to notice strange things about the family and their household staff - all of whom are Black - and he grows increasingly uneasy. Chris ultimately discovers a shocking secret about the entire family; one that puts him in grave danger.

Some of the best horror movies examine social issues, and Get Out does this brilliantly. The film takes its cues from other classic suburban horrors, like The Stepford Wives and The People Under the Stairs and, in fact, Peele is set to do a remake of the latter. It’s a brilliant commentary on racism with a shocking twist. The cast all deliver fantastic performances, but Williams stands out in particular for her chilling portrayal of Rose.

