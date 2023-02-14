From 'The Love Hypothesis' to 'Point Pleasant', these stories had humble starts online before they moved to the publishing house.

Fan fiction is a vital part of the fandom experience. Often referred to as transformative works, writing and reading fan fiction allows fans to take something already so dear to them and transform it into something they love even more. Fans are encouraged to explore existing storylines and dream up the possibilities beyond what the original movie, show, book, or game has offered them–this could be an OTP (one true pairing), an AU (alternate universe), or a Y/N and character story where a reader inserts themselves in the plot.

RELATED: 10 Most Anticipated Book To Movie Adaptations Coming In 2023

Many successful writers have gotten their start writing fan fiction. After all, it shows the ability to take existing archetypes and plot lines and create something entirely new, which is the basis of storytelling — taking something from the human condition and presenting it in various ways. Some of these fan fiction stories are so good they have been reworked and published as original stories.

10 'The Love Hypothesis' (2021) — Ali Hazelwood

Ali Hazelwood’s The Love Hypothesis tells the story of Olive, a Ph.D. STEM student who is incredibly clever except when it comes to matters of the heart. Enter tall, dark, and broody Adam, a professor at Olive’s university, with whom she enters into a fake relationship to prove to her best friend that her love life is just fine. It’s the love story equivalent of comfort food.

RELATED: 'The Love Hypothesis' Author Ali Hazelwood on Getting Her Start in Fanfiction and Which Scene Didn't Make It Into the Final Book

The Love Hypothesis started asStar Wars— or “Reylo” fan fiction — where Kylo Ren and Rey are the OTP. The story was uploaded to the website Archive of Our Own (AO3) in 2018 under the name “Head Over Feet” by ever-so-reylo. If the cover art didn’t give it away, the fact that Kylo’s character is called Adam might. Hazelwood has published a further three books inspired by her fan fiction stories.

9 'City of Bones' (2007) — Cassandra Clare

The Mortal Instruments, one of YA fantasy’s biggest series, started as fanfiction. Cassandra Clare's City of Bones — the first installment in the six-book series–tells the story of fiery redhead Clary, a seemingly normal girl with extraordinary powers, and Jace, a Shadowhunter with a shock of blond hair and an attitude.

Before the story went on to inspire a film and TV series, a version of it was uploaded to FanFiction.net as “The Draco Trilogy” — a story about another redhead coming into her own and a snippy blond boy making things difficult for her – yes that’s right, it’s Ginny and Draco from Harry Potter. An unlikely OTP, but that’s what fan fiction is for!

8 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2011) — E.L. James

Perhaps the most famous fan fiction to published book today, E.L. James’ Fifty Shades of Grey tells the story of sweet, innocent Ana and Christian Grey, an attractive, charismatic businessman with a dark side. The book triggered a resurgence of erotic literature in the mainstream. But Ana and Christian’s raunchy relationship belonged to another famous bookish couple first.

Fifty Shades started life as Twilightfan fiction story called “Master of the Universe” uploaded to FanFiction.net in 2009 by James under the handle “Snowqueens Icedragon.” Edward and Bella were the precursors to Christian and Ana, which makes sense considering Edward/Christian’s predatory nature and Ana/Bella’s innocence.

7 'After' (2014) — Anna Todd

Anna Todd’s After tells the story of Tessa, an 18-year-old college freshman who meets and falls in love with elusive bad boy Hardin, leading her to make a string of bad choices, much to the chagrin of her mom Carol. The book was adapted for film in 2019.

The story started as One Direction fan fiction uploaded to Wattpad by “Imaginator1D,” a college AU where Tessa was an OFC (original female character), and Hardin was none other than Harry Styles. Even the other members of 1D made an appearance — Zed (Zayne), Landon (Liam), Nate (Niall), and Logan (Louis).

