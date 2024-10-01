Times change. This simple yet universally acknowledged fact underscores so much of how modern movie-loving audiences engage with classics from the past. While there are many that still pass by modern societal morals and standards, and even some that have aged so gracefully, they’re actually better pictures now than ever before, there are also plenty of revered classics which simply don’t hold up well when revisited in 2024.

From some of the rowdy and raunchy comedies of the 70s and 80s to modern gems that have soured at a rapid rate, and even to a particularly problematic yet pioneering title from well over a century ago, these 10 films were once at the pinnacle of cinema, but have become strenuous viewing experiences now to say the least. Be they wildly offensive, tonally ill-equipped to handle their central issues, or just monumental blockbusters marred by their successors, these flicks offer firm proof of how the times they are a changing.

10 'Breakfast at Tiffany’s' (1961)

Directed by Blake Edwards

One of the most famous romantic comedies of all time, Breakfast at Tiffany’s runs as a largely endearing love story following an eccentric New York socialite who hopes to find a rich man to marry. However, she soon finds herself falling in love with a young aspiring writer who has just moved into her building, one who is in a relationship with a wealthy older woman.

In addition to becoming an enduring classic, Breakfast at Tiffany’s also flourished as a major box office success while earning two Academy Awards from five nominations. However, it still has some glaring faults that are notably shocking, namely Mickey Rooney’s casting as the appallingly stereotypical Mr. Yunioshi. While the national attitude towards the Japanese was still contentious following WWII, the characterization is truly awful, and has come to leave a prominent and distracting stain on what is otherwise still a pleasant romance flick.

9 'Soul Man' (1986)

Directed by Steve Miner

It is difficult to discern if Soul Man has aged poorly considering it was marked as a controversial comedy upon release and was largely derided by critics at the time. Still, this didn’t prevent it from becoming a box office success, with fans aplenty flocking to see the story of a white college kid who takes tanning pills to blacken his skin to gain access to a scholarship, a ploy that backfires when he begins to experience racism.

While it is difficult to give the film any credit, there are some shallow attempts to use its outrageous premise to engage with ideas of racial discrimination in new ways, but it ultimately falls flat. The end result is a largely distasteful and misguided social commentary that was an anachronistic misfire upon release and has only found its many flaws exacerbated to the point of painful cringe-worthiness as the years have gone on.

8 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (2015)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

While some movies age poorly over the course of decades, others experience quick turnarounds that see public adoration cascade into indifference and even disappointment. That is the case with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, though it isn’t necessarily the fault of the movie itself. Operating as a legacy sequel to the original trilogy, it follows a young scavenger and a deserting stormtrooper who join forces with old heroes of the Resistance to stand against the First Order.

Some criticized the picture for being derivative, but many were charmed by the thrilling sense of adventure fun that the picture so brilliantly realized, not to mention the hope it sparked for a new generation of Star Wars adventures. However, the ensuing Star Wars: The Last Jedi proved to be bitterly divisive, while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a colossal misfire. Couple the sequels’ underwhelming qualities with a spate of Star Wars expansions of varying quality, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens soon lost its charm as its gleeful promise of blockbuster adventure waned as a jumbled and underwhelming mess of uncertain Disney production notes and aimless, drifting storytelling.

7 'Manhattan' (1979)

Directed by Woody Allen

The vast majority of Woody Allen’s filmography is difficult to enjoy today as, given he writes, directs, and stars in many of his pictures, it is virtually impossible to separate the art from the artist. This proves to be particularly true of his Oscar-nominated 1979 picture Manhattan, in which he stars as a twice-divorced writer who embarks on a romantic relationship with a 17-year-old before finding himself falling for his best friend’s mistress.

While films that deal with confronting and complex subject matter still have a place today, Manhattan’s lens on its central issues is so far detached from what many modern audiences would accept that it is difficult to sit through. Couple that with the public controversy in Allen’s own personal life, and Manhattan is a once revered romantic-comedy that is now quite distasteful and a little disturbing in its endeavor to be bittersweet and comedic.

6 'The Help' (2011)

Directed by Tate Taylor

A feel-good charmer upon release, The Help excelled as both a huge financial success and an Oscar-winning hit, though its light-hearted lens and its perspective on racial issues in 1960s Mississippi has seen it lose some of its reverence in recent years. The period drama follows a Southern society girl and young aspiring writer who returns to her hometown from college with the desire to write a book. She interviews the African American maids of white households to gain insight for her writing, but her approach is met with disapproval from some in her community.

