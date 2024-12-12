The film industry is reliant on the success of major blockbusters that remind viewers everywhere why going to the cinema is a valuable use of their time, energy, and money. Although there is certainly room for niche projects that appeal to a selective portion of the audience, films that are able to transcend the art form and become cultural events are able to ensure that future generations of artists have the same freedoms.

There are certain films from the “Golden Age of Hollywood” that were incredibly important, as they laid the groundwork for many of the most popular films of the last several decades. These films are quite accessible; they are adored by both hardcore cinephiles and those that have broader taste when it comes to the art form. Here are ten movies that were so successful that they revolutionized the film industry.

10 ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ (1937)

Directed by David Hand, Ben Sharpsteen, William Cottrell, Larry Morey, Wilfred Jackson, and Perce Pearce

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is arguably the most important animated film ever made, and certainly the achievement that helped ensure that Walt Disney Studios would become one of the most dominant companies in the history of Hollywood. Although it is an idea that is now taken for granted, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first Disney animated film to draw inspiration from a classic fairy tale and turn it into a musical adventure.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs featured incredible music that has stood the test of time, and certainly was a major achievement in the use of classical hand drawn animation. Although everyone has their own personal favorite Disney animated musical film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the reason that any of them have any reason to exist in the first place.

9 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Goldfinger was not the first film within the James Bond franchise, but it certainly turned the series into the cultural juggernaut that it is today. Although both Dr. No and From Russia With Love were successful espionage adventures, Goldfinger embraced the eccentricity and individuality of the Bond franchise; the film featured a snarky sense of humor, cool gadgets, memorable one-liners, and an elaborate musical title sequence.

Goldfinger set the template for the Bond franchise, and proved once again why Sean Connery is one of the most charismatic actors that has ever lived. Many of the most successful Bond films that have been released since, such as Skyfall, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Spy Who Loved Me, and Goldeneye, have drawn direct inspiration from what Guy Hamilton did with Goldfinger was back in 1964 when the series was in its infancy.

8 ‘The Sound of Music’ (1965)

Directed by Robert Wise

The Sound of Music was a box office juggernaut that was unrivaled for many years; despite receiving a mixed reception upon its initial release, The Sound of Music stayed in theaters for over four years, as audiences simply could not get enough of the lively musical that Robert Wise had brought to life.

While it was hardly the first major musical, The Sound of Music inspired a revival of the musical genre by telling an optimistic story that appealed to many generations. The fact the film was long enough to have an intermission didn’t matter to audiences that were highly invested in the story; although both Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer are among the most successful actors in the entire history of the film industry, The Sound of Music certainly ranks highly among the best work that they have ever done.

7 ‘The Godfather’ (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather was a groundbreaking crime epic that has often been referred to as the greatest American film of all-time by many scholars and critics, and for good reason. Although the original novel of the same name by Mario Puzo was highly popular at the time of its release, director Francis Ford Coppola transformed it into an emotional character story about the price of the American dream.

The Godfather proved that audiences would be interested in truly great acting, as it featured incredible performances from a stacked cast that included Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Talia Shire, James Caan, and Diane Keaton. Although it is unquestionably one of the best films ever made, some fans would argue that The Godfather: Part II is an even superior achievement because it serves as both a sequel and prequel to the original classic.

6 ‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

Directed by William Friedkin

The Exorcist is perhaps the most influential horror film of all-time, and was certainly quintessential within proving that it could be a “prestige” genre. Although there was certainly a lot of acclaim given to the classical monster movies of the 1950s and ‘60s, The Exorcist depicted the chilling story of a family in crisis that felt incredibly real; the film became such a sensation that audiences had extreme reactions when they saw it in theaters.

The Exorcist is a brilliant piece of craftsmanship that featured incredible sound design, jaw dropping makeup effects, and an incredible ensemble of actors, including Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, and Jason Miller among others. It is one of the few horror films that received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and certainly led William Friedkin to make further innovations within the genre throughout the rest of his career.

5 ‘Jaws’ (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Jaws is perhaps the most important blockbuster ever made, as Steven Spielberg’s terrifying shark movie became the highest grossing film of all-time when it was first released in the summer of 1975. The idea that a single film could be a popular culture phenomenon was virtually unheard of, as Spielberg had cracked the perfect formula to a summer blockbuster that included thrills, chills, laughs, and a good deal of heart.

Jaws showed how minimalist filmmaking could be used effectively, as not showing the shark until the very end simply heightened the suspense. The film was also notable as the first major collaboration between Spielberg and composer John Williams; the ominous “Jaws theme” that Williams created with just a few notes is certainly one of the most iconic tracks in the history of cinema, and led to even more collaborations with Spielberg down the line.

4 ‘Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope’ (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope is the single most influential film ever made, as it is hard to imagine how popular culture would have fared without the incredible world that George Lucas created. The Star Wars franchise may have been poised to become the Flash Gordon-style science fiction epic for a new generation, but the original film ended up drawing in the influence of westerns, the samurai films of Akira Kurosawa, and anti-Imperalist sentiments that emerged during the Vietnam War.

The Star Wars franchise became successful because it was a coming-of-age story, and audiences from many different generations could relate to the narrative of a frustrated farm boy like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) who dreamed of having adventures far away from home. In addition to passing Jaws as the highest-grossing film ever, the original Star Wars created a massive multimedia franchise that continues to churn out new entries today.

3 ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Jurassic Park saw Spielberg replicating the success of Jaws to create another film that became the highest-grossing of all-time; ironically, it was released the same year that Spielberg also directed the historical drama Schindler’s List, which won him the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director that he had long since deserved.

Jurassic Park pushed the boundaries of special effects forward through the use of computer generated imagery. While James Cameron had certainly set some precedents with the CGI he used in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Jurassic Park proved that digital characters could appeal alongside live-action actors in a way that felt realistic. In addition to inspiring another franchise that is set to return to the big screen next year, Jurassic Park created another iconic score by Williams that took it to an entirely new level of popular culture success.

2 ‘Titanic’ (1997)

Directed by James Cameron

Titanic is one of the rare films in which its critical praise and commercial success were equivalent. Although it broke records when it surpassed Jurassic Park to become the highest-grossing film of all-time, Titanic was also a critical darling; it took home a record breaking eleven Academy Awards, an honor that has only ever gone to Ben-Hur and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Titanic proved that audiences could become invested in a schmaltzy, old-fashioned love story, as the film’s sincerity is its greatest attribute. Although the destruction of the ship itself is still one of the greatest achievements in the history of special effects, it is the heart shattering romantic chemistry between Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio that has ensured that Titanic will always be remembered. Subsequent re-releases of the film in 3D prove that viewers still care about it.