6 'Fangirl / Carry On' (2013/2015) — Rainbow Rowell

In 2013, Rainbow Rowell released the YA novel Fangirl — a story about fan fiction writer Cath, who crafts tales about her favorite character Simon Snow, a boy who attends wizard school and finds out he is the Chosen One. Snow even has an archnemesis called Baz, who everyone knows he is secretly in love with.

In what can be described as meta-fan fiction, Rowell published Carry On, the kind of fan fiction story that her OFC Cath writes in Fangirl: but the Simon Snow/Baz OTP comes from an existing fan fiction pairing–Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy. While the story isn’t related to any one “Drarry” story, Rowell has previously written Harry/Draco fan fiction.

Merrin Taylor’s For Love & Bylines tells the story of young investigative journalist Ava, who goes undercover at a Manhattan private school to uncover an embezzlement scheme. Enter Nico, the sexy, brooding English teacher Ava falls for but also must investigate. It’s a choice between her dream job or an all-encompassing love.

RELATED: Best Rey and Kylo Scenes, Ranked

Another one for the “Reylos”, For Love & Bylines started as fan fiction AU “The Second Time Around” uploaded to AO3 in 2019 under the handle “justpassingthrough.” Kylo Ren and Rey alternate universe stories aren’t uncommon on the site — the grumpy/sunshine dynamic is just too good to pass up.

4 'We'd Know By Then' (2022) — Kirsten Bohling

Kirsten Bohling’s We’d Know By Then tells the story of Brighton, a girl who can see a full kaleidoscope of colors in a monochrome world–something she should only have access to after she’s found her soulmate. Not one to question her gift, she goes about her life until she meets the delightful Cain, who seems like soulmate material… until her colors are smothered.

This heart-wrenching tale started as a fan fiction story called “True Colours” — yet another “Reylo” story based on Kylo Ren and Rey from Star Wars. Bohling uploaded the fan fic to AO3 in 2020 under the handle “kaybohls.”

3 'Wallbanger' (2012) — Alice Clayton

Alice Clayton’s Wallbanger is a steamy tale about Caroline, a young single on self-imposed dating hiatus who has just moved into a new apartment with a rather noisy neighbor. Night after night, Caroline hers Simon through the paper-thin walls, bringing a revolving door of women to his room. Fed up, she finally decides to confront him.

Another one for the Twilightfans, Wallbanger got its start as a Bella and Edward fan fiction story, originally called “Edward Wallbanger,” posted under Clayton’s then handle “feathersmmm.” It is a modern AU meaning the vampire element is absent, but the characters retain their base personalities.

2 'Point Pleasant' (2013) — Jen Archer Wood

Jen Archer Wood’s Point Pleasant is a southern Gothic novel that tells the story of Ben, a bestselling horror writer who had an encounter with the supernatural when he was young, and his childhood friend, Sheriff Nicholas, whom he must team up with to solve the mystery of the monster in the woods.

RELATED: 'Supernatural's Early Seasons Are Still Its Best

Wood’s Point Pleasant started as a Supernaturalfan fiction of the same name, uploaded to AO3 in 2012 under her handle “chainedtoacomet.” The OTP in the story is Dean Winchester and the angel Castiel. The fan fiction story gives the readers the relationship between the mortal and the angel they sadly never got in the show.

1 'The Hurricane Wars' (2023) — Thea Guanzon

Thea Guanzon’s The Hurricane Wars is a hotly anticipated new release coming in October 2023. It will tell the story of Talasyn, a soldier who can channel light magic, and dark Prince Alaric, who has the ability to summon shadows. They enter into a fraught political marriage and find that they must work together to save their world from the ravages of certain war.

The Hurricanes Wars is set to be based on Guanzon’s Star Wars fan fiction story, “Landscape With a Blur of Conquerors”— one of the most popular and well-known "Reylo" stories among fandom groups. The story was uploaded to AO3 in 2017 under the handle “diasterisms” and featured a rich blend of expanded universe, legends, canon, and original lore, which made for an incredible storytelling experience.

KEEP READING: From 'The Love Hypothesis' to 'The Switch': 10 Great Upcoming Romance Novel Adaptations