It would be a lie to say The Help has its heart in the wrong place, as its focus on human decency and friendship does have an endearing sincerity to it. However, it doesn’t strive to capitalize on its possibilities given its focus on marginalized voices and is content to make viewers happy and comfortable through Skeeter’s (Emma Stone) journey of self-discovery and enlightenment. Despite her acclaimed performance, Viola Davis has expressed her regret for appearing in the film, speaking to Vanity Fair about how “it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard”.

5 'Sixteen Candles' (1984)

Directed by John Hughes

Many of the John Hughes coming-of-age comedies of the 1980s have glimpses of contemporary ideas that have become outdated, but few have become as intensely awkward as his directorial debut, Sixteen Candles. It follows 16-year-old Samantha (Molly Ringwald) who struggles to enjoy her birthday as her parents forget about the occasion. All the while, she must constantly rebuff the advances of a relentless teenage boy.

While undeniably dated, the basic premise of the movie isn’t too calamitous. Where Sixteen Candles truly falters is in its comical depiction of Chinese exchange student Long Duk Dong (Gedde Watanabe), who is always introduced with a gong sound effect, and its abrasively dated handling of issues of sex, emphasized with a casual depiction of date rape absent any animosity or criticism. In an interview with NPR in 2018, Ringwald herself said that certain scenes of the film have become troubling despite being inoffensive and commonplace in 1980s cinema.

4 'Crash' (2004)

Directed by Paul Haggis

Crash is a movie that had an opportunity to use its pointedness and bold premise to thrive as a landmark achievement of early 21st century social commentary. Instead, it dwindles as a shallow drama lacking the depth, complexity, and foresight to engage with its central themes in any meaningful way. Set in a time when American society was still reeling from September 11, it follows several loosely interwoven stories of race, class, and authority that transpire in L.A.

While it was a strong performer at the box office, the film is remembered for winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards, infamously beating out Brokeback Mountain to win the achievement. In addition to its commentary on racism and xenophobia being overly simple and ineffective, Crash also stands as one of the most forgettable movies to have ever won Best Picture.

3 'Animal House' (1978)

Directed by John Landis

An underlying and pioneering classic of slobs v snobs hysterics and the brand of humor that would shape cinematic comedy in the 1980s, Animal House is a suitably shocking precursor to much of the heinous hilarity that would ensue. It follows the escalating feud between the mischievous Delta Tai Chi Fraternity and the vindictive dean plotting to have the members of the frat house expelled.

A product of its time, Animal House finds humor in everything from sexual assault to homophobia and even to racial vilification. While it’s pursuit to be irreverent means that a lot of its gags can still be enjoyed in a time-capsule sort of way, moments like Larry (Tim Hulce) contemplating having sex with a passed-out girl, who is later revealed to be just 13-years-old, undercut the film’s comedic light-heartedness quite significantly.

2 'The Blind Side' (2009)

Directed by John Lee Hancock

After bursting onto the scene as a heart-warming sports biopic, one that even received a surprise Best Picture nomination, The Blind Side has gradually come to be viewed as a misguided movie that perpetuates a white savior narrative. It follows Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a 17-year-old aspiring footballer who finally gets some stability in his life when he is taken in as a foster child by the Tuohy family.

While there is a heartfelt core to the film, it is far more interested in Leigh Anne Tuohy’s (Sandra Bullock) maternal heroism than in Oher’s backstory or accomplishments. The film’s contentious standing only worsened in 2023 when Oher filed a lawsuit against the Tuohy family, one that saw their conservatorship power over him terminated. While the real-life Tuohy family received ongoing royalties for the film’s success, Oher claims he has never received any money for the depiction of his story.

1 'The Birth of a Nation' (1915)

Directed by D.W. Griffith

Granted, the further back in time one looks, the greater the detachment from modern values and tastes will be. While this is an easy notion to grasp, audiences today will still be left absolutely stupefied by 1915’s silent epic The Birth of a Nation. The notoriously controversial film infamously depicts the KKK as a heroic force striving to maintain normality and safeguard white Americans in the aftermath of the Civil War and the dismantling of the Confederacy.

What makes The Birth of a Nation so fascinating as a discussion topic is the clashing idea of whether it should be recognized and even celebrated for its pioneering achievements – which include tracking shots and night photography – or condemned, not only for its abhorrent narrative values, but the impact it has had as a recruiting tool for the KKK in the decades since its release. Perhaps best regarded as a groundbreaking and technically outstanding film made entirely in the service of evil, The Birth of a Nation is among the most contentious films ever made.

