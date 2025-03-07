If Rome is the Eternal City, then Suburra is ample proof that its corruption is just as immortal. The 2015 neo-noir gangster thriller combines crime and politics in a way that makes it clear that there’s trouble coming. In Suburra, the line between raw power and the gritty underworld is so miniscule it might as well be drawn in blood. At the center of the chaos is Samurai (Claudio Amendola), a crime boss with a singular purpose — to make Rome’s waterfront a Nirvana for gamblers everywhere. The sordid catch here is that turning dreams into a reality means rolling around in the mud.

Politicians, Vatican officials, and mobsters all have their hands in the deal, and unfortunately, every handshake comes with a different shade of betrayal. All the unwelcome involvement ends up spiraling into an all-out war where loyalty is an illusion and survival is a privilege. Stefano Sollima, the film’s director, paints a brutal portrait of a Rome that tourists definitely never get to see. It’s one where power shifts and ambition could very well be the last nail in each character’s coffin. Altogether, Suburra doesn’t just expose the dark underbelly of Rome, it drags viewers through the grimy streets, daring them to look away. Spoiler alert — they probably won’t.

‘Suburra’ Unravels Like a Shakespearean Tragedy

Image Via 01 Distribution

They say Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it takes Suburra a mere seven days to turn the city into a bloodstained battlefield. It starts with a run-of-the-mill power struggle but somehow ends up setting off a chain reaction of greed, betrayal, and violence that leaves the politicians, mafia, and low-level criminals unscathed. Each scene feels like a ticking time bomb, with crisis upon crisis playing out on screen. All parties involved in the vicious tug-of-war for control keep pushing each other into extreme realms of trouble that spell pure destruction in the end. It’s pure Shakespeare — if Shakespeare wrote about corrupt land deals and gangsters with automatic weapons.

Take Samurai, the shadowy crime lord who wants to expand his criminal empire to the shores of the city. His plan is heavily reliant on keeping politicians on his payroll, and that seems simple enough. However, it takes one increasingly erratic politician to start making mistakes, and the entire operation comes tumbling down. Meanwhile, gangsters like Number 8 (Alessandro Borghi) try to gather more power for themselves, and in the process, they end up igniting a street war. As the narrative progresses, every major player pays the price for their unbridled ambition. Deals are broken in their wake, which in turn causes alliances to crumble, and then the streets run red. Taking pointers from some of the most successful Shakespearean tragedies, there’s no happy ending in Suburra. There’s only the bitter reminder that power always comes with a hefty price.

Filippo Malgradi Is the Perfect Symbol of Rome’s Rotten Core in ‘Suburra’