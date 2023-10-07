The Big Picture John Carpenter is returning to the director's chair for his new series, Suburban Screams, which premieres on Peacock on October 13.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Carpenter can be seen overseeing shots, watching interviews, and talking with the series' crew.

Suburban Screams is a documentary series that explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that lurk beneath the surface of suburban neighborhoods.

There are so many exciting horror films and TV shows heading our way in preparation for Halloween. On the TV side of terror, this includes genre legend John Carpenter returning to the director’s chair for his newest series John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams. The unscripted series fittingly premieres on Peacock Friday, October 13. Now with just a week till the horror series' debut, Suburban Screams has released a new behind-the-scenes video of the master of horror at work.

Carpenter co-directed one of the six episodes which is titled “Phone Stalker”. Joining in the director’s duties this time around are Suburban Screams' showrunners Jordan Roberts, Michelle Latimer, and Jan Paviacky. In the five plus minute video debuted by Bloody Disgusting the Halloween director can be seen looking over shots, watching interviews, and talking with the series’ crew including producer Sandy King and writer Amanda Deibert.

It doesn’t give us much insight on what Carpenter's specific episode is about, but it’s just nice to see the famous director back after all these years away. He hasn’t directed since 2010’s The Ward which wasn’t well received. Since then, Carpenter has been focused mainly on his music and composing. Just last year he finished up co-scoring David Gordon Green’s Halloween legacy trilogy which featured some of the best music the horror genre has ever had. Carpenter will also be providing the musical score for Suburban Screams.

What’s ‘Suburban Screams’ About?

As described by Peacock, Suburban Screams is a series that “explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it.” The documentary series will feature first-hand accounts, but it will also have re-enactments to help our fear-driven minds better understand the horrors of these real life suburban nightmares. When we think of a suburban neighborhood, most people think about the sense of community and feeling safe. However, this series will be a harsh reminder that most of the world’s most disturbing acts take place in these familial settings.

Carpenter may have not directed anything in over a decade, but the filmmaker is still widely regarded by many genre fans as the king of horror. With a filmography that includes masterpieces like Halloween, The Fog, The Thing, They Live, and Escape From New York, it’s very hard to argue that. Even his underrated gems like The Prince of Darkness, In the Mouth of Madness, and Vampires are cult classic films in the horror community. No one does it like Carpenter and his music, which accompanies most of his films, only add to this famed filmmaker’s blood-soaked legacy.

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams will be premiering Friday, October 13 only on Peacock. The episode Carpenter helped direct will be the series finale (episode 6). While horror fans anxiously wait for Carpenter’s return, you can watch Suburban Screams new behind-the-scenes video down below.