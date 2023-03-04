A new set of eyeballs provides a different perspective and an occasional spark. Studios often swap out directors for a fresh take on dimmed franchises. The same practice could be applied to series searching for a spark.

It’s difficult to make a seamless switch when the same director has had his or her fingerprints on a property for a majority of the franchise’s run. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny indicate that studios like Disney are willing to roll the dice by hiring a different eye behind the camera.

10 Superman

Principal photography for Superman and Superman II were filmed simultaneously in 1977. Richard Donner started off as the director for the production, but after filming about 75% of the sequel, Donner was relieved of his duty by Richard Lester.

Tensions rose to record levels between Donner and the producers of Superman. The seeds of the arguments were rooted in creative control and budget concerns. After the release of the first film, Lester was brought in to replace Donner. In 2006, Donner oversaw the re-editing of an alternate version of Superman II that was in line with his original vision for the sequel.

9 The Raid

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

The Raid: Redemption and The Raid 2 are Indonesian martial arts film that amassed a cult following because of their thrilling fight choreography. Gareth Evans directed both of the action films and is scheduled to hand the keys of the franchise over to Patrick Hughes for the American remake.

Evans served as the director, writer, editor and action choreographer for the series. The director is tethered to the franchise but has graduated to bigger projects. Evans directed Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars. The director will, more than likely, be taking on more ambitious projects. For the American remake, Gareth is attached as an executive producer alongside Michael Bay who will be producing.

8 Bad Boys

Image via Sony Pictures

A green Michael Bay cut his teeth as a new director in 1995 with the first Bad Boys movie. Bay went on to direct Bad Boys II and in 2020, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah took over directorial responsibilities for Bad Boys For Life.

After getting his start with the Bad Boys franchise, Michael Bay’s price tag had ballooned to an unaffordable rate when the producer Jerry Bruckheimer enlisted his services for the third installment. Alongside Bay’s high price tag, the director had scheduling conflicts as he was in the middle of production with Netflix’s 6 Underground. Directors Adil & Bilall, who developed rapport with Bruckheimer while they were in negotiations to direct Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, were chosen to direct Bad Boys for Life.

7 Avengers

Joss Whedon broke box office records with the first two Avengers movies, making the MCU the most popular comic-related cinematic universe after leapfrogging DC’s The Dark Knight trilogy. Whedon spearheaded the story for The Avengers and the Phase II films, but ultimately stepped away after completing Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Whedon made his departure to focus on his creativity by working on smaller projects. To fill the void, Disney selected Anthony Russo and Joe Russo to helm Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The sibling duo had done a phenomal job with their on the Captain America sequels and proved they could juggle ensemble casts and high stakes.

6 Harry Potter

Image Via Warner Bros.

When a director was needed to bring the Harry Potter books to life, Warner Bros. Pictures shortlisted Christopher Columbus to direct the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. After the first two installments, the Harry Potter films incorporated three more directors.

Columbus had success with directing children’s films in the late 80s and the 90s. When the series was ready for more mature themes, the franchise pivoted and chose Alfonso Cuarón Orozco to direct. Orozco was mainly known for dramas and was a fit for the darker tone of the third book. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was directed by Mike Newell, but the remainder of the series settled on David Yates as the director. Yates was chosen to helm a majority of the Harry Potter films and all of the prequels because of how he pulled the best performances out of his actors.

5 X-Men

Bryan Singer is credited as a pioneer for modern comic book movies for his work on X-Men and X2: X-men United. After Singer established the franchise, Brett Ratner was brought in to direct X-Men: The Last Stand.

Singer left the X-men series to work on Superman Returns. The filmmaker poached his old franchise by taking the writers, composer and Cyclops actor with him. Brett Ratner filled the gap, but the studio originally chose Matthew Vaughn. Vaughn had to leave for person reasons, but he returned to direct the prequel film X-Men: The First Class.

4 Terminator

The Terminator franchise creator James Cameron sat in the director’s chair for the first two films of the series. Since his departure, the following four movies have all been lead by different filmmakers.

The Terminator movie was extremely profitable and Terminator 2: Judgement Day became the third highest-grossing film at the time. It made sense to attach the golden goose Cameron to the third picture, but the director declined to do a third movie when he was asked by producers, claiming he wrapped up the story in his second film. Jonathan Mostow was brought in to direct Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and McG, Alan Taylor and Tim Miller came in to direct the sequels that followed.

3 Scream

Image via Paramount

The first four Scream flicks were helmed by horror legend Wes Craven. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett sat in the director’s seat for 2022’s Scream reboot and the upcoming Scream VI.

2022’s legacy sequel is the first installment in the series that was released after Wes Craven’s death. The sequel was dedicated to the late director and the series is in good hands as the duo’s entry invigorated the series. The upcoming installment is projected to set a franchise-record opening at the domestic box office.

2 Indiana Jones

Image via Disney

The adventures of Indiana Jones is the brainchild conceived by George Lucas. Lucas tapped his pal Steven Spielberg to direct the first installment Raiders of the Lost Ark. The blockbuster pioneer would go on to helm the first four entries in the Indiana Jones franchise before handing over directorial duties to James Mangold for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

After Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the fourth and highest grossing film in the franchise, the blemish garnered mixed reviews from the fanbase. Spielberg was swapped out for Mangold in hopes of reenergizing the series. The Academy Award nominated director is projected to bring new energy to the property like he did with The Wolverine franchise’s Logan.

1 Transformers

Image via Paramount Pictures

Action film director Michael Bay guided the first five pictures of the Transformers series. Bay eventually went off the pasture and Travis Knight was selected to take his place for Bumblebee.

The Transformers films have fell victim to a diminishing return at the box office after the third installment. In addition to the numbers, the poor reviews prompted a switch of directors. Knight’s Bumblebee ended up collecting the highest critical acclaim of all the movies in the series. The upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts follows the same best practices and exchanges Travis Knight with Steven Caple Jr